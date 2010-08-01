Equi-News.de

Der Franzose Patrice Delaveau ist der große Sieger des Longines Hong Kong Masters - zugleich Teil der Indoor Grand Slam-Serie. Mit seinem dritten Rang verpasste Daniel Deußer die Möglichkeit, ich in dieser Saison den Grand Slam zu holen. French showjumper Patrice Delaveau is the big winer of the Longines Hong Kong Masters - which is also part of the Indoor Grand Slam-serie. With his third rank, Germany’s Saniel Deußer missed the chance to claim the Grand Slam in this season: Longines Hong Kong Masters

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds