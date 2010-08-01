Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Edwina Tops-Alexander gewinnt die GCT-Etappe in Miami Beach

    hufe-sprung.JPGÜber den Sieg in der zweiten Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour kann sich die nach wie vor für Ihre Heimat Australien startende Edwina Tops-Alexander freuen. Im Sattel von California setzte sie sich im fünfköpfigen Stechen gegen Bassem Hassan Mohammed aus Qatar (schlußendlich Rang 2) und den Iren Darragh Kenny (Dritter) durch. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Edwina Tops-Alexander, who is still competing for her home counry Australia, could enjoy the victory of the second leg of the Longines Global Champions in Miami Beach. Riding California in a jump-off of five, she left no chance to Bassem Hassan Mohammed from Qatar (who finished as runner-up) and Darragh Kenny from Ireland (3rd place). Here are the results:

    Longines Global Champions Tour, Miami Beach (CSI*****)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Edwina Tops-Alexander AUS
    		 California   0 / 32,07 Sec.
     2: Bassem Hassan Mohammed
    		 QAT
    		 Gunder
    		 0 / 35,47 Sec.
     3: Darragh Kenny
    		 IRL
    		 Cassini Z
    		 4 / 30,87 Sec.
     4: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		 4 / 30,98 Sec.
     5: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar
    		 ESP
    		 Fidux
    		 4 / 33,90 Sec.
             
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

             
     1: Maikel van der Vleuten   NED  Arera C   0 / 33,09 Sec.
     2: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Fair Light van’t Heike
    		 0 / 33,25 Sec.
     3: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Don Vito
    		 0 / 33,70 Sec.
     4: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Harley vd Bisschop
    		 0 / 33,77 Sec.
     5: Piergiorgio Bucci
    		 ITA
    		 Alicante
    		 0 / 35,71 Sec.
             
             

    Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases

             
     1: Philipp Weishaupt GER
    		 Sansibar   0 / 0 / 21,80 Sec.
     2: Georgina Bloomberg  USA  Paola
    		 0 / 0 / 21,89 Sec.
     3: Eric Lamaze
    		 CAN
    		 Chacco Kid
    		 0 / 0 / 22,14 Sec.
     4: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Instit de Jucaso
    		 0 / 0 / 22,41 Sec.
     5: Leopold van Asten
    		 NED
    		 Beauty
    		 0 / 0 / 22,77 Sec.
           
           