Equi-News.de

Bundeschampionate 2017: Ergebnisse der 6-Jährigen
Und hier sind die Ergebnisse der sechsjährigen Dressur-, Spring- und Vielseitigkeits-Pferde und Ponys: And here are the results of the six-year old dressage, jumping and eventing horses as well as ponies:
6-jährige Dressurpferde / 6-year old dressage horses
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Fior
|OLD
|H / ST
|Fürstenball
|X
|Sandro Hit
|Frederic Wandres
|8,9
|2:
|Forbes
|Hann
|W / G
|Fidertanz
|X
|Rohdiamant
|Borja Carrascosa
|8,7
|3:
|Brianna
|Westf
|S / M
|Bulgari
|X
|Rohdiamant
|Kira Wulferding
|8,6
6-jährige Dressurponies / 6-year old dressage ponies
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Daily Pleasure WE
|DR (W-Ems)
|H / ST
|HB Daylight
|X
|Dressmann I
|Ann-Cathrin Rieg
|8,4
|2:
|Golden West
|DR (Westf)
|H / ST
|Hesselteich’s Golden Dream
|X
|FS Golden Moonlight
|Julia Rohmann
|8,2
|3:
|Steendieks Corlando
|DR (Holst)
|H / ST
|FS Chambertin
|X
|Nordstar
|Marie Holtermann
|8,1
6-jährige Springpferde / 6-year old jumping horses
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Cocominka EST
|Rhld
|S / M
|Cassini Bay Junior
|X
|Sandro Boy Junior
|Katrin Eckermann
|0 / 0 / 37,71
|2:
|Quickborn
|OS
|H / ST
|Quintender
|X
|Cardino
|Andreas Kreuzer
|0 / 0 / 38,24
|3:
|De Lütt
|Holst
|S / M
|Casall
|X
|Cassini I
|Thomas Holz
|0 / 0 / 38,36
6-jährige Springponies / 6-year old jumping ponies
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Top Medusa
|DR (Westf)
|S / M
|Top Montreal
|X
|Cornet Obolensky
|Julie Thielen
|17,7
|2:
|Penelope SG
|DR (Rhld)
|S / M
|Pilatus
|X
|Piccolo
|Michelle Lachmann
|17,3
|3:
|Dolly K
|DR (Westf)
|S / M
|Dream of Lord
|X
|Sky High
|Johanna Schulze Thier
|15,8
6-jährige Vielseitigkeitspferde / 6-year old eventing horses
|Pferd / horse
|breed
|Sex
|von / sire
|MV / dam’s sire
|Reiter / Rider
|Result
|1:
|Costbar
|Holst
|W / G
|Clarimo
|X
|Contender
|Marina Köhncke
|35,7
|2:
|Dajara
|Holst
|S / M
|Carrico
|X
|Caretino
|Georg von Schiller
|33,6
|3:
|Quadro Porte
|OLD
|W / G
|Quadros
|X
|Jape xx
|Sandra Auffarth
|33,0