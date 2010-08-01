Equi-News.de

Am Wochenende geht ein ganz großer vierbeiniger Athlet in Rente. Christian Ahlmann wird seinen Erfolgspartner Taloubet Z in Leipzig aus dem Sport verabschieden. This weekend, a great four-legged athlete will bid farewell to the show circuit: Christian Ahlmann will retire his four-legged partner of success, Taloubet Z, in Leipzig.

Er ist ein ganz Großer: Taloubet Z. Der mittlerweile 18-jährige Hengst kann zusammen mit seinem Reiter Christian Ahlmann auf eine lange Liste von Erfolgen zurückblicken. Worldcup-Gesamtsieg 2011 in Leipzig (Foto), Team-Bronze 2016 bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio, Team-Silber bei der EM 2015 in Aachen - und dazu unendliche viele Siege in Platzierungen in den schwersten Springen der Welt. Nun wird Taloubet Z (der als KWPN-Hengst von Galoubet A aus einer Mutter des großen Polydor eingetragen ist) am Ort seines größten Triumphes seine letzte Prüfung gehen - in Leipzig.

Mit ”Taloubet Z - ich danke Dir” beginnt ein emotionaler Post von Christian Ahlmann auf Facebook, worin sich Ahlmann beim Pferd, beim Gestüt Zangersheide und der Familie Melchior (also bei seiner Lebenspartnerin Judy Ann Melchior) bedankt. Christian Ahlmann schließt mit den Worten: “Ich hoffe sehr, dass Wir Sonntag einen schönen Abschluss finden und wünsche Dir sehr, dass Du Deine Rente auf der Weide in Lanaken noch viele Jahre genießen kannst und außerdem noch viele Kinder in die Welt setzt, die Deine Genialität besitzen. Vielen Dank lieber Taloubet Z, Dein Christian”

He is a real legend: Taloubet Z- The now 18-year old stallion and his rider Christian Ahlmann can look back to a very, very long list of triumphs and victories. The world cup overall win 2011 in Leipzig (pictured above), the team bronze medal at the Rio Olympics 2016, the team silver medal at the Aachen Europeans in 2015 - and many, many victories and placings in the biggest shows around the world. Now, Taloubet Z (who is registered as a KWPN-stallion by Galoubet A x the legendary Polydor) will compete in his very last competition right at the place of his biggest triumph - in Leipzig.

With “Taloubet Z - thanks so much”, a moving Facebook-post starts, in which Christian Ahlmann thanks his horse, the Zangersheide stud and the Melchior family (which means: he says a special thank you to his life partner Judy Ann Melchior). Christian Ahlmann finishs his post the words: “I do hope that we will have a nice last competition on sunday and I wish from my heart, that you can enjoy your retirement in the Lanaken fields for many years to come and that you will have many kids who will inherit your brilliancy. Thanks so much, dear Taloubet Z. Yours, Christian”.