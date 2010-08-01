Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Bundeschampionate 2017: Ergebnisse der 6-Jährigen

    bucha.jpgUnd hier sind die Ergebnisse der sechsjährigen Dressur-, Spring- und Vielseitigkeits-Pferde und Ponys: And here are the results of the six-year old dressage, jumping and eventing horses as well as ponies:

    6-jährige Dressurpferde / 6-year old dressage horses

    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Fior OLD H / ST Fürstenball Sandro Hit Frederic Wandres   8,9
    2: Forbes Hann W / G Fidertanz X Rohdiamant Borja Carrascosa   8,7
    3: Brianna Westf S / M Bulgari X Rohdiamant Kira Wulferding   8,6
                   
               

    6-jährige Dressurponies / 6-year old dressage ponies

    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Daily Pleasure WE DR (W-Ems) H / ST HB Daylight Dressmann I Ann-Cathrin Rieg   8,4
    2: Golden West DR (Westf) H / ST Hesselteich’s Golden Dream X FS Golden Moonlight Julia Rohmann   8,2
    3:  Steendieks Corlando DR (Holst) H / ST FS Chambertin X Nordstar Marie Holtermann   8,1
                   
               
    6-jährige Springpferde / 6-year old jumping horses 
    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Cocominka EST Rhld S / M Cassini Bay Junior Sandro Boy Junior Katrin Eckermann 0 / 0 / 37,71
    2: Quickborn OS H / ST Quintender X Cardino Andreas Kreuzer 0 / 0 / 38,24
    3: De Lütt Holst S / M Casall X Cassini I Thomas Holz 0 / 0 / 38,36
                   
               

    6-jährige Springponies / 6-year old jumping ponies

    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Top Medusa DR (Westf) S / M Top Montreal X Cornet Obolensky Julie Thielen  17,7
    2: Penelope SG DR (Rhld) S / M Pilatus Piccolo Michelle Lachmann  17,3
    3: Dolly K DR (Westf) S / M Dream of Lord X Sky High Johanna Schulze Thier  15,8
                   
               

    6-jährige Vielseitigkeitspferde / 6-year old eventing horses
    Pferd / horse breed Sex  von / sire MV / dam’s sire Reiter / Rider Result
                 
    1: Costbar Holst W / G Clarimo Contender Marina Köhncke  35,7
    2: Dajara Holst S / M Carrico X Caretino Georg von Schiller  33,6
    3: Quadro Porte OLD W / G Quadros X Jape xx Sandra Auffarth  33,0
                   
               