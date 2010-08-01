Equi-News.de

Mit dem abschließenden Highlight, dem Worldcup-Springen, schloss das 33. Internationale Stuttgart German Masters seine Tore. Nach fünf Tagen tollem Sport traten die Besten der Besten des Springsports in der Schleyerhalle an, um im Großen Preis von Stuttgart nicht nur um Worldcup-Punkte, sondern auch um den Preis des Siegers, ein tolles Auto des Titelsponsors Mercedes, zu kämpfen. Insgesamt 16 der 40 ReiterInnen hatten es ins Stechen geschafft, und hier dominierte am Ende ein Olympiasieger - und zwar der von 2012. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der Top Ten: With the finishing highlight, the worldcup jumping competition, the 33. Int’l Stuttgart German Masters came to an end. After five days of top sport, the best of the best in showjumping competed in the Schleyer Hall for gaining not only worldcup points, but also for winning a really nice car from title sponsor Mercedes. A total of 16 riders out of the starting field of 40 had managed to reach the jump-off and at the end, an Olympic champion was on top - the gold medal winner from 2012. Here are the top ten results:

Großer Preis von Stuttgart / Longines FEI World Cup 2017/18

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off