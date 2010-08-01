Equi-News.de

EM Para-Dressur: Team-Gold für Groß-Britannien - und die Kür-Medaillen sind vergeben
Die Briten sind einmal mehr Europameister in der Para-Dressur. Sie gewannen Gold vor dem Team Dänemarks, die Mannschaft der Niederländer konnte sich über Bronze freuen. Die deutschen Para-Reiter schrammten haarscharf an einer Team-Medaille vorbei. Und die Kürmedaillen wurden auch vergeben. Once again, the European champions para-dressage are coming from Great-Britain. They claimed gold ahead of the Danish riders, the team from the Netherlands could enjoy the bronze medal. The German para-dressage riders missed a team medal by a tiny bit of a margin. And the medals in the freestyle also were distributed.
223,776% waren das Endergebnis für die Para-Reiter aus Groß-Britannien. Für das Team-Resultat werden ja die Ergebnisse der Reiter in den einzelnen Grades zusammengezählt - für Groß-Britannien waren dies Sophie Wells / Fatal Attraction (Grade V), Erin Frances Orford / Dior (Grade III), Suzanna Hext / Abira (Grade III) und Julie Payne / Athene Lindebjerg (Grade I). Silber ging mit einem Endergebnis von 220,351% an das Team aus Dänemark in der Besetzung Stinne Tange Kaastrup / Smarties (Grade II), Annika Lykke Dalskov Risum / Aros a Fenris (Grade IV), Tobias Thorning Joergensen / Caribian (Grade III), Susanne Jensby Sunesen / Que Faire (Grade IV). Die niederländischen Para-Reiter Frank Hosmar / Alphaville (Grade V), Nicole den Dulk / Wallace (Grade II), Lotte Krijnsen/ Rosenstolz (Grade IV) und Sanne Voets / Demantur (Grade IV) erritten sich mit einem Endergebnis von 216,965% Bronze.
Pech hatte das deutsche Para-Team - Alina Rosenberg / Nea’s Daboun (Grade II), Steffen Zeibig / Feel Good (Grade III), Claudia Schmidt / Romeo Royal (Grade III) und Elke Philipp / Regaliz (Grade I) landeten mit 214,536% auf dem vierten Rang.
223,776% were the final score for the para-dressage riders from Great-Britain. For the team score, the results of the riders in the individual grade were added - for Great Britain, the riders who rode for the team were Sophie Wells / Fatal Attraction (grade V), Erin Frances Orford / Dior (grade III), Suzanna Hext / Abira (grade III) and Julie Payne / Athene Lindebjerg (grade I). Silver for a final score of 220,351% went on to the team from Denmark with the riders Stinne Tange Kaastrup / Smarties (grade II), Annika Lykke Dalskov Risum / Aros a Fenris (grade IV), Tobias Thorning Joergensen / Caribian (grade III), Susanne Jensby Sunesen / Que Faire (grade IV). The Dutch para riders Frank Hosmar / Alphaville (grade V), Nicole den Dulk / Wallace (grade II), Lotte Krijnsen/ Rosenstolz (grade IV) and Sanne Voets / Demantur (grade IV) achieved the bronze medal with their final score of 216,965%.
There was some bad luck for the German para-dressage team - Alina Rosenberg / Nea’s Daboun (grade II), Steffen Zeibig / Feel Good (grade III), Claudia Schmidt / Romeo Royal (grade III) and Elke Philipp / Regaliz (grade I) ranked fourth at the end with their score of 214,536%.
Die Medaillengewinner in der Kür / The medal winners in the freestyles:
Grade I
|Gold
|Julie Payne
|GBR
|Athene Lindebjerg
|80,393%
|Silver
|Rihards Snikus
|LAT
|King of the Dance
|77,360%
|Bronze
|Elke Philipp
|GER
|Regaliz
|76,433%
Grade II
|Gold
|Stinne Tange Kaastrup
|DEN
|Smarties
|77,060%
|Silver
|Nicole den Dulk
|NED
|Wallace
|76,720%
|Bronze
|Alina Rosenberg
|GER
|Nea’s Daboun
|71,413%
Grade III
|Gold
|Suzanna Hext
|GBR
|Abira
|76,406%
|Silver
|Steffen Zeibig
|GER
|Feel Good
|76,173%
|Bronze
|Tobias Thorning Joergensen
|DEN
|Caribian
|76,126%
Grade IV
|Gold
|Susanne Jensby Sunesen
|DEN
|Que Faire
|77,125%
|Silver
|Louise Jetzner Jakobsson
|SWE
|Zernard
|74,425%
|Bronze
|Sanne Voets
|NED
|Demantur
|74,300%
Grade V
|Gold
|Sophie Wells
|GBR
|Fatal Attaction
|78,350%
|Silver
|Frank Hosmar
|NED
|Alphaville
|76,955%
|Bronze
|Nicole Geiger
|SUI
|Phal de Lafayette
|71,310%