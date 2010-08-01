Equi-News.de

Die diesjährigen Mannschafts-Europameister im Springen kommen aus Irland. Durch drei Nullrunden im zweiten Umlauf machten die Iren den Sieg klar. Auf heimischem Terrain wurden die Schweden umjubelte Silbermedaillengewinner. Bronze ging an das Team aus der Schweiz. Die deutschen Reiter endeten auf Rang 5. This year’s European Champions showjumping are coming from Ireland. With three clear rounds in the second round, the Irish showjumpers made things clear. Highly acclaimed silver medal winners on home turf were the Swedish riders. Bronze went on to Switzerland.

Drei Nullrunden im zweiten Umlauf von den verbliebenen drei Reitern von der grünen Insel und sie waren Europameister. Shane Sweetnam mit Chaqui Z, Denis Lynch mit All Star und Cian O’Connor mit Good Luck zeigten Fabelrunden - da war es auch nicht mehr schlimm, das Bertram Allen mit Hector nach einem komplett versemmelten Ritt im ersten Umlauf nicht mehr antrat. Am Ende standen 12,11 Punkte für Irland fest (davon 8,11 aus der ersten Qualifikationsprüfung) - Gold. Und zwar das erste EM-Teamgold nach 16 Jahren. Offenbar tut den Iren ihr Trainer Rodrigo Pessoa gut.

Mit einem Endergebnis von 18,21 Punkten errangen die Schweden die Silbermedaille. Peder Fredricson mit All In zeigte zwei Nullrunden (Fredricson führt auch das Einzelranking mit glatten null Punkten an), Henrik von Eckermann und Mary Lou kassierten in jedem Umlauf einen Zeitstrafpunkt, Malin Baryard-Johnsson mit Cue Channa hatte im ersten Umlauf eine Nullrunde geliefert, trat im zweiten Umlauf aber nicht mehr an und Douglas Lindelöw mit Zacramento hatten mehr Pech - einen Abwurf im ersten Umlauf und neun Strafpunkte in der zweiten Runde. Zu diesem Score addierten sich dann die 7,21 Strafpunkte der Equipe aus der 1. WP.

Mit 20,15 Punkten kamen die Reiter aus der Schweiz (Steve Guerdat / Bianca, Martin Fuchs / Clooney, Romain Duguet / Twentytwo des Biches und Nadja Peter Steiner / Saura de Fondcombe) zur Bronzemedaille.

Die Belgier (Pieter Devos / Espoir, Niels Bruynseels / Cas de Liberte, Jérome Guery / Grand Cru, Gregory Wathelet / Coree) wurden mit einem Ergebnis von 21,11 Punkten Vierte.

Die deutsche Equipe kam mit einem Ergebnis von 24,52 Punkten auf den fünften Platz. Zu den 11,52 Punkten aus der ersten Wertungsprüfung addierten nach zwei Nullrunden und einem Abwurf in Runde 1 Marcus Ehning mit Pret à Tout vier Strafpunkte im zweiten Umlauf, Laura Klaphake und Catch me if you can kassierten einen Abwurf plus Zeitstrafpunkt, bei Maurice Tebbel mit Chacco’s Son (der bereits im ersten Umlauf mit 12 Punkten das Streichergebnis lieferte) kamen 2 Abwürfe hinzu, nur Philipp Weishaupt mit Convall blieb strafpunktfrei.

Three clear rounds in the second round from the remaining three riders from the green isle and …. they were European champions. Shane Sweetnam with Chaqui Z, Denis Lynch with All Star and Cian O’Connor with Good Luck showed fabulous rounds - and then it wasn’s an issue that Bertram Allen and Hector did not start after a complete mess in the first round. At the end, 12,11 pts were the final result for Ireland (of which 8,11 resulted from the first qualifying test) - gold! It was the first European gold medal since they won 16 years ago. Quite obviously, their coach Rodrigo Pessoa is doing a great Job.

With a final score of 18,21 pts, the Swedish riders won the silver medal. Peder Fredricson with All In showed two clear rounds (Fredricson also leads the individual ranking with a clear account of zero penalty points), Henrik von Eckermann and Mary Lou collected one time penalty point each in both rounds, Malin Baryard-Johnsson with Cue Channa had delivered a clear round in the first run but did not start in the second one and Douglas Lindelöw with Zacramento had some bad luck - one fence down in the first round and nine penalty points in total in the second round. To this account, the 7,21 points from the 1st qualifiying test had to be added for the team.

With 20,15 pts, the riders from Switzerlands (Steve Guerdat / Bianca, Martin Fuchs / Clooney, Romain Duguet / Twentytwo des Biches and Nadja Peter Steiner / Saura de Fondcombe) won the bronze medal.

The Belgian riders (Pieter Devos / Espoir, Niels Bruynseels / Cas de Liberte, Jérome Guery / Grand Cru, Gregory Wathelet / Coree) finished fourth with a result of 21,11 pts.

The German team finally ranked 5th with a score of 24,52 pts. 11,52 pts from the first qualifying test were already on the account, and from the first round two clear rounds and one fence down had to be added. Then, Marcus Ehning left one on the floor in the second round, Laura Klaphake and Catch me if you can had one fence down plus a time penalty points, and for Maurice Tebbel with Chacco’s son (who was already the drop score in the first round after having collected 12 pen. pts), things again didn’t went well with two further fences down; only Philipp Weishaupt and Convall stayed clear.