Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • International Horse Show Lausanne: Ergebnisse / Results

    hufe-sprung.JPGSimone Blum hat im Moment einfach einen Lauf. Im Sattel ihrer 10-jährigen Stute Alice siegte sie im Großen Preis von Lausanne und konnte sich über knapp 90.000 EUR Siegprämie freuen. Ein weiteres 1,50m-Springen ging an den Briten Ben Maher. Ihr Comeback im internationalen Springcircus feierte in Lausanne übrigens Edwina Tops-Alexander - am 30. Juli kam Töchterchen Chloé zur Welt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse aus Lausanne: Well, everything fits like a T for Germany’s Simone Blum right now. Riding her 10-year old mare Alice, Simone was in winning form during the Grand Prix of Lausanne and could enjoy the winner’s pricemoney of nearly EUR 90.000. Another 1,50m-jumping competition saw Great Britain’s Ben Maher as winner. By the way, after having given birth to her baby girl Chloé on July 30th, Lausanne was the right place to make a competition comeback for Edwina Tops-Alexander. Here are the results from Lausanne:
    Grand Prix Longines de la Ville de Lausanne
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with two rounds
             
     1: Simone Blum GER Alice  0 / 0 / 38,29 Sec. 
     2: Roger Yves Bost  FRA  Sydney Une Prince   0 / 0 / 39,27 Sec. 
     3: Simon Delestre  FRA  Chadino  0 / 0 / 40,22 Sec. 
     4: Nicola Philippaerts  BEL Chilli Willi  0 / 0 / 40,45 Sec. 
     5: Alberto Zorzi  ITA  Ego van Orti  0 / 0 / 43,45 Sec. 
             
    Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with two phases
             
     1: Ben Maher GBR Tipsy du Terral 0 / 28,55 Sec. 
     2: Maikel van der Vleuten NED Dana Blue 0 / 30,26 Sec.
     3: Marin Fuchs SUI Chica B 0 / 30,99 Sec.
     4: Harrie Smolders NED Zinius 0 / 31,13 Sec.
     5: Simon Delestre FRA Gain Line 0 / 31,24 Sec.
             