Equi-News.de

Am letzten Wochenende traf sich die Elite des Springsports bei der Madrid Horse Show. Roger Yves Bost sicherte sich die Worldcup-Etappe, Marcus Ehning die Estrella Damm Trophy. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Over the weekend, world’s best showjumpers gathered at the Madrid Horse Show. Here, Roger Yves Bost claimed the victory of the world cup-leg and Marcus Ehning was in winning form at the Estrella Damm Trophy. Here are the results:

Longines FEI World Cup Jumping

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1:

Roger Yves Bost

FRA

Sydney Une Prince

0 / 42,23 Sec.

2: Niels Bruynseels BEL

Cas de Liberté

0 / 42,67 Sec.

3: Mark McAuley

IRL

Miebello

0 / 42,68 Sec.

4: Marcus Ehning

GER

Cornado NRW

0 / 42,76 Sec.

5: Daniel Deusser

GER

Cornet

0 / 43,19 Sec.



Estrella Damm Trophy

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Siegerrunde / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with winning round