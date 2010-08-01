Equi-News.de

Jetzt hat das Pech die belgischen Springreiter getroffen: Beim Warm-Up im Stadion in Göteborg ist der belgische Teamreiter Olivier Philippaerts übel zu Fall gekommen und hat sich eine Schulterverletzung zugezogen. Jerome Guery ist ins belgische Team nachgerückt. Now the bad luck has hit the Belgian showjumpers: At the warm-up in the Gothenburg main arena, Belgian team rider Olivier Philippaerts had a bad fall and sustained an injury at his shoulder. Jerome Guery has taken his place in the Belgian team.

Beim Warm-Up der Springreiter in Göteborg hatte Olivier Philippaerts’ Legend of Love am Wassergraben gestoppt und dabei ihren Reiter aus dem Sattel katapultiert. Olivier Philippaerts wurde vor Ort behandelt und dann ins Krankenhaus gebracht, wo eine Verletzung der Schulter diagnostiziert wurde. Philippaerts wird noch heute nach Belgien zurückreisen und sich dort in klinische Behandlung begeben. Seinen Platz im belgischen Team wird nun Jerome Guery mit Grand Cru van de Rozenberg einnehmen.

Wir wünschen Olivier Philippaerts baldige Genesung!

In today’s warm-up in the Gothenburg main arena, Olivier Philippaerts’ mount Legend of Love stopped at the open water and unseated her rider. Olivier Philippaerts was treated by the paramedics on-scene and then transported to hospital, where an injury of his shoulder was diagnosed. Philippaerts will return to Belgium today and will there go to a hospital for further treatment. Jerome Guery with Grand Cru van de Rozenberg will replace Olivier in the Belgian team.