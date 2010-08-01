Equi-News.de

In Uruguay wurden im Rahmen einer glanzvollen Gala die FEI-Awards 2017 verliehen. Dressurikone Isabell Werth wurde zum besten Athleten gewählt, Bertram Allens kleiner Bruder Harry zum “Rising Star”. Und die britische Groom-Legende Alan Davies (Groom von Valegro) ist der beste Groom des Jahres. The FEI Awards 2017 were handed over in a lavish gala night in Uruguay. Dressage idol Isabell Werth was awarded as “best athlete”, Betram Allen’s younger brother Harry was named “rising star” and the British groom legend Alan Davies (Valegro’s groom) was awarded as best groom of this year.

Zum neunten Mal wurden gestern die FEI-Awards verliehen. Pferdeleute aus aller Welt konnten online für die Kandidaten abstimmen, die zuvor eine Jury zur Wahl ausgesucht hatte - über 100.000 Menschen hatten an der diesjährigen Abstimmung teilgenommen. Die Online-Abstimmung zählt 50%, die weiteren 50% kommen von einer Jury, zu der neben Olympiasieger Nick Skelton auch u.a. FEI-Präsident Ingmar de Vos und der Vizepräsident von Longines, Capelli gehören.

Als beste Athletin wurde die erfolgreiche Dressurreiterin aller Zeiten ausgezeichnet. Isabell Werth (die als einzige der Preisträger nicht nach Montevideo gekommen war) sandte eine Videobotschaft, in welcher sie sagte “2017 war einfach ein großartiges Jahr!”.

“Rising Star” wurde ein Nachwuchsspringreiter. Der 16-jährige Ire Harry Allen, der im August bei der Pony-EM Doppelgold gewinnen konnte, hat sein außergewöhnliches Talent aber auch bereits in “großen” Prüfungen beweisen können. Der jüngere Bruder von Betram Allen konnte in Uruguay nicht nur stolz seinen Award, sondern auch eine Uhr des FEI-Partners Longines entgegen nehmen.

Was wären Pferdesportler ohne ihre Grooms? Aus diesem Grunde wird in jedem Jahr auch der “Best Groom” gesucht - und gefunden hat man ihn in diesem Jahr in Alan Davies. Davies, der sich um die Pferde von Charlotte Dujardin und Carl Hester kümmert, war sichtlich gerührt. “Worte können nicht beschreiben, wie ich mich fühle. Es ist einfach großartig!”

Den “Against all Odds”-Award konnte die Australierin Emma Booth entgegennehmen. Die 26-Jährige, die seit einem Autounfall in 2013 gelähmt ist, ist trotz ihres Handicaps dem Pferdesport verbunden geblieben und hat als Ziel die WEG 2018 in Tryon und die Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.

Den ”FEI Solidarity Award” konnte Manoj Jalan, der ehemalige Vizepräsident der Indischen Reiterlichen Vereinigung, für ein Projekt entgegennehmen, in dem in Assam (Indien) ausgediente Rennpferde umtrainiert werden, um ihnen ein neues Leben zu ermöglichen.

For the nineth time, the FEI Awards were distributed yesterday in Uruguay. Horse people from all over the world participated in an online voting for each category, out of a variety of nominees, which were selected in the forefront by a jury. More than 100.000 people had participated in this online voting, which counts 50%, the other 50% come from a jury with members such as Olympic champion Nick Skelton and others, among them FEI-President Ingmar de Vos and the Vice President Marketing from Longines, Capelli.

The most successful dressage rider ever was named to be “Best Athlete”. Isabell Werth (who was the only award winner who did not come to Montevideo) sent a video message, in which she stated “2017 was just amazing, it was a really great year.”

“Rising Star” is an up- and coming jumping rider. 16-years young Harry Allen from Ireland, who claimed double gold at the Pony-Europeans in August, has proved his excellent talent already in “big” tests. Bertram Allen’s younger brother not only proudly received his award, but also got a famous watch from FEI-partner Longines.

Riders without grooms simply are not possible. Due to this, each year also the ”Best Groom” is awarded - this time, it is Alan Davies. Davies cares for the horses from Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester. Alan was visibly moved and said “Words can’t describe how I feel, it’s just amazing!”

Australian Emma Booth received the “Against all Odds” award. Emma, aged 26, is paralysed since a traffic accident in 2013, but despite this still has her goals for equestrian sport. She is planning for the Tryon WEG in 2018 and the Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo.

The former vice president of the Indian Equestrian Federation, Manoj Jalan, received the “FEI Solidariy Award” for the a project in Assam (India), where racehorses are retrained for a new life.