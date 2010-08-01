Equi-News.de

Das zweite Plätze (wie beim Worldcup-Turnier im dänischen Herning) nicht ihr Ding sind, bewies Isabell Werth am Samstag in Lyon: Unangefochten holte sie sich im Sattel von Emilio (Foto) den Sieg vor Beatriz Ferrer-Salat mit Delgado und Patrik Kittel mit Deja. Well, runner-up spots (like in the world cup competition in Herning / Denmark) don’t suit her - this was proven by Isabell Werth on saturday in Lyon: Riding Emilio (pictured), she claimed an undefeated victory ahead of Beatriz Ferrer-Salat / Delgado and Patrik Kittel / Deja.

Na ja, zweite Plätze können mal passieren. Müssen aber nicht. Dies war offenbar die Einstellung von Isabell Werth beim Worldcup-Turnier im französischen Lyon. Mit ihrer”1b” im Stall, dem 11-jährigen westfälischen Ehrenpreis-Sohn Emilio, gewann sie unangefochten Grand Prix und Kür. In der Kür vergaben die Richter 86,115% - die A-Note variierte von 80,25% - 83,00%, in der B-Note gab es für diese Kombinatin Wertnoten zwischen 87,4% und 92,8% (vom Italiener Dr. Enzo Truppa). Für Emilio ist dieses Ergebnis persönliche Bestleistung, für seine Reiterin eine Leistung “mit Gänsehaut”, wie sie hinterher im Interview verriet. Beim nächsten Worldcup-Turnier (in zwei Wochen in Stuttgart) will Isabell Werth, die als Titelverteidigerin ohnehin für’s Worldcup-Finale in Paris qualifiziert ist, ihr “Goldpferd” Weihegold an den Start bringen.

Der zweite Platz ging nach Spanien, an die Dritte im Grand Prix, Beatriz Ferrer-Salat mit dem 16-jährigen De Niro-Sohn Delgado. Delgado konnte damit beweisen, dass er nach erneuter Verletzungspause, die ihn seit den Olympischen Spielen in Rio außer Gefecht gesetzt hatte, wieder in Bestform zurück ist. 82,63% gab es am Ende für diese Kombination. Zwei Richter hatten allerdings den Schweden Patrik Kittel mit der 13-jährigen Silvano-Tochter Deja auf dem zweiten Rang gesehen. Kittel und Deja bezauberten das Publikum mit einer Kür zu Stevie Wonder-Hits und beendeten die Prüfung mit 81,555%. Rang vier ging an Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr. mit 80,315%.

Im Gesamtranking der diesjährigen Worldcup-Saison führt gegenwärtig Patrik Kittel mit 54 Punkten vor der Schweizerin Marcela Krinke-Susmelj mit 31 Punkten.

Well, runner-up spots can happen to anyone. But they do not have to. Obviously this was Isabell Werth’s approach for the world cup competition in Lyon / France. Riding her “1b”-horse, the 11-year old Westfalian Emilio (by Ehrenpreis), she claimed undefeated victories in Grand Prix and the freestyle to music. For the freestyle, she got an A-score between 80,25% and 83,00% and B-markts between 87,4% and 92,8% (from Italian judge Dr. Enzo Truppa). For Emilio, this was a “personal best”, for his rider a performance “which gave me goosebumps”, as Isabell confessed in an interview after the test. For the next world cup leg (which will take place in Stuttgart in two weeks’ time), Isabell plans to compete her “golden horse” Weihegold. However, being the title defender, Isabell is qualified for the world cup final in Paris anyway.

The runner-up spot went on to Spain, to the third-placed from the Grand Prix, Beatriz Ferrer-Salat and her 16-year old Delgado, a son of De Niro. By this, Delgado could prove that he is back in top shape after his long-lasting break due to an injury after the Rio Olympics. 82,63% were the final result for this combination. Two judges, however, had seen Patrik Kittel and his 13-year old Deja (a daughter of Silvano) on the second pace. Kittel and Deja bewitched the audience with their freestyle to Stevie Wonder-songs and finished the test with 81,555%. Dorothee Schneider and Sammy Davis jr. finished fourth with 80,315%.

The overall ranking of the current world cup season is lead by Patrik Kittel with 54 pts ahead of Swiss rider Marcela Krinke-Susmelj with 31 pts.