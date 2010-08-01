Equi-News.de

Saut Hermès: Delestre gewinnt den Großen Preis im Grand Palais
Beim Saut Hermès im wunderbaren Grand Palais in Paris gab es - die französischen Zuschauer jubelten: endlich - einen Heimsieg im Großen Preis und noch dazu mit einem Pferd, dessen Name nicht besser hätte passen können. Der Franzose Simon Delestre siegte auf Hermes Ryan im 14-köpfigen Stechen vor dem Belgier Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze und Deutschlands Top-Stilist Marcus Ehning mit Cornado NRW. The Saut Hermèsin the beautiful Grand Palais in Paris saw - the French audience cheered: finally! - a win on home turf in the Grand Prix and this with a horse which could not have any better name. French showjumper Simon Delestre, riding Hermes Ryan, clained the victory in the jump-off of 14 riders ahead of Belgian rider Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze and Germany’s best-ever stilist Marcus Ehning / Cornado NRW.
Grand Prix Hermès
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|0 / 34,54 Sec.
|2:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Gancia de Muze
|0 / 34,97 Sec.
|3:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cornado NRW
|0 / 35,72 Sec.
|4:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|Hansson
|0 / 36,46 Sec.
|5:
|Olivier Robert
|FRA
|Tempo de Paban
|0 / 38,26 Sec.
|6:
|Janika Sprunger
|SUI
|Bacardi
|0 / 45,07 Sec.
| 7:
|Patrice Delaveau
|FRA
|Aquila
|4 / 34,86 Sec.
|8:
|Emanuele Gaudiano
|ITA
|Caspar
|4 / 36,25 Sec.
|9:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Cas
|4 / 36,39 Sec.
|10:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Ensor de Litrange
|4 / 37,01 Sec.
|11:
|Michael Whitaker
|GBR
|Hot Stuff
|4 / 41,83 Sec.
|12:
|Edwina Tops-Alexander
|AUS
|Inca Boy van#t Vianahof
|4 / 42,14 Sec.
|13:
|Malin Baryard-Johnsson
|SWE
|Indiana
|4 / 44,57 Sec.
|14:
|Ibrahim Hani Bisharat
|JOR
|Chactino
|11/49,55 Sec.