Equi-News.de

    • Madrid: Worldcup für Bosty, Abschluss-Trophy für Ehning

    hufe-sprung.JPGAm letzten Wochenende traf sich die Elite des Springsports bei der Madrid Horse Show. Roger Yves Bost sicherte sich die Worldcup-Etappe, Marcus Ehning die Estrella Damm Trophy. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Over the weekend, world’s best showjumpers gathered at the Madrid Horse Show. Here, Roger Yves Bost claimed the victory of the world cup-leg and Marcus Ehning was in winning form at the Estrella Damm Trophy. Here are the results:

    Longines FEI World Cup Jumping

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Roger Yves Bost
    		 FRA
    		 Sydney Une Prince
    		 0 / 42,23 Sec.
     2: Niels Bruynseels BEL
    		 Cas de Liberté
    		 0 / 42,67 Sec.
     3: Mark McAuley
    		 IRL
    		 Miebello
    		 0 / 42,68 Sec.
     4: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		 0 / 42,76 Sec.
     5: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Cornet
    		 0 / 43,19 Sec.
             

    Estrella Damm Trophy

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Siegerrunde / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with winning round

             
     1: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Funky Fred
    		 0 / 39,21 Sec.
     2:
    		 Henrik von Eckermann   SWE
    		 Chacanno
    		 0 / 39,81 Sec.
     3: Cameron Hanley
    		 IRL
    		 Eis Isaura
    		 0 / 41,35 Sec,
     4: Michael Whitaker GBR
    		 Hot Stuff
    		 0 / 41,82 Sec.
     5: Alberto Zorzi ITA
    		 Viceversa de la Roque
    		 0 / 43,19 Sec.
             