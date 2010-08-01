Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Basel: Ergebnisse / Results

    hufe-sprung.JPGBeim Longines CSI in Basel gab es durch Martin Fuchs einen schweizerischen  Sieg im Großen Preis, Harrie Smolders gewann das Hauptspringen am Samstagabend. Und mit Werner Muff gab es ebenfalls einen schweizerischen Sieg im Championat von Basel. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Longines CSI in Bale, there was a Swiss home win in the Grand Prix when Martin Fuchs claimed the victory. Harries Smolders was the big winner of the main competition on Saturday and with Werner Muff claiming the victoy of the Bale Championships the Swiss could cheer to another local hero. Here are the results:

    Longines Grand Prix of Basel
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
     
             
     1: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Clooney
    		 0 / 0 / 39,70 Sec.
     2: Werner Muff
    		 SUI
    		 Daimler
    		 0 / 0 / 39,64 Sec.
     3; Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Chesall Zimequest
    		 0 / 0 / 41,91 Sec.
     4: Niels Bruynseels
    		 BEL
    		 Gancia de Muze
    		 4 / 0 / 37,56 Sec.
     5: Hans-Dieter Dreher
    		 GER
    		 Berlinda
    		 4 / 0 / 38,02 Sec.
             
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with two rounds

         
    		 
     1:
    		 Harrie Smolders
    		 NED   Capital Colnardo    0 / 39,03 Sec.
     2: Janika Sprunger
    		 SUI
    		 Ninyon
    		 0 / 41,28 Sec.
     3: Werner Muff
    		 SUI
    		 Pollendr
    		 0 / 42,15 Sec.
     4: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Pret à Tout
    		 4 / 37,38 Sec.
     5: Olivier Robert
    		 FRA
    		 Quenelle du Py
    		 4 / 38,29 Sec.
         
    		 
     
    Championat von Basel
    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Intl jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
     
     
    		     
     1:
    		 Werner Muff
    		 SUI
    		 Daimler
    		 0 / 36,28 Sec.
     2: Olivier Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Legend of Love
    		 0 / 36,91 Sec.
     3: Luciana Diniz
    		 POR
    		 Fit for Fun
    		 0 / 38,72 Sec.
     4: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		 0 / 38,92 Sec.
     5: Pius Schwizer
    		 SUI
    		 About a Dream
    		 0 / 39,71 Sec.
             