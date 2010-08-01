Equi-News.de

Die Briten sind einmal mehr Europameister in der Para-Dressur. Sie gewannen Gold vor dem Team Dänemarks, die Mannschaft der Niederländer konnte sich über Bronze freuen. Die deutschen Para-Reiter schrammten haarscharf an einer Team-Medaille vorbei. Und die Kürmedaillen wurden auch vergeben. Once again, the European champions para-dressage are coming from Great-Britain. They claimed gold ahead of the Danish riders, the team from the Netherlands could enjoy the bronze medal. The German para-dressage riders missed a team medal by a tiny bit of a margin. And the medals in the freestyle also were distributed.

223,776% waren das Endergebnis für die Para-Reiter aus Groß-Britannien. Für das Team-Resultat werden ja die Ergebnisse der Reiter in den einzelnen Grades zusammengezählt - für Groß-Britannien waren dies Sophie Wells / Fatal Attraction (Grade V), Erin Frances Orford / Dior (Grade III), Suzanna Hext / Abira (Grade III) und Julie Payne / Athene Lindebjerg (Grade I). Silber ging mit einem Endergebnis von 220,351% an das Team aus Dänemark in der Besetzung Stinne Tange Kaastrup / Smarties (Grade II), Annika Lykke Dalskov Risum / Aros a Fenris (Grade IV), Tobias Thorning Joergensen / Caribian (Grade III), Susanne Jensby Sunesen / Que Faire (Grade IV). Die niederländischen Para-Reiter Frank Hosmar / Alphaville (Grade V), Nicole den Dulk / Wallace (Grade II), Lotte Krijnsen/ Rosenstolz (Grade IV) und Sanne Voets / Demantur (Grade IV) erritten sich mit einem Endergebnis von 216,965% Bronze.

Pech hatte das deutsche Para-Team - Alina Rosenberg / Nea’s Daboun (Grade II), Steffen Zeibig / Feel Good (Grade III), Claudia Schmidt / Romeo Royal (Grade III) und Elke Philipp / Regaliz (Grade I) landeten mit 214,536% auf dem vierten Rang.

223,776% were the final score for the para-dressage riders from Great-Britain. For the team score, the results of the riders in the individual grade were added - for Great Britain, the riders who rode for the team were Sophie Wells / Fatal Attraction (grade V), Erin Frances Orford / Dior (grade III), Suzanna Hext / Abira (grade III) and Julie Payne / Athene Lindebjerg (grade I). Silver for a final score of 220,351% went on to the team from Denmark with the riders Stinne Tange Kaastrup / Smarties (grade II), Annika Lykke Dalskov Risum / Aros a Fenris (grade IV), Tobias Thorning Joergensen / Caribian (grade III), Susanne Jensby Sunesen / Que Faire (grade IV). The Dutch para riders Frank Hosmar / Alphaville (grade V), Nicole den Dulk / Wallace (grade II), Lotte Krijnsen/ Rosenstolz (grade IV) and Sanne Voets / Demantur (grade IV) achieved the bronze medal with their final score of 216,965%.



There was some bad luck for the German para-dressage team - Alina Rosenberg / Nea’s Daboun (grade II), Steffen Zeibig / Feel Good (grade III), Claudia Schmidt / Romeo Royal (grade III) and Elke Philipp / Regaliz (grade I) ranked fourth at the end with their score of 214,536%.

Die Medaillengewinner in der Kür / The medal winners in the freestyles:

Grade I

Gold

Julie Payne GBR

Athene Lindebjerg

80,393%

Silver

Rihards Snikus LAT

King of the Dance

77,360%

Bronze

Elke Philipp

GER

Regaliz 76,433%

Grade II

Gold

Stinne Tange Kaastrup DEN

Smarties

77,060%

Silver

Nicole den Dulk

NED

Wallace

76,720%

Bronze

Alina Rosenberg

GER

Nea’s Daboun

71,413%



Grade III

Gold

Suzanna Hext

GBR

Abira

76,406%

Silver

Steffen Zeibig GER

Feel Good

76,173%

Bronze

Tobias Thorning Joergensen DEN

Caribian

76,126%



Grade IV

Gold

Susanne Jensby Sunesen DEN

Que Faire

77,125%

Silver

Louise Jetzner Jakobsson SWE

Zernard

74,425%

Bronze

Sanne Voets

NED

Demantur

74,300%



Grade V