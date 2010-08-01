Equi-News.de

Nach dem Sieg im Grand Prix hatte ja schon einiges darauf hingedeutet und in der Kür machte die junge Dänin Cathrine Dufour (Foto) alles klar: Im Sattel ihres Erfolgspartner Atterupgaards Cassidy holte sich die zweifache EM-Bronzemedaillengewinnerin den ersten Sieg der neuen Worldcup-Saison - und das mit persönlicher Bestleistung. Damit verwies Dufour die erfolgreichste Dressurreiterin aller Zeiten, Isabell Werth, auf den zweiten Platz. Dritter wurde - ebenfalls mit persönlicher Bestleistung - der Schwede Patrik Kittel mit seinem “Dude”. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: After having won the Grand Prix, she had already all the chances, and in the freestyle to music, young Danish rider Cathrine Dufour (pictured) lived up to all expectations. Riding her partner of success, Atterupgaards Cassidy, the two-times bronze medal winner of this year’s Europeans claimed the first victory of the brand-new world cup season - and this with a personal best. By this, Dufour left no chances to the most successful dressage rider ever, Isabell Werth. Sweden’s Patrik Kittel and his “Dude” came in third - also with a personal best. Here are the results:

FEI World Cup Dressage

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music