Equi-News.de

Basel: Ergebnisse / Results
Beim Longines CSI in Basel gab es durch Martin Fuchs einen schweizerischen Sieg im Großen Preis, Harrie Smolders gewann das Hauptspringen am Samstagabend. Und mit Werner Muff gab es ebenfalls einen schweizerischen Sieg im Championat von Basel. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Longines CSI in Bale, there was a Swiss home win in the Grand Prix when Martin Fuchs claimed the victory. Harries Smolders was the big winner of the main competition on Saturday and with Werner Muff claiming the victoy of the Bale Championships the Swiss could cheer to another local hero. Here are the results:
Longines Grand Prix of Basel
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Clooney
|0 / 0 / 39,70 Sec.
| 2:
|Werner Muff
|SUI
|Daimler
|0 / 0 / 39,64 Sec.
| 3;
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Chesall Zimequest
|0 / 0 / 41,91 Sec.
| 4:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Gancia de Muze
|4 / 0 / 37,56 Sec.
| 5:
|Hans-Dieter Dreher
|GER
|Berlinda
|4 / 0 / 38,02 Sec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with two rounds
Championat von Basel
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Intl jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Capital Colnardo
|0 / 39,03 Sec.
| 2:
|Janika Sprunger
|SUI
|Ninyon
|0 / 41,28 Sec.
| 3:
|Werner Muff
|SUI
|Pollendr
|0 / 42,15 Sec.
| 4:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Pret à Tout
|4 / 37,38 Sec.
| 5:
|Olivier Robert
|FRA
|Quenelle du Py
|4 / 38,29 Sec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Werner Muff
|SUI
|Daimler
|0 / 36,28 Sec.
| 2:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Legend of Love
|0 / 36,91 Sec.
| 3:
|Luciana Diniz
|POR
|Fit for Fun
|0 / 38,72 Sec.
| 4:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cornado NRW
|0 / 38,92 Sec.
| 5:
|Pius Schwizer
|SUI
|About a Dream
|0 / 39,71 Sec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|