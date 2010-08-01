Equi-News.de

Auch für die Springreiter in Göteborg haben die Wettbewerbe begonnen. Die erste Qualifikationsprüfung - ein Zeitspringen - endete mit einem “Heimsieg” für Schweden durch Peder Fredricson. Hervorragender Zweiter wurde Marcus Ehning vor Luciana Diniz und Steve Guerdat. Im Teamranking liegt gegenwärtig die Schweiz an der Spitze, gefolgt von Frankreich und Schweden. Aber noch ist (fast) alles möglich - für die Teamwertung geht es Donnerstag und Freitag in zwei Runden, die Einzelwertung wird am Sonntag durch zwei weitere Runden entschieden. The real competition in Gothenburg now has also started for the showjumpers. The first qualifying competition - a jumping competition against the clock - ended with a ‘home triumph’ for Swedish showjumper Peder Fredricson, with Germany’s Marcus Ehning finishing as a brillant runner-up. Luciana Diniz and Steve Guerdat finished on third and fourth place. In the team ranking, currently Switzerland is in the lead ahead of France and Sweden. But right now, nearly everything is still possible - for the team ranking, two competitions on thursday and friday will be decision-making. And for the individual medals, the jumpers will have to also go through two more rounds on sunday.

Zur Kalkulation der Punkte: Die schnellste Runde wurde mit 0,0 Punkten bewertet; für die weiteren Plätze wird die Zeit-Differenz zum Sieger in Strafpunkte umgerechnet. Hindernisfehler wurden mit jeweils 4 Sekunden auf die Zeit des Umlaufs gerechnet.

Calculation method for the points: The fastest round is the basis and remains with 0,0 pts. For all further places, the time difference to the winner is countedcalculated into penalty points. Penalty points for fences down are added with four seconds to the time of the jumping round.

Einzelranking nach der 1. Qualifikationsprüfung / Individual ranking after first qualifying test