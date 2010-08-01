Equi-News.de

Das schwere Gelände von Burghley hat die Rangierung des vier Sterne-CCI durcheinander gewirbelt. Oliver Townend und Ballaghmor Class gehen als Führende ins abschließende Springen. Michael Jung gab mit Sam im Gelände nach einem Vorbeiläufer auf. The tough cross country of Burghley has stirred the ranking of the four star-CCI. Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class are overnight leaders ahead of the finishing showjumping. Michael Jung retired after Sam had a runout at a fence.

Oliver Townend und der 10-jährige Ire Ballaghmor Class gehen mit einem Ergebnis von 40,6 Punkten als Führende ins abschließende Springen. Townend, Sechster nach der Dressur, fügte seinem Dressurergebnis nur 0,4 Zeitstrafpunkte aus dem Gelände hinzu und übernahm damit die Führung. Die neuseeländische Vielseitigkeitslegende Mark Todd und sein Leonidas (36,7 Punkte und Führende nach Dressur) stürzten im Gelände und schieden aus; glücklicherweise schien nichts passiert zu sein. Michael Jung und Sam, die mit 38,9 Punkten Dritte nach der Dressur waren, kassierten im Gelände einen Vorbeiläufer. “Ein Reiterfehler”, wie Michael Jung hinterher sofort klarstellte. Jung gab daraufhin nach einem Korrektursprung sofort auf - “Sam muss nichts mehr beweisen!”

Nur drei Reiter schafften es, das Gelände von Burghley fehlerfrei und innerhalb der erlaubten Zeit zu absolvieren - die drei Britinnen Gemma Tattersall mit Arctic Soul (43,0 Punkte - Rang 2 nach dem Gelände), Izzy Taylor mit Trevidden (45,6 Punkte - Rang 3) und Kristina Cook mit Star Witness (53,1 Punkte - Rang 10).

11 Reiterinnen schieden im Gelände aus, vier gaben auf.

Oliver Townend and his 10-year old Irish-bred Ballaghmor Class will start into the finishing showjumping test with a score of 40,6 pts. Townened, who was sixth-placed after dressage, collected tiny 0,4 time penalty pts in the cross only and by this took over the lead. New Zealand’s eventing legend and his Leonidas (36,7 pts and in the lead after dresssage) had a fall in the cross, luckily it seemed that it took off lightly. Michael Jung and Sam, third-placed after dressage with a score of 38,9 pts, had a runout at a fence in the cross. “Absolutely my fault”, Michi Jung stated immedidately after the test. Jung made a corrective jump and then immediately retired. “Sam doesn’t Need to prove anything any more!”

Only three riders had managed to stay within the time allowed in the cross country of Burghley - the three British riders Gemma Tattersall with Arctic Soul (43,0 pts and runner-ups after the cross), Izzy Taylor with Trevidden (45,6 pts - 3rd place) and Kristina Cook with Star Witness (53,1 pts - 10th place).