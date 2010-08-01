Equi-News.de

Philipp Weishaupt hat eines der berühmtesten Springen der Welt gewonnen: Im Sattel von Convall siegte er im mit 3 Millionen kanadischen Dollar dotierten “CP International”, dem Großen Preis des CSIO Spruce Meadows, Teil des Rolex Grand Slam. Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt is the winner of one of world’s most famous jumping competitions: Riding Convall, he claimed the victory of the “CP International” the Grand Prix of the CSIO Spruce Meadows with it’s pricemoney of 3 million Canada dollar.

Vor den Sieg in Spruce Meadows hatte Parcourschef Leopoldo Palacios wahrhaft schwere Aufgaben gestellt, die es zu bewältigen gab. Zwei Umläufe mit Hindernissen bis 1,70m, eine knapp bemessene Zeit - und ein einziger Reiter, der beide Umläufe ohne Fehler bewältigen konnte: Philipp Weishaupt mit dem 10-jährigen Holsteiner Hengst Convall. Weishaupt, der im vergangenen Jahr den Großen Preis von Aachen gewinnen konnte, bewies auch dieses Mal wieder eiserne Nerven und reiterliche Klasse. Für seinen Sieg konnte sich Weishaupt über 1 Million Canada-Dollar (ca. 680.000 €) als Preisgeld freuen.

Zweite wurde die offenbar auf zweite Plätze abonnierte Luciana Diniz mit Fit for Fun - schon beim letzten Teil des Rolex Grand Slam, dem Großne Preis von Aachen, gab es für Luciana einen zweiten Platz. Mit ihrer 13-jährigen For Pleasure-Tochter hatte Luciana einen Abwurf am letzten Sprung kassiert; die Zeit von 63,82 Sek. hätte für de Sieg gereicht.

Auf dem dritten Rang landete der US-Amerikaner McLain Ward mit der 11-jährigen belgischen Stute Azur (4 / 65,73 Sek), gefolgt vom Italiener Emilio Bicocchi mit dem 11-jährigen Holsteiner Sassicaia Ares (4 / 65,82 Sek).

Insgesamt waren 42 ReiterInnen zum CP International angetreten; die besten 12 Reiter erreichten den 2. Umlauf. Der Sieger des Großen Preises von Aachen und somit Aspirant auf den Rolex Grand Slam, Gregory Wathelet, landete abgeschlagen auf Rang 29. Nun ist es an Philipp Weishaupt, bei der nächsten Station (dem Turnier in Genf) die Jagd auf den Grand Slam weiter zu führen.

Well, it’s quite wellknown that course designer Leopoldo Palacios make things to be a tough challenge. And winning in Spruce Meadows was quite a tough challenge. Two rounds with fences up to 1,70m height and a short time allowed - and only a single rider, who was able to cope with the tasks and managed to stay clear in both rounds. Philipp Weishaupt and the 10-year old Holstein-bred stallion Convall. Weishaupt, who won the Grand Prix of Aachen in 2016, once again proved that he has iron nerves and meanwhile is a class of it’s own. For his victory, Weishaupt could enjoy the winner’s pricemoney of 1 million Canada-Dollar (approx. EUR 680.000).

Runner-up was once more Luciana Diniz, who seems to have a standing order on runner-up spots right now. Already at the last leg of the Rolex Grand Slam, the Grand Prix of Aachen, Luciana finished on a second place. With her 13-year old For Pleasure-daughter, Luciana had one on the floor at the last fence - her time of 63,82 seconds would have been the winning time.

US-rider McLain Ward and the 11-year old Belgian mare Azur finished third (4 / 65,73 seconds), followed by Italy’s Emilio Bicocchi with the 11-year old Holstein-bred Sassicaia Ares (4 / 65,82 seconds).