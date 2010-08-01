Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Patrice Delaveau gewinnt Hong Kong Masters

    hufe-sprung.JPGDer Franzose Patrice Delaveau ist der große Sieger des Longines Hong Kong Masters - zugleich Teil der Indoor Grand Slam-Serie. Mit seinem dritten Rang verpasste Daniel Deußer die Möglichkeit, ich in dieser Saison den Grand Slam zu holen. French showjumper Patrice Delaveau is the big winer of the Longines Hong Kong Masters - which is also part of the Indoor Grand Slam-serie. With his third rank, Germany’s Saniel Deußer missed the chance to claim the Grand Slam in this season: Longines Hong Kong Masters

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

             
     1: Patrice Delaveau
    		 FRA
    		 Aquila
    		 0 / 0 / 37,81 Sec.
     2: Max Kühner
    		 AUT
    		 Cielito Lindo
    		 0 / 0 / 37,88 Sec.
     3: Daniel Deußer
    		 GER
    		 Cornet D’Amour
    		 0 / 0 / 37,96 Sec.
     4: Jamie Kermond AUS
    		 Constellaton  0 / 0 / 41,35 Sec.
     5: Michael Whitaker GBR
    		 Callisto Blue
    		 0 / 0 / 42,89 Sec.
             
             