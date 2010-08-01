Equi-News.de

Jetzt hat auch die World Cup-Saison der Dressurreiter begonnen: Im dänischen Herning findet die erste World Cup-Station statt - und im Grand Prix de Dressage gab es bereits eine kleine Überraschung: Denn nicht Titelverteidigerin Isabell Werth, die mit Don Johnson (Foto) nach Dänemark gereist war, stand in der Siegerehrung ganz vorne, sondern die Dänin Cathrine Dufour mit Atterupgaards Cassidy. Lediglich der deutsche Richter Gotthilf Riexinger sah die deutsche Dressurqueen auf Rang 1, dafür die Dänin nur auf 4…. Morgen gibt es in Herning die World Cup-Kür. Hier sind die Ergebnisse des Grand Prix: Now also the world cup season for the dressage riders took off: In Herning (Denmark), currently the first world cup leg takes place - and there was already a small surprise in the Grand Prix de Dressage: Because title defendor Isabell Werth, who has taken Don Johnson (pictured) to Denmark, was in winning for, but Danish shooting star Cathrine Dufour with Atterupgaards Cassidy. Only German judge Gotthilf Riexinger had the German dressage queen on first place and the Danish rider on 4th place only…. Tomorrow, the world cup freestyle will take place. Here are the results of the Grand Prix:

Grand Prix de Dressage