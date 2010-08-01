Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Stuttgart: Simone Blum ist “German Master”

    logo.jpgDas grandiose Stuttgart German Masters bietet seit Mittwoch Top-Sport in der Schleyer-Halle. Das gestrige Hauptspringen, das namensgebende “Mercedes German Masters” sah am Ende Simone Blum auf ihrer pfeilschnellen Alice als Siegerin. Blum konnte sich dadurch über einen Wagen des Hauptsponsors freuen, nachdem sie schon die Qualifikation für sich entschieden hatte. Bereits zu Turnierbeginn hatte Michael Jung zum insgesamt achten Mal die Indoor-Vielseitigkeit gewonnen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Since wednesday, the great Stuttgart German Masters presents top sport in the Schleyer-Hall. Yesterday’s main jumping competition, the eponymos “Mercedes German Master, saw Germany’s Simone Blum with her cyberspeed mare Alice as winner. For this, Blum received a really nice car from the title sponsor after she had already claimed the victory of the qualifier. Already when the competition started earlier this week, Germany’s Michael Jung won the indoor eventing test for the eight time in total. Here are the results:

    Indoor Derby - Vielseitigkeitsprüfung / Eventing competition

             
     1:
    		 Michael Jung
    		 GER
    		 Corazon
    		 0 / 40,03 Sec. - 3rd phase
     2: Elizabeth Power
    		 IRL
    		 Coonaveerath O One
    		 0 / 40,47 Sec. - 3rd phase
     3: Eveline Bodenmüller
    		 SUI
    		 Waldmann
    		 0 / 39,21 Sec.
     4: Vanessa Bölting
    		 GER Carlos
    		 0 / 41,08 Sec.
     5: Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Parmenides
    		 0 / 41,21 Sec.
             

    Qualifier zum Stuttgart German Masters

    Int. Zeitspringprüfung / Int’l jumping competition against the clock 

             
     1:
    		 Simone Blum
    		 GER
    		 Alice 57,07 Sec.
     2; Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Colorit
    		 59,27 Sec.
     3: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Danique
    		 59,39 Sec.
     4: Felix Hassmann
    		 GER
    		 Balance
    		 59,45 Sec.
     5: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Urano de Cartigny
    		 60,37 Sec.
     

    Stuttgart German Masters

             
     1:
    		 Simone Blum GER
    		 Alice
    		 0 / 33,64 Sec.
     2: Henrik von Eckermann
    		 SWE
    		 Cantinero
    		 0 / 35,24 Sec.
     3: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cristy
    		 0 / 35,48 Sec.
     4: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Urano de Cartigny
    		 0 / 36,90 Sec.
     5: Jur Vrieling
    		 NED
    		 Quality
    		 0 / 37,93 Sec.
             