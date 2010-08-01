Equi-News.de

Dortmund: Ergebnisse Dressur / Results Dressage
Beim Signal Iduna Cup feierte Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados nach der langen Verletzungspause ein glanzvolles Comeback im CDI**** mit Siegen im Grand Prix und im Spécial (die Russin Inessa Merkulova gewann dann die Kür) und Escolar begeisterte völlig zu Recht in der Nachwuchspferde-Tour. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Signal Iduna Cup in the Dormund Westfalen-Hall, Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados had a glorious comeback after the long injured-related break with victories in Grand Prix and Spécial (Russian rider Inessa Merkulova won the freestyle to music) and Escolar was thrilling the crowds in the tour for up-and-coming dressage horses. Here are the results: Derby Dressage Tour Intermediaire II
|1:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Escolar
|75,702%
|2:
|Marcus Hermes
|GER
|Abegglen FH
|72,018%
|3:
|Hermann Burger
|GER
|Sergio
|69,956%
|4:
|Lena Waldmann
|GER
|Fiderdance
|69,123%
|5:
|Petra Middelberg
|GER
|Barclay
|69,079%
S 9 (Final)
CDI****
Grand Prix de Dressage
|1:
|Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
|GER
|Desperados FRH
|79,739%
|2:
|Inessa Merkulova
|RUS
|Mister X
|75,217%
|3:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|Fabregaz
|72,130%
|4:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Imperio
|72,043%
|5:
|Therese Nilshagen
|SWE
|Dante Weltino OLD
|71,804%
Grand Prix Spécial
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music