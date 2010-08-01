Equi-News.de

Was für ein großartiger Abschied für ein großartiges Pferd! Mit einem Sieg im Worldcup-Springen von Leipzig verabschiedete sich Taloubet Z von der sportlichen Bühne. It was a great farewell for a great horse! With a victory in the world cup-competition in Leipzig, Taloubet Z was retired from top sport.

Das hätte Hollywood nicht besser scripten können: Eines der besten Pferde der Welt wurde mit einem großen Sieg am Ort seines größten Triumphs von der sportlichen Bühne verabschiedet. Der 18-jährige Taloubet Z bewies mit seinem Reiter Christian Ahlmann im Sattel, dass er sich topfit von der Bühne des Top-Sports verabschiedet. In einem 15-köpfigen (!) Stechen setzte sich Taloubet Z gegen die Konkurrenz durch und siegte im Großen Preis von Leipzig, gleichzeitig Station des Longines FEI World Cups Jumping. Genau dort, wo Taloubet Z im Jahr 2011 als Sieger des Gesamtworldcups brillierte, zeigte er zum letzten Mal seine Genialität. Und nachdem er die letzte Siegerehrung seines sportlichen Lebens hinter sich gebracht hatte, war es wirklich Zeit, Abschied zu nehmen. Während seine Besitzerin, Christian Ahlmanns Lebensgefährtin Judy-Ann Melchior mit den Tränen kämpfte, nahm Christian Ahlmann in der Arena in Leipzig den Sattel ab und führte Taloubet Z ein letztes Mal an der Hand auf eine Ehrenrunde. Das Publikum dankte es dem Zangersheide-Hengst mit einer Standing Ovation und weißen Taschentüchern, wie wir sie eigentlich nur vom Abschied der Nationen aus Aachen kennen.

Und es gab wohl niemanden, der Christian Ahlmann und ”seinem” Taloubet Z diesen Sieg nicht gegönnt hätte - der lange führende Marcus Ehning war einer der Ersten, der Christian Ahlmann von Herzen gratulierte.

Hinter dem Duo Ahlmann / Taloubet Z (0 / 43,19 Sek) gab es die folgende Rangierung: 2: Carlos Lopez Lizarazo (COL) / Admara - 0 / 43,39 Sek), 3: Harrie Smolders (NED) / Zinius (0 / 44,28 Sek), 4: Marcus Ehning (GER) / Comme il Faut (0 / 44,29 Sek), 5: Kevin Staut (FRA) / Reveur de Hurtebise (0 / 44,39 Sek).

Well, even Hollywood couldn’t have made a better movie: One of world’s best horses is retired from top sport with a great victory at the scene of his biggest-ever triumph. 18-year old Taloubet Z proved, together with Christian Ahlmann in his saddle, that he is retired from top sport in top shape. In a jump-off of 15 (!) rides, Taloubet Z left no chance to his competitors and claimed the victory in the Grand Prix of Leipzig, which was also leg of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping. Exactly at the place, where he became world cup overall winner in 2011, Taloubet Z showed again his brilliancy. And after he had the very last pricegiving of his career, it was time to say good-bye. His owner, Christian Ahlmann’s life partner Judy-Ann Melchior had to fight back her tears, when Christian took off Taloubet’s saddle and went on to a very last lap of honour at the hand. And the audience gave this very special horse a standing ovation and waved with white handkerchiefs - as it is normally only known from the farewell of the nations in Aachen.

And there was really nobody who would not have granted this special victory to Taloubet Z and his rider. Marcus Ehning, who was in the lead for quite some time, was one of the first to congratulate Christian from the bottom of his heart.

Behind the combination Ahlmann / Taloubet Z (0 / 43,19 sec) there was the following ranking: 2nd: Carlos Lopez Lizarazo (COL) / Admara - 0 / 43,39 sec), 3rd: Harrie Smolders (NED) / Zinius (0 / 44,28 sec), 4th: Marcus Ehning (GER) / Comme il Faut (0 / 44,29 sec.), 5th: Kevin Staut (FRA) / Reveur de Hurtebise (0 / 44,39 sec).