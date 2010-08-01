Equi-News.de

Bundeschampionate 2017: Ergebnisse der 5-Jährigen
Hier nun die Ergebnisse der fünfjährigen Dressur-, Spring- und Vielseitigkeits-Pferde sowie der Dressur- und Spring-Ponys. Bei den Vielseitigkeitsponys sind die Altersklassen fünf- und sechsjährige Ponys zusammengefasst: Here are the results of the five-year old dressage, jumping and eventing horses and dressage and jumping ponies. For the eventing ponies, the test is for five- and six-year olds combined:
5-jährige Dressurpferde / 5-year old dressage horses
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Dominy
|BAY
|H / ST
|Diamond Hit
|X
|Pour Plaisir
|Therese Nilshagen
|9,0
|2:
|Fürst William
|OLD
|H / ST
|Fürst Wilhelm
|X
|Lord Sinclar I
|Beatrice Buchwald
|8,7
|3:
|Revenant
|Westf
|H / ST
|Rock Forever I
|X
|Sir Donnerhall I
|Rudolf Widmann
|8,6
5-jährige Dressurponies / 5-year old dressage ponies
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Clooney
|DR (Hess)
|H / ST
|Cyrill
|X
|Valido
|Nadine Krause
|8,5
|2:
|Nike’s Newcomer
|DR (Hann)
|H / ST
|Nacromancer in the dark
|X
|Nivea
|A. Busch-Kuffner
|8,4
|3:
|Disney Dancer
|DR (Rhld)
|W / G
|FS Daddy Cool
|X
|Derbino
|Hannah Erbe
|8,0
5-jährige Springpferde / 5-year old jumping horses
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Diaron
|OLD
|H / ST
|Diarado
|X
|Come On
|Patrick Stühlmeyer
|19,0
|2:
|United Touch
|Westf
|H / ST
|Untouched
|X
|Lux
|Hendrik Dowe
|18,7
|3:
|Concordia
|Württ
|S / M
|Colorit
|X
|Cassini I
|Klaus Isaak
|18,6
5-jährige Springponies / 5-year old jumping ponies
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Da Capo
|DR (W-Ems)
|W / G
|Duncan
|X
|Coosheen Finnegan
|Lena Böning
|8,5
|2:
|Peter Pan
|DR (Rhld)
|W / G
|Pilatus
|X
|Mentos
|Pia Stieborsky
|7,9
|3:
|Marie Lou
|DR (Rhld)
|S / M
|Miraculix
|X
|Martini
|Lara Tönnissen
|7,8
5-jährige Vielseitigkeitspferde / 5-year old eventing horses
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Gentleman
|Hann
|H / ST
|Grey Top
|X
|Fabriano
|Sandra Auffahrt
|36,3
|2:
|Osterglanz
|BAY
|W / G
|Ostermond xx
|X
|Canterbury
|Sophie Grieger
|35,2
|3:
|Deike
|Holst
|S / M
|Diarado
|X
|Alcatraz
|Anna Siemer
|32,4
5- und 6jährige Vielseitigkeitsponies / 5- and 6-year old eventing ponies
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Age
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Springdelight
|DR (Holst)
|6
|S / M
|Nemax
|X
|Bernstein
|Laura Lilienthal
|33,0
|2:
|Mica
|DR (Holst)
|6
|S / M
|Hot Cream
|X
|Da Capo
|Nicholas Goldbeck
|32,7
|3:
|Veivels Little Queen
|DR (Westf)
|6
|S / M
|Veivel R
|X
|Diplomat
|Calvin Böckmann
|32,0