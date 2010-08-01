Equi-News.de

    • S’Hertogenbosch: Werth vor Gal im Grand Prix

    werth-emilio-balve-kur.jpgIm niederländischen s’Hertogenbosch findet beim Indoor Brabant die letzte Worldcup-Etappe der Dresurreiter statt. Im Grand Prix siegte Isabell Werth mit Emilio (Foto) vor Edward Gal mit Zonik. Hier ist das Ergebnis: In Den Bosch (the Netherlands) the final worldcup leg for the dressage riders takes place at the Indoor Brabant. Isabell Werth, riding Emilio (pictured), claimed the victory in the Grand Prix ahead of Edward Gal with Zonik. Here is the result:

    Grand Prix de Dressage

             
     1:
    		 Isabell Werth
    		 GER
    		 Emilio
    		 78,413%
     2: Edward Gal
    		 NED
    		 Zonik
    		 77,696%
     3: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Zaire
    		 73,630%
     4: Madeleine Witte-Vrees
    		 NED
    		 Cennin
    		 73,565%
     5: Emilie Scholtes
    		 NED
    		 Apache
    		 72,783%
             

    Archivbild: bmp - J. Stils