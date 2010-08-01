Equi-News.de

In der Worldcup-Kür der Dressurreiter beim Indoor Brabant in s’Hertogenbosch gab es keine Überraschungen. Isabell Werth siegte (natürlich), dieses Mal im Sattel von Emilio, und verwies Edward Gal mit seinem talentierten jungen Zonik auf den zweiten Rang. Im Großen Preis der Springreiter, erstmals auch Etappe des Rolex Grand Slam, siegte nach 13-köpfigem Stechen der Belgier Niels Bruynseels vor Marcus Ehning. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: There was no surprise at all during the worldcup freestyle at the Indoor Brabant in Den Bosch. Isabell Werth won, as it was expected - this time riding Emilio and therefore left Edward Gal and his Young, talented Zonik the runner-up spot. And in the showjumping Grand Prix, which for the first time also was leg of the Rolex Grand Slam, it was Belgian rider Niels Bruynseels who after a jump-off of 13 claimed the victory ahead of Marcus Ehning. Here are the results:



FEI World Cup DressageGrand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music



1: Isabell Werth GER Emilio 87,405% 2: Edward Gal NED Zonik 83,900% 3: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED Cennin 82,555% 4: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER Zaire 80,525% 5: Emmelie Scholtens NED Apache 80,315%

Rolex Grand Prix Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

