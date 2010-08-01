Equi-News.de

Beim Longines CSI in Basel gab es durch Martin Fuchs einen schweizerischen Sieg im Großen Preis, Harrie Smolders gewann das Hauptspringen am Samstagabend. Und mit Werner Muff gab es ebenfalls einen schweizerischen Sieg im Championat von Basel. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Longines CSI in Bale, there was a Swiss home win in the Grand Prix when Martin Fuchs claimed the victory. Harries Smolders was the big winner of the main competition on Saturday and with Werner Muff claiming the victoy of the Bale Championships the Swiss could cheer to another local hero. Here are the results:

Longines Grand Prix of Basel

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

1: Martin Fuchs

SUI

Clooney

0 / 0 / 39,70 Sec.

2: Werner Muff

SUI

Daimler

0 / 0 / 39,64 Sec.

3; Simon Delestre

FRA

Chesall Zimequest

0 / 0 / 41,91 Sec.

4: Niels Bruynseels

BEL

Gancia de Muze

4 / 0 / 37,56 Sec.

5: Hans-Dieter Dreher

GER

Berlinda

4 / 0 / 38,02 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with two rounds



1:

Harrie Smolders

NED Capital Colnardo 0 / 39,03 Sec.

2: Janika Sprunger

SUI

Ninyon

0 / 41,28 Sec.

3: Werner Muff

SUI

Pollendr

0 / 42,15 Sec.

4: Marcus Ehning

GER

Pret à Tout

4 / 37,38 Sec.

5: Olivier Robert

FRA

Quenelle du Py

4 / 38,29 Sec.





Championat von Basel

Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Intl jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off