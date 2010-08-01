Equi-News.de

International Horse Show Lausanne: Ergebnisse / Results
Simone Blum hat im Moment einfach einen Lauf. Im Sattel ihrer 10-jährigen Stute Alice siegte sie im Großen Preis von Lausanne und konnte sich über knapp 90.000 EUR Siegprämie freuen. Ein weiteres 1,50m-Springen ging an den Briten Ben Maher. Ihr Comeback im internationalen Springcircus feierte in Lausanne übrigens Edwina Tops-Alexander - am 30. Juli kam Töchterchen Chloé zur Welt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse aus Lausanne: Well, everything fits like a T for Germany’s Simone Blum right now. Riding her 10-year old mare Alice, Simone was in winning form during the Grand Prix of Lausanne and could enjoy the winner’s pricemoney of nearly EUR 90.000. Another 1,50m-jumping competition saw Great Britain’s Ben Maher as winner. By the way, after having given birth to her baby girl Chloé on July 30th, Lausanne was the right place to make a competition comeback for Edwina Tops-Alexander. Here are the results from Lausanne:
Grand Prix Longines de la Ville de Lausanne
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with two rounds
|1:
|Simone Blum
|GER
|Alice
|0 / 0 / 38,29 Sec.
|2:
|Roger Yves Bost
|FRA
|Sydney Une Prince
|0 / 0 / 39,27 Sec.
|3:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Chadino
|0 / 0 / 40,22 Sec.
|4:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Chilli Willi
|0 / 0 / 40,45 Sec.
|5:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Ego van Orti
|0 / 0 / 43,45 Sec.
Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with two phases
|1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Tipsy du Terral
|0 / 28,55 Sec.
|2:
|Maikel van der Vleuten
|NED
|Dana Blue
|0 / 30,26 Sec.
|3:
|Marin Fuchs
|SUI
|Chica B
|0 / 30,99 Sec.
|4:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Zinius
|0 / 31,13 Sec.
|5:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Gain Line
|0 / 31,24 Sec.