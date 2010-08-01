Equi-News.de

Wie die Deutsche Reiterliche Vereinigung mitteilte, wurde Julia Krajewskis Pferd Samourai du Thot bei der EM in Strzegom positiv auf Firocoxib getestet. Hierbei handelt es sich nicht um Doping, sondern um “Controlled Medication”, also eine Substanz, die zwar im Training, aber nicht im Wettkampf erlaubt ist. Nachdem die B-Probe das Ergebnis bestätigt hat, wird Krajewski nachträglich disqualifiziert und das deutsche Team verliert somit die Silbermedaille. As it was announced by the German Equestrian Federation (FN), Julia Krajewski’s horse Samourai du Thot has been positively tested for Firocoxib at the European Championships in Strzegom. A treatment with Firocoxib is not considered as doping, but as “controlled medication”, a substance which is allowed in training but not at competitions. After the B-sample has confirmed the findings, Krajewski will be disqualified from the EC and therefore the German team loses their silver medal.

Die Deutsche Reiterliche Vereinigung (FN) gab am 8. November eine Pressemeldung heraus, mit welcher sie über die positive Medikationskontrolle informierte, über welche die FEI die Deutschen Mitte September informiert hatte. Aus der Pressemitteilung geht neben der gefundenen Substanz (Firocoxib) und der Feststellung, dass es sich dabei nicht um Doping, sondern um “controlled medication” handelt noch hervor, dass Julia Krajewski keine Erklärung hat, wie die Substanz in ihr Pferd gekommen ist.

“Ich bin zutiefst bestürzt über die Nachricht der positiven Medikationskontrolle bei Samourai du Thot, zumal mir noch immer jegliche Erklärtung fehlt ….”, wird Julia Krajewski, die übrigens als Nachwuchs-Führungskraft bei der deutschen FN arbeitet, von der FN zitiert.

Am 9. November informierte die deutsche FN in einer weiteren Pressemitteilung darüber, dass die B-Probe das Ergebnis bestätigt hatte. Somit wird Julia Krajewski nachträglich disqualifiziert und die deutsche Equipe, zu der neben Krajewski Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob, Michael Jung mit Rocana und Bettina Hoy mit Seigneur Medicott gehörten, verliert ihre Silbermedaille.

Prof. Dr. Jens Adolphsen, Equipechef der deutschen Vielseitigkeitsreiter und langjähriger ehemaliger Vorsitzender des FEI-Tribunals, hatte dazu schon vorab klargestellt: “Bei einer positiven B-Probe wären die Aberkennung ihres Einzelergebnisses und damit verbunden die Rückgabe der Mannschaftsmedaille nach Vorgabe des internationalen Regelwerks aufgrund der vorhandenen positiven Wettkampfprobe unausweichlich - unabhängig von Schuld oder Unschuld.”

Julia Krajewski hat nun 21 Tage Zeit zu entscheiden, ob sie eine administrative Strafe (eine reine Geldstrafe; eine Sperre ist nicht zu erwarten) annehmen wird oder vor das FEI-Tribunal zieht. Ein Gang vor das Tribunal ist lt. Aussage von Prof. Adolphsen aber nur sinnvoll, wenn Krajewski nachweisen könnte, wie die Substanz in ihr Pferd gekommen ist.

The German Equestrian Federation (FN) announced on November 8th in a press statement the positive medication control of Julia Krajewski’s Samourai du Thot. The Germans had been informed by the FEI about this fact by mid September.Besides the substance found (Fixocoxib) and the fact, that this is not considered as doping, but as “controlled medication”, the press statment informed that Julia Krajewski has no explanation how her horse was contaminated with this substance.

“I’m deeply aghast about the information of the positive medication control of Samourai du Thot; particularly because I have no explanation at all so far…” Julia Krajewski, who - by the way - is working a a junior management member at the German FN, is quoted by the FN.

On November 9th, the German FN issued another press statement, announcing that the B-test has confirmed the positive sampling. Due to this, Julia Krajewski will be retroactively disqualified and the German team (besides Krajewski with the riders Ingrid Klimke / Hale Bob, Michael Jung / Rocana and Bettina Hoy / Seigneur Medicott) will lose their team silver medal.

Prof. Dr. Jens Adolphsen, chef d’equipe of the German eventers and former long-time chairman of the FEI tribunal, had already made clear ex ante : “In case of a positive B-test, the denial of her individual score and, connected to this, the return of the team medal is inevitable according to the international rules for positive competition tests- no matter of guilty or innocent.”