Equi-News.de

Beim Signal Iduna Cup feierte Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados nach der langen Verletzungspause ein glanzvolles Comeback im CDI**** mit Siegen im Grand Prix und im Spécial (die Russin Inessa Merkulova gewann dann die Kür) und Escolar begeisterte völlig zu Recht in der Nachwuchspferde-Tour. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Signal Iduna Cup in the Dormund Westfalen-Hall, Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados had a glorious comeback after the long injured-related break with victories in Grand Prix and Spécial (Russian rider Inessa Merkulova won the freestyle to music) and Escolar was thrilling the crowds in the tour for up-and-coming dressage horses. Here are the results: Derby Dressage Tour Intermediaire II



1: Hubertus Schmidt GER Escolar 75,702% 2: Marcus Hermes GER Abegglen FH 72,018% 3: Hermann Burger GER Sergio 69,956% 4: Lena Waldmann GER Fiderdance 69,123% 5: Petra Middelberg GER Barclay 69,079%

S 9 (Final)



CDI****

Grand Prix de Dressage

1: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER Desperados FRH 79,739% 2: Inessa Merkulova RUS Mister X 75,217% 3: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER Fabregaz 72,130% 4: Hubertus Schmidt GER Imperio 72,043% 5: Therese Nilshagen SWE Dante Weltino OLD 71,804%

Grand Prix Spécial