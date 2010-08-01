Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour 2017 ist bereits vor dem Finale im November in Doha entschieden: Harrie Smolders sicherte sich mit einem zweiten Platz im Stadio die Marmi von Rom den Gesamtsieg der Tour. Siegerin im LGCT-Springen in der Ewigen Stadt wurde die 24 Jahre junge Schwedin Evelina Tovek, eine Schülerin von Henrik von Eckermann. Marcus Ehning wurde Dritter. Das Sonntagsspringen sah Simon Delestre als Sieger. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Longines Global Champions Tour 2017 has ist overall winner already ahead of the Doha final in November. Finishing as runner-up in the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome, Dutch rider Harrie Smolders claimed the overall tour victory. Winner of the LGCT-competition in the eternal city was 24 year-young gun Evelina Tovek from Sweden, a student of Henrik von Eckermann. Germany’s Marcus Ehning finished third. On Sunday, it was Simon Delestra who was in winning form. Here are the results:

LGCT Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Evelina Tovek SWE Castello 0 / 50,71 Sec. (j-off) 2: Harrie Smolders NED Don 0 / 52,43 Sec. (j-off) 3: Marcus Ehning GER Funky Fred 4 / 47,90 Sec. (j-off) 4: Scott Brash GBR Hello Forever 4 / 69,57 Sec. 5: Kevin Staut

Int. Springprüfung 1,45m/1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m/1,50m with jump-off 1: Simon Delestre FRA Chesall 0 / 33,80 Sec. 2: Denis Lynch IRL Bella Baloubet 0 / 34,49 Sec. 3: Daniel Deußer GER Cornet 0 / 34,76 Sec. 4: John Whitaker GBR Argento 0 / 34,96 Sec. 5: Lillie Keenan USA Super Sox 0 / 35,47 Sec.