Equi-News.de

Im niederländischen s’Hertogenbosch findet beim Indoor Brabant die letzte Worldcup-Etappe der Dresurreiter statt. Im Grand Prix siegte Isabell Werth mit Emilio (Foto) vor Edward Gal mit Zonik. Hier ist das Ergebnis: In Den Bosch (the Netherlands) the final worldcup leg for the dressage riders takes place at the Indoor Brabant. Isabell Werth, riding Emilio (pictured), claimed the victory in the Grand Prix ahead of Edward Gal with Zonik. Here is the result:

Grand Prix de Dressage

1:

Isabell Werth

GER

Emilio

78,413%

2: Edward Gal

NED

Zonik

77,696%

3: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl

GER

Zaire

73,630%

4: Madeleine Witte-Vrees

NED

Cennin

73,565%

5: Emilie Scholtes

NED

Apache

72,783%

