Equi-News.de

Vier Starts - vier Siege. Dies ist die Bilanz des Stuttgarter Schleyerhallen-Turniers von Isabell Werth. Mit ihrer “Gold-Stute” Weihegold dominierte sie unangefochten die Worldcup-Tour, mit Don Johnson war sie im Dressage Masters (Grand Prix und Spécial) nicht zu schlagen. Four starts - four wins. That’s the outcome of the Schleyerhallen-competition in Stuttgart for Isabell Werth. Riding her “golden horse” Weihegold, she was unbeatable in the world cup tour; with Don Johnson, she dominated the Dressage Masters (Grand Prix and Spécial).

Sieg im fünf Sterne-Grand Prix mit 82,080% und in der Worldcup-Kür trotz eines Fehlers in den Zweierwechseln mit 87,57% und danach lange nichts - das waren die Auftritte von Isabell Werth in der Worldcup-Tour von Stuttgart. Bei dem ersten Start von Weihegold nach dem dreifachen Gold bei den diesjährigen Europameisterschaften bewies Isabell Werth einmal mehr, dass ihre gegenwärtige Nummer 1 im Stall - die Dressurszene im Moment nach Belieben dominieren kann. Im Grand Prix noch ein bißchen “unter Strom” (auch hier gab es einen Haken in den Zweierwechseln), präsentierte sich die Stute in der Worldcup-Prüfung wie aus dem Lehrbuch und - wie üblich - auf höchstem technischen Niveau.

Im Grand Prix gingen die Plätze 2 und 3 and Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey (Rang 2 - 76,060%) und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Zaire (74,74% - Rang 3). Beste ausländische Starterin war hier die Schwedin Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven, die mit Paridon Magi ein Ergebnis von 74,02% erhielt (Rang 4).

In der Kür kam hinter der unbesiegbaren Isabell Werth Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr auf den zweiten Rang (82,805%), gefolgt von Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey (79,615%) auf dem dritten Rang. Auch hier kam Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven mit Paridon Magi auf Platz 4.

Für die vier-Sterne-Spécial-Tour hatte Isabell Werth Don Johnson “im Gepäck”. Der war im Grand Prix noch ein wenig umweltorientiert, aber dennoch reichte es zum Sieg mit 75,56% vor Fabienne Lütkemeier mit dem schon 17-jährigen D’Agostino (74,68%) und Bernadette Brune mit Spirit of the Age (72,20%). Im Grand Prix Spécial war Don Johnson dann deutlich fokussierter und konzentrierter, und außer einem deutlichen Haken in der ersten Piaffe war es eine durchaus gute Runde, die mit 77,941% bewertet wurde. Hier wurden Fabienne Lütkemeier mit D’Agostino erneut Zweite (74,843%) und Reitmeister Hubertus Schmidt mit einem bestens aufgelegten Imperio Dritte (73,706%).

Victory in the five star Grand Prix with 82,080% and in the world cup freestyle to music - despite a mistake in the two-tempis - with 87,57% and then ….. nothing for a long time. These were the two starts of Isabell Werth in the world cup tour in Stuttgart. With Weihegold’s first start after the triple gold at this year’s European Championships, Isabell Werth proved that her current no. 1-horse can dominate the dressage scene at will. Being a bit hot in the Grand Prix (where there was also a hook in the two-tempis), the mare presented herself like a dressage role model and - as usual - on the highest possible technical standard.

In the Grand Prix, the second and third ranks went on to Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey (2nd place - 76,060%) and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Zaire (74,74% - 3rd place). Best-placed foreign starter was Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven from Sweden, who got a final score of 74,02% and finished fourth.

In the freestyle to music, behind the unbeatable Isabell Werth, Dorothee Schneider and Sammy Davis jr. finished as runner-ups (82,805%), followed by Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey (79,615%) on the third place. Also here, Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven and Paridon Magi came in on fourth place.

For the four-star Spécial-tour, Isabell Werth had brought Don Johnson to Stuttgart. “Johnny” was quite distracted in the Grand Prix, but despite this was in winning form (75,56%), followed by Fabienne Lütkemeier and her already 17-year old D’Agostino (74,68%) and Bernadette Brune with Spirit of the Age (72,20%). Being much more focused and concentrated in the Grand Prix Spécial, Don Johnson showed a quite good round despite a hook in the first piaffe. The test was scored with 77,941%. Here, Fabienne Lütkemeier and D’Agostino again came in on 2nd place (74,843%) and riding master Hubertus Schmidt with a top motivated Imperiod finished third (73.706%).