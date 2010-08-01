Equi-News.de

Beim Saut Hermès im wunderbaren Grand Palais in Paris gab es - die französischen Zuschauer jubelten: endlich - einen Heimsieg im Großen Preis und noch dazu mit einem Pferd, dessen Name nicht besser hätte passen können. Der Franzose Simon Delestre siegte auf Hermes Ryan im 14-köpfigen Stechen vor dem Belgier Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze und Deutschlands Top-Stilist Marcus Ehning mit Cornado NRW. The Saut Hermèsin the beautiful Grand Palais in Paris saw - the French audience cheered: finally! - a win on home turf in the Grand Prix and this with a horse which could not have any better name. French showjumper Simon Delestre, riding Hermes Ryan, clained the victory in the jump-off of 14 riders ahead of Belgian rider Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze and Germany’s best-ever stilist Marcus Ehning / Cornado NRW.

Grand Prix Hermès

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off