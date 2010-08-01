Equi-News.de

Das grandiose Stuttgart German Masters bietet seit Mittwoch Top-Sport in der Schleyer-Halle. Das gestrige Hauptspringen, das namensgebende “Mercedes German Masters” sah am Ende Simone Blum auf ihrer pfeilschnellen Alice als Siegerin. Blum konnte sich dadurch über einen Wagen des Hauptsponsors freuen, nachdem sie schon die Qualifikation für sich entschieden hatte. Bereits zu Turnierbeginn hatte Michael Jung zum insgesamt achten Mal die Indoor-Vielseitigkeit gewonnen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Since wednesday, the great Stuttgart German Masters presents top sport in the Schleyer-Hall. Yesterday’s main jumping competition, the eponymos “Mercedes German Master, saw Germany’s Simone Blum with her cyberspeed mare Alice as winner. For this, Blum received a really nice car from the title sponsor after she had already claimed the victory of the qualifier. Already when the competition started earlier this week, Germany’s Michael Jung won the indoor eventing test for the eight time in total. Here are the results:

Indoor Derby - Vielseitigkeitsprüfung / Eventing competition

1:

Michael Jung

GER

Corazon

0 / 40,03 Sec. - 3rd phase

2: Elizabeth Power

IRL

Coonaveerath O One

0 / 40,47 Sec. - 3rd phase

3: Eveline Bodenmüller

SUI

Waldmann

0 / 39,21 Sec. 4: Vanessa Bölting

GER Carlos

0 / 41,08 Sec.

5: Ingrid Klimke

GER

Parmenides

0 / 41,21 Sec.



Qualifier zum Stuttgart German Masters

Int. Zeitspringprüfung / Int’l jumping competition against the clock

1:

Simone Blum

GER

Alice 57,07 Sec.

2; Christian Ahlmann

GER

Colorit

59,27 Sec.

3: Alberto Zorzi

ITA

Danique

59,39 Sec.

4: Felix Hassmann

GER

Balance

59,45 Sec.

5: Pénélope Leprevost

FRA

Urano de Cartigny

60,37 Sec.



Stuttgart German Masters