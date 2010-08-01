Equi-News.de

Dressurqueen Isabell Werth hat das Triple geschafft und sich im Sattel von Weihegold auch das Einzelgold in der Kür erritten. Doch dieses Mal war es ein Siegesritt mit nur einem Hauch von Vorsprung vor dem Youngster-Duo Sönke Rothenberger mit Cosmo. Die junge Dänin Cathrine Dufour mit Cassidy erritt sich erneut die Bronzemedaille. Dressage queen Isabell Werth has made the triple and also won the individual gold in the freestyle to music. But this time, it was a winning performance with just a tiny bit of a margin ahead of the youngsters Sönke Rothenberger with Cosmo. Young Danish rider Cathrine Dufour and Cassidy again rode to bronze.

Das war ein innerdeutsches Dressur-Duell der Extraklasse - ausgetragen auf europäischem Parkett vor einem begeisterten Publikum, welches die Magie des Augenblicks erspürte. Mit einer grandiosen Kür hatten Sönke Rothenberger und Cosmo die Latte schon (fast) unerreichbar hoch gelegt - 90,614% für eine herrlich losgelassene, wunderschön ausdrucksvolle Runde. Allerdings mit einem kleinen Mini-Fehler - am Ende der Einerwechsel springt Cosmo hinten nicht mit. Würde das den Ausschlag geben?

Die Dressur wurde zum Krimi, als Isabell Werth mit Weihegold als letzte Starterin einritt. Und einmal mehr nicht nur ritt, sondern Dressur zelebrierte. Mit absoluter Präzision reihte sich Highlight an Highlight - und es reichte. Am Ende hatte sie mit einem Ergebnis von 90,982% einen winzigen Vorsprung von 0,36%, das dritte Gold gewonnen und sich damit die insgesamt 17. EM-Goldmedaille ihrer Karriere erritten. Und Isabell Werth meinte nach der Prüfung, sie habe bei Sönkes Ergebnis gewusst “dass wir uns nicht das winzigste Minifehlerchen erlauben dürfen. Aber so macht Dressur doch Spaß - und bleibt spannend.”

Und Sönke Rothenberger meinte nach der Siegerehrung, seine Medaille wäre “Silber mit Goldrand” - Recht hat er!

Mit ihrer zweiten Bronzemedaille für eine technisch wirklich anspruchsvolle Kür, die mit 84,561% bewertet wurde, ist Dänemarks Shooting Star Cathrine Dufour mit ihrem Cassidy endgültig in der Weltspitze angekommen. Man darf wohl heute schon gespannt sein, wie sich diese Kombination in dem Jahr bis zu den nächsten Weltreiterspielen noch entwickeln wird.

Mit einem Ergebnis von 80,614% wurden Carl Hester und sein Nip Tuck Vierte. Ein kleines Erschrecken bei Nip Tuck alias Barney hatte Punkte gekostet, aber Carl Hester bewies einmal mehr seiner Meisterklasse und ritt präzise und professionell, allerdings mit etwas angezogener Handbremse seine Prüfung nach Hause. )

Ebenfalls die 80%-Schallmauer durchbrach eine weitere Kombination, die man in Zukunft beobachten sollte. Die Schwedin Therese Nilshagen mit dem erst 10-jährigen Dante Weltino zeigt bei der erst zweiten (!) Grand Prix-Kür im Leben von Pferd und Reiterin eine tolle Leistung, Auch wenn’s in den Einerwechseln mal hakte und sich danach das schöne Gesamtbild kurz trübte, ist auch dies ein Paar, dem die Zukunft gehört. 80,411% - Rang 5.

Auf den weiteren Plätzen: 6: Anna Zibrandtsen (DEN) / Arlando - 77,829%, 7: Anna Kasprzak (DEN) / Donnperignon - 77,696%, 8: Madeleine Witte-Vrees (NED) / Cennin - 77,511%, 9: Patrik Kittel (SWE) / Delaunay - 77,350%, 10: Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven (SWE) / Paridon Magi - 76,789%, 11: Dorothee Schneider (GER) / Sammy Davis jr - 76,289%, 12: Severo Jurado Lopez (ESP) / Deep Impact - 75,675%, 13: Spencer Wilton (GBR) / Super Nova - 75,443%, 14: Belinda Weinbauer (AUT) / Söhnlein Brillant - 74,232%, 15: Diederik van Silfhout (NED) / Four Seasons - 72,657%

This was an inner-German, mind-blowing dressage duel - set on the scene on European stage in front of a thrilled audience, which sensed the magic of this moment. With a super freestyle test, Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo had risen the bar into (nearly) unachievable heights - 90,614% for an awesome light round with great impression. But there was a tiny little mistake - at the end of the one-tempis. Would this be the decisive factor at the end?

The freestyle turned out to be a thriller when Isabell Werth and Weihegold entered the arena, being the last to go. And Isabell once again not only rode, but celebrated dressage. There was a sequence of highlights - and at the end, it paid off. With a tiny margin of 0,36%, Isabell’s score of 90,982% meant the third gold medal in Gothenburg and the 17th European gold medal in total in her career. And Isabell Werth said after the test, she knew after Sönke’s test “that we are not allowed to have the slightest mini-mistake. But this is what makes dressage fun - and exciting.”

And Sönke Rothenberger stated after the medal ceremony, that his medal would be “silver with a golden lining” - and he was right!

With the second bronze medal for a technically high-class freestyle, which was awaarded with 84,561%, Denmark’s shooting star Cathrine Dufour and Cassidy have finally established theirselves among world’s best. It will be interesting to watch how this combination will develop until next’s years World Equestrian Games.

Carl Hester and Nip Tuck finished fourth with a score of 80,614%. Nip Tuck aka Barney spooked a bit, which was a costly mistake, aber Carl Hester proved again his masterclass and finished the test precise and professional, but with the hand-brakes on.

And there was another combination breaking the 80% Sound barrier, which is one to watch in future. Sweden’s Therese Nilshagen and her only 10-year old Dante Weltino showed during the only second Grand Prix Freestyle in the career of both horse and rider (!) a great Performance. O.k., they had a mistake in the one-tempis, which caused a bit of misunderstanding lateron, but the future is belonging to them. 80,411% - 5th place.

The further ranking: 6th: Anna Zibrandtsen (DEN) / Arlando - 77,829%, 7th: Anna Kasprzak (DEN) / Donnperignon - 77,696%, 8th: Madeleine Witte-Vrees (NED) / Cennin - 77,511%, 9th: Patrik Kittel (SWE) / Delaunay - 77,350%, 10th: Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven (SWE) / Paridon Magi - 76,789%, 11th: Dorothee Schneider (GER) / Sammy Davis jr - 76,289%, 12th: Severo Jurado Lopez (ESP) / Deep Impact - 75,675%, 13th: Spencer Wilton (GBR) / Super Nova - 75,443%, 14th: Belinda Weinbauer (AUT) / Söhnlein Brillant - 74,232%, 15th: Diederik van Silfhout (NED) / Four Seasons - 72,657%