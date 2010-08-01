Equi-News.de

S’Hertogenbosch: Werth vor Gal im Grand Prix
Im niederländischen s’Hertogenbosch findet beim Indoor Brabant die letzte Worldcup-Etappe der Dresurreiter statt. Im Grand Prix siegte Isabell Werth mit Emilio (Foto) vor Edward Gal mit Zonik. Hier ist das Ergebnis: In Den Bosch (the Netherlands) the final worldcup leg for the dressage riders takes place at the Indoor Brabant. Isabell Werth, riding Emilio (pictured), claimed the victory in the Grand Prix ahead of Edward Gal with Zonik. Here is the result:
Grand Prix de Dressage
| 1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|78,413%
|2:
|Edward Gal
|NED
|Zonik
|77,696%
|3:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Zaire
|73,630%
|4:
|Madeleine Witte-Vrees
|NED
|Cennin
|73,565%
|5:
|Emilie Scholtes
|NED
|Apache
|72,783%
Archivbild: bmp - J. Stils