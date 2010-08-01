Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Saut Hermès: Delestre gewinnt den Großen Preis im Grand Palais

    pegasus-grand-palais.jpgBeim Saut Hermès im wunderbaren Grand Palais in Paris gab es - die französischen Zuschauer jubelten: endlich - einen Heimsieg im Großen Preis und noch dazu mit einem Pferd, dessen Name nicht besser hätte passen können. Der Franzose Simon Delestre siegte auf Hermes Ryan im 14-köpfigen Stechen vor dem Belgier Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze und Deutschlands Top-Stilist Marcus Ehning mit Cornado NRW. The Saut Hermèsin the beautiful Grand Palais in Paris saw - the French audience cheered: finally! - a win on home turf in the Grand Prix and this with a horse which could not have any better name. French showjumper Simon Delestre, riding Hermes Ryan, clained the victory in the jump-off of 14 riders ahead of Belgian rider Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze and Germany’s best-ever stilist Marcus Ehning / Cornado NRW.

    Grand Prix Hermès

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan 0 / 34,54 Sec.
     2: Niels Bruynseels BEL
    		 Gancia de Muze
    		 0 / 34,97 Sec.
     3: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		 0 / 35,72 Sec.
     4: Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 Hansson
    		 0 / 36,46 Sec.
     5: Olivier Robert
    		 FRA
    		 Tempo de Paban
    		 0 / 38,26 Sec.
     6: Janika Sprunger
    		 SUI
    		 Bacardi
    		 0 / 45,07 Sec.
     7:
    		 Patrice Delaveau
    		 FRA
    		 Aquila
    		 4 / 34,86 Sec.
     8: Emanuele Gaudiano
    		 ITA
    		 Caspar
    		 4 / 36,25 Sec.
     9: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Cas
    		 4 / 36,39 Sec.
    10:
    		 Lorenzo de Luca
    		 ITA
    		 Ensor de Litrange
    		 4 / 37,01 Sec.
    11:
    		 Michael Whitaker
    		 GBR
    		 Hot Stuff
    		 4 / 41,83 Sec.
    12:
    		 Edwina Tops-Alexander
    		 AUS
    		 Inca Boy van#t Vianahof
    		 4 / 42,14 Sec.
    13: Malin Baryard-Johnsson
    		 SWE
    		 Indiana
    		 4 / 44,57 Sec.
    14:
    		 Ibrahim Hani Bisharat
    		 JOR
    		 Chactino
    		 11/49,55 Sec.
             