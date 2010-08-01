Wie die Veranstalter der Europameisterschaften der Vielseitigkeitsreiter in Strzegom (Polen) via Facebook und Twitter mitteilten, musste das Pferd Bob the Builder des polnischen Reiters Michal Knap nach seinem Sturz an Hindernis 15 eingeschläfert werden. As the organizers of the European Championships Eventing in Strzegom (Poland) announced via Facebook and Twitter, the horse Bob the Builder of Polish rider Michal Knap had to be put down after the fall at fence no. 15 in the cross.

Michal Knap und Bob the Builder waren an Sprung Nr. 15 schwer gestürzt. Der 11-jährige KWPN-Wallach wurde direkt am Hindernis von Tierärzten notversorgt und dann umgehend in die veterinärmedizinische Klinik auf dem Gelände verbracht. Dort bestätigten Röntgenbilder den traurigen Verdacht: Der Wallach hatte sich einen inoperablen Bruch des rechten Vorderbeins zugezogen und musste eingeschläfert werden.

Das Team von Equi-News.de drückt Michal Knap und allen, denen Bob the Builder am Herzen lag, sein Mitgefühl aus!

Michal Knap and Bob the Builder had suffered a very bad fall at fence no. 15. The 11-year old KWPN-gelding was treated by the vets as first aid directly at the fence and was then immediately transported to the on-site veterinary hospital. There, X-rays confirmed the sad suspicion: the gelding had sustained an inoperable fracture of his right front leg and had to be humanly put down.