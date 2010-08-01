Equi-News.de

Madrid: Worldcup für Bosty, Abschluss-Trophy für Ehning
Am letzten Wochenende traf sich die Elite des Springsports bei der Madrid Horse Show. Roger Yves Bost sicherte sich die Worldcup-Etappe, Marcus Ehning die Estrella Damm Trophy. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Over the weekend, world’s best showjumpers gathered at the Madrid Horse Show. Here, Roger Yves Bost claimed the victory of the world cup-leg and Marcus Ehning was in winning form at the Estrella Damm Trophy. Here are the results:
Longines FEI World Cup Jumping
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Roger Yves Bost
|FRA
|Sydney Une Prince
|0 / 42,23 Sec.
|2:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Cas de Liberté
|0 / 42,67 Sec.
|3:
|Mark McAuley
|IRL
|Miebello
|0 / 42,68 Sec.
|4:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cornado NRW
|0 / 42,76 Sec.
|5:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Cornet
|0 / 43,19 Sec.
Estrella Damm Trophy
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Siegerrunde / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with winning round
|1:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Funky Fred
|0 / 39,21 Sec.
| 2:
|Henrik von Eckermann
|SWE
|Chacanno
|0 / 39,81 Sec.
|3:
|Cameron Hanley
|IRL
|Eis Isaura
|0 / 41,35 Sec,
|4:
|Michael Whitaker
|GBR
|Hot Stuff
|0 / 41,82 Sec.
|5:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Viceversa de la Roque
|0 / 43,19 Sec.