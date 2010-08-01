Equi-News.de

    • Bundeschampionate 2017: Ergebnisse der 5-Jährigen

    bucha.jpgHier nun die Ergebnisse der fünfjährigen Dressur-, Spring- und Vielseitigkeits-Pferde sowie der Dressur- und Spring-Ponys. Bei den Vielseitigkeitsponys sind die Altersklassen fünf- und sechsjährige Ponys zusammengefasst: Here are the results of the five-year old dressage, jumping and eventing horses and dressage and jumping ponies. For the eventing ponies, the test is for five- and six-year olds combined:
     5-jährige Dressurpferde / 5-year old dressage horses
    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Dominy  BAY H / ST  Diamond Hit Pour Plaisir Therese Nilshagen  9,0
    2: Fürst William OLD H / ST  Fürst Wilhelm X Lord Sinclar I Beatrice Buchwald  8,7
    3: Revenant Westf H / ST  Rock Forever I X Sir Donnerhall I Rudolf Widmann  8,6
                   
               

    5-jährige Dressurponies / 5-year old dressage ponies

    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Clooney DR (Hess) H / ST Cyrill Valido Nadine Krause  8,5 
    2: Nike’s Newcomer DR (Hann) H / ST Nacromancer in the dark X Nivea A. Busch-Kuffner  8,4
    3: Disney Dancer DR (Rhld) W / G FS Daddy Cool X Derbino Hannah Erbe  8,0
                   
               
    5-jährige Springpferde / 5-year old jumping horses 
    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Diaron OLD H / ST Diarado Come On Patrick Stühlmeyer  19,0 
    2: United Touch Westf H / ST Untouched X Lux Hendrik Dowe  18,7
    3: Concordia Württ S / M  Colorit X Cassini I Klaus Isaak  18,6
                   
               

    5-jährige Springponies / 5-year old jumping ponies

    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Da Capo DR (W-Ems) W / G Duncan X Coosheen Finnegan Lena Böning   8,5
    2: Peter Pan DR (Rhld) W / G Pilatus Mentos Pia Stieborsky   7,9
    3: Marie Lou DR (Rhld) S / M Miraculix X Martini Lara Tönnissen   7,8
                   
               

    5-jährige Vielseitigkeitspferde / 5-year old eventing horses
    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Gentleman Hann H / ST Grey Top Fabriano Sandra Auffahrt  36,3
    2: Osterglanz BAY W / G Ostermond xx X Canterbury Sophie Grieger  35,2
    3: Deike Holst S / M  Diarado X Alcatraz Anna Siemer  32,4
                   
               

    5- und 6jährige Vielseitigkeitsponies / 5- and 6-year old eventing ponies

    Pferd / horse breed Age Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Springdelight DR (Holst) 6 S / M Nemax X Bernstein Laura Lilienthal  33,0
    2: Mica DR (Holst) 6 S / M Hot Cream Da Capo Nicholas Goldbeck  32,7
    3: Veivels Little Queen DR (Westf) 6 S / M Veivel R X Diplomat Calvin Böckmann  32,0
                   
               

      