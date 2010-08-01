Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Dortmund: Ergebnisse Dressur / Results Dressage

    stiefel.JPGBeim Signal Iduna Cup feierte Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados nach der langen Verletzungspause ein glanzvolles Comeback im CDI**** mit Siegen im Grand Prix und im Spécial (die Russin Inessa Merkulova gewann dann die Kür) und Escolar begeisterte völlig zu Recht in der Nachwuchspferde-Tour. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Signal Iduna Cup in the Dormund Westfalen-Hall, Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados had a glorious comeback after the long injured-related break with victories in Grand Prix and Spécial (Russian rider Inessa Merkulova won the freestyle to music) and Escolar was thrilling the crowds in the tour for up-and-coming dressage horses. Here are the results: Derby Dressage Tour Intermediaire II

           
     1: Hubertus Schmidt  GER Escolar 75,702%
     2: Marcus Hermes GER  Abegglen FH    72,018% 
     3: Hermann Burger GER  Sergio  69,956% 
     4: Lena Waldmann  GER  Fiderdance  69,123% 
     5: Petra Middelberg GER  Barclay  69,079% 

    S 9 (Final)

           

    CDI**** 

    Grand Prix de Dressage

           
     1: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe   GER  Desperados FRH 79,739%
     2: Inessa Merkulova RUS  Mister X  75,217% 
     3: Fabienne Lütkemeier  GER  Fabregaz  72,130% 
     4: Hubertus Schmidt GER  Imperio  72,043%
     5: Therese Nilshagen  SWE  Dante Weltino OLD   71,804% 
             
             

    Grand Prix Spécial

           

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

           

     

     

     