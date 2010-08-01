Equi-News.de

Die Göteborg Horse Show war erneut Worldcup-Station sowohl der Spring- als auch der Dressurreiter. Bei den Viereck-Spezialisten fand sich Isabell Werth im Sattel von Emilio in der für sie gegenwärtig ungewohnten Situation der Besiegten wieder - die Dänin Cathrine Dufour siegte mit dem wieder genesenen Atterupgaards Cassidy sowohl im Grand Prix als auch in der Kür. Und im Springen war es Henrik von Eckermann, der den Schweden einen Heimsieg im Worldcup schenkte und damit seinen Erfolg aus 2017 an gleicher Stelle wiederholen konnte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Gothenburg Horse Show again was worldcup-leg both for the dressage and the jumping riders. In dressage, Isabell Werth, riding Emilio, found herself in the unexpected and currently unfamiliar runner-up position after Danish rider Cathrine Dufour and her fully recovered Atterupgaards Cassidy both won the Grand Prix and the freestyle to music. And in showjumping, Henrik von Eckermann made Sweden proud when winning the worldcup leg on home turf - for the second time in a row after having won the same competition already last year. Here are the results: FEI Worldcup Dressage Grand Prix



1: Cathrine Dufour DEN Atterupgaards Cassidy 80,674% 2: Isabell Werth GER Emilio 79,717% 3: Patrik Kittel SWE Delaunay 75,413% 4: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER Unee BB 74,087% 5: Belinda Weinbauer AUT Söhnlein Brilliant 71,217%

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to music

Longines FEI Worldcup Jumping