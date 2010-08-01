Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Herning: Dufour startet mit Kür-Sieg in die Worldcup-Saison

    dufour.jpgNach dem Sieg im Grand Prix hatte ja schon einiges darauf hingedeutet und in der Kür machte die junge Dänin Cathrine Dufour (Foto) alles klar: Im Sattel ihres Erfolgspartner Atterupgaards Cassidy holte sich die zweifache EM-Bronzemedaillengewinnerin den ersten Sieg der neuen Worldcup-Saison - und das mit persönlicher Bestleistung. Damit verwies Dufour die erfolgreichste Dressurreiterin aller Zeiten, Isabell Werth, auf den zweiten Platz. Dritter wurde - ebenfalls mit persönlicher Bestleistung - der Schwede Patrik Kittel mit seinem “Dude”. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: After having won the Grand Prix, she had already all the chances, and in the freestyle to music, young Danish rider Cathrine Dufour (pictured) lived up to all expectations. Riding her partner of success, Atterupgaards Cassidy, the two-times bronze medal winner of this year’s Europeans claimed the first victory of the brand-new world cup season - and this with a personal best. By this, Dufour left no chances to the most successful dressage rider ever, Isabell Werth. Sweden’s Patrik Kittel and his “Dude” came in third - also with a personal best. Here are the results:

    FEI World Cup Dressage

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

             
     1:
    		 Cathrine Dufour
    		 DEN
    		 Atterupgaards Cassidy
    		 85,945%
     2: Isabell Werth
    		 GER
    		 Don Johnson
    		 83,755%
     3:
    		 Patrik Kiettel
    		 SWE
    		 Delaunay
    		 81,095%
     4: Daniel Bachmann Andersen
    		 DEN
    		 Blue Hors Zack
    		 80,305%
     5: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Zaire-E
    		 80,170%
     
    Archivbild: bmp - J. Stils