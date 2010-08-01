Equi-News.de

Umzugs-Zeit! Patrik Kittel und seine Ehefrau Lyndal Oatley haben große Pläne und bald ein neues Zuhause. Auch Conny Endres zieht dann um. Und Christoph Koschel plant ebenfalls seinen Umzug, bleibt aber in der Nähe. Moving time! Patrik Kittel and his wife Lyndal Oatley have big plans and a new home in near future. Also Conny Endres has her moving day soon. And also Christoph Koschel plans to move to another home, but will stay in close neighbourhood.

Große Pläne im Hause Kittel / Oatley: Patrik Kittel und Lyndal Oatley haben Gestüt Eulenhof in Dülmen gekauft. Seit 12 Jahren sind Patrik Kittel und seine Frau in Nottuln auf Haus Giesking der Familie Tecklenborg daheim. Doch die Anlage war schon länger zu klein geworden. Als nun die Eigentümerin von Haus Giesking, Marianne Tecklenborg, Mitte Oktober verstarb, wurden neue Pläne gemacht. Nicht weit von Nottuln entfernt stand bereits seit einigen Monaten das Gestüt Eulenhof zum Verkauf. Die Anlage wird nun in aller Ruhe renoviert, dann ziehen Patrik Kittel und Lyndal Oatley um.

Das Gestüt Eulenhof hatte bislang die langjährige deutsche Pony- Bundestrainerin Conny Endres gepachtet. Da der Besitzer des Gestüts die Anlage aus Altersgründen verkaufen wollte, beendet Conny Endres nunmehr ihren Pachtvertrag und wird sich bis zum Frühjahr eine neue Anlage in der Nähe suchen.

Auch Christoph Koschel wird bald umziehen. Nachdem Christophs Vater Jürgen Koschel seinen Hof Beckerode an Einstaller verkauft hat, hatte Christoph Koschel zunächst geplant, dort weiterhin - wie bei seinem Vater - Boxen anzupachten. Doch nunmehr hat er seine Pläne geändert. Christoph Koschel zieht zum Jahresende mit seinen Pferden auf den Hof Kasselmann zu seinem Freund Francois Kasselmann. Er bleibt also in unmittelbarer Nachbarschaft - schließlich sind der Hof Beckerode und der Hof Kasselmann quasi Nachbarn.

Big plans in the Kittel / Oatley-family: Patrik Kittel and Lyndal Oatley have bought Eulenhof stud in Duelmen. For 12 years now, Patrik Kittel and his wife have their home base in Nottuln at Haus Giesking, owned by the Tecklenborg family. But the facilities were already too limited since some time and when in mid October, the owner Marianne Tecklenborg had passed away, it was time for planning something new. Close to Nottuln, the Eulenhof stud was for sale already for some time. The facility will now be renovated and then Patrik and Lyndal will move.

So far, the Eulenhof stud had been rented by Germany’s long-time national coach pony dressage, Conny Endres. However, when the stud’s owner decided to put the barn on sale due to his own age, Conny Endres now has terminated her rental contract and is looking for a new facility in the same area.