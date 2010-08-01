Equi-News.de

In einem packenden Springen siegte die Mannschaft der Niederlande im Nations Cup-Finale von Barcelona vor dem Team aus den USA und der Mannschaft Belgiens. Deutschland wurde Sechster im Feld der acht Mannschaften. Bereits tags zuvor hatte sich völlig überraschend die Mannschaft aus den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten den Sieg im “Kleinen Finale” vor den Favoriten aus Irland geholt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: In a thrilling competiton, the Dutch team claimed the victory of the Nations Cup final ahead of the riders from the United States and the team from Belgian. The German riders finished sixth in the field of eight teams. Already the day before, the team from United Arab Emirates surprisingly claimed the victory in the “small final” ahead of the favourites from Ireland. Here are the results:

Longines FEI Nations Cup Final

Prize Money: EUR 1.250.000



1: Niederlande / The Netherlands - ttl. 1 penalty pts / 240,31 Sec.

Jur Vrieling / Glasgow (0 / 0), Michel Hendrix / Baileys (0 / 1), Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Calimero (4 / 0), Harrie Smolders / Don (0 / 0)

2: USA - ttl. 4 penalty pts / 237,00 Sec.

Lauren Hough / Ohlala (0 / 0), Laura Kraut / Confu (4 / 0), Beezie Madden / Darry Lou (4 / 0), McLain Ward / Azur (0 / 0)

3: Belgien / Belgium - ttl. 4 penalty pts / 238,15 Sec.

Pieter Devos / Espoir (8 / 0), Niels Bruynseels / Cas de Liberté (4 / 0), Jerome Guery / Grand Cru vd Rozenberg (0 / 0), Gregory Wathelet / Coree (0 / 0)

………

6: Deutschland / Germany - ttl. 9 penalty pts / 237,44 Sec.

Marcus Ehning / Pret à Tout (4 / 0), Simone Blum / Alice (0 / 1), Laura Klaphake / Catch me if you can (4 / 0), Andreas Kreuzer / Calvilot (8 / 1)

Longines FEI Nations Cup - Challenge Cup (”Small Final”)

Prize Money: EUR 300.000

1: Vereinigte Arabische Emirate / United Arab Emirates - ttl. 3 penalty pts

Abdullah Mohd Al Marri / Sama Dubai (0 / 2), Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi / Cha Cha Cha (0 / 0), Mohammed Ghanem Al Hajri / Pour le Poussage (0 / 1), Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi / Celtion (NS)

2: Irland / Ireland - ttl. 9 penalty pts

Shane Sweetnam / Chaqui Z (4 / 1), Bertram Allen / Molly Malone (4 / 0), Shane Breen / Laith (0 / 0), Denis Lynch / All Star (8 / 1)

3: Brasilien / Brazil - tt. 11 penalty pts