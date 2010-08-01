Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • EM Para-Dressur: Team-Gold für Groß-Britannien - und die Kür-Medaillen sind vergeben

    logo-goteborg.pngDie Briten sind einmal mehr Europameister in der Para-Dressur. Sie gewannen Gold vor dem Team Dänemarks, die Mannschaft der Niederländer konnte sich über Bronze freuen. Die deutschen Para-Reiter schrammten haarscharf an einer Team-Medaille vorbei. Und die Kürmedaillen wurden auch vergeben. Once again, the European champions para-dressage are coming from Great-Britain. They claimed gold ahead of the Danish riders, the team from the Netherlands could enjoy the bronze medal. The German para-dressage riders missed a team medal by a tiny bit of a margin. And the medals in the freestyle also were distributed.

    223,776% waren das Endergebnis für die Para-Reiter aus Groß-Britannien. Für das Team-Resultat werden ja die Ergebnisse der Reiter in den einzelnen Grades zusammengezählt - für Groß-Britannien waren dies Sophie Wells / Fatal Attraction (Grade V), Erin Frances Orford /  Dior (Grade III), Suzanna Hext / Abira (Grade III) und Julie Payne / Athene Lindebjerg (Grade I). Silber ging mit einem Endergebnis von 220,351% an das Team aus Dänemark in der Besetzung Stinne Tange Kaastrup / Smarties (Grade II), Annika Lykke Dalskov Risum / Aros a Fenris (Grade IV), Tobias Thorning Joergensen / Caribian (Grade III), Susanne Jensby Sunesen / Que Faire (Grade IV). Die niederländischen Para-Reiter Frank Hosmar / Alphaville (Grade V), Nicole den Dulk / Wallace (Grade II), Lotte Krijnsen/ Rosenstolz (Grade IV) und Sanne Voets / Demantur (Grade IV) erritten sich mit einem Endergebnis von 216,965% Bronze.

    Pech hatte das deutsche Para-Team - Alina Rosenberg / Nea’s Daboun (Grade II), Steffen Zeibig / Feel Good (Grade III), Claudia Schmidt / Romeo Royal (Grade III) und Elke Philipp / Regaliz (Grade I) landeten mit 214,536% auf dem vierten Rang.

    223,776% were the final score for the para-dressage riders from Great-Britain. For the team score, the results of the riders in the individual grade were added - for Great Britain, the riders who rode for the team were Sophie Wells / Fatal Attraction (grade V), Erin Frances Orford /  Dior (grade III), Suzanna Hext / Abira (grade III) and Julie Payne / Athene Lindebjerg (grade I). Silver for a final score of 220,351% went on to the team from Denmark with the riders Stinne Tange Kaastrup / Smarties (grade II), Annika Lykke Dalskov Risum / Aros a Fenris (grade IV), Tobias Thorning Joergensen / Caribian (grade III), Susanne Jensby Sunesen / Que Faire (grade IV). The Dutch para riders Frank Hosmar / Alphaville (grade V), Nicole den Dulk / Wallace (grade II), Lotte Krijnsen/ Rosenstolz (grade IV) and Sanne Voets / Demantur (grade IV) achieved the bronze medal with their final score of 216,965%.

    There was some bad luck for the German para-dressage team - Alina Rosenberg / Nea’s Daboun (grade II), Steffen Zeibig / Feel Good (grade III), Claudia Schmidt / Romeo Royal (grade III) and Elke Philipp / Regaliz (grade I) ranked fourth at the end with their score of 214,536%.

    Die Medaillengewinner in der Kür / The medal winners in the freestyles:

    Grade I

             
    Gold
    		 Julie Payne GBR
    		 Athene Lindebjerg
    		 80,393%
    Silver
    		 Rihards Snikus   LAT
    		 King of the Dance
    		 77,360%
    Bronze
    		 Elke Philipp
    		 GER
    		 Regaliz  76,433%
             

    Grade II

             
    Gold
    		 Stinne Tange Kaastrup   DEN
    		 Smarties
    		 77,060%
    Silver
    		 Nicole den Dulk
    		 NED
    		 Wallace
    		 76,720%
    Bronze
    		 Alina Rosenberg
    		 GER
    		 Nea’s Daboun
    		 71,413%
             
             

    Grade III

             
    Gold
    		 Suzanna Hext
    		 GBR
    		 Abira
    		 76,406%
    Silver
    		 Steffen Zeibig GER
    		 Feel Good
    		 76,173%
    Bronze
    		 Tobias Thorning Joergensen   DEN
    		 Caribian
    		 76,126%
             
             

    Grade IV

             
    Gold
    		 Susanne Jensby Sunesen   DEN
    		 Que Faire
    		 77,125%
    Silver
    		 Louise Jetzner Jakobsson SWE
    		 Zernard
    		 74,425%
    Bronze
    		 Sanne Voets
    		 NED
    		 Demantur
    		 74,300%
             
             

    Grade V

             
    Gold
    		 Sophie Wells
    		 GBR
    		 Fatal Attaction 78,350%
    Silver
    		 Frank Hosmar
    		 NED
    		 Alphaville 76,955%
    Bronze
    		 Nicole Geiger
    		 SUI
    		 Phal de Lafayette
    		 71,310%
             
             