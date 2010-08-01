Equi-News.de

Edwina Tops-Alexander gewinnt die GCT-Etappe in Miami Beach
Über den Sieg in der zweiten Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour kann sich die nach wie vor für Ihre Heimat Australien startende Edwina Tops-Alexander freuen. Im Sattel von California setzte sie sich im fünfköpfigen Stechen gegen Bassem Hassan Mohammed aus Qatar (schlußendlich Rang 2) und den Iren Darragh Kenny (Dritter) durch. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Edwina Tops-Alexander, who is still competing for her home counry Australia, could enjoy the victory of the second leg of the Longines Global Champions in Miami Beach. Riding California in a jump-off of five, she left no chance to Bassem Hassan Mohammed from Qatar (who finished as runner-up) and Darragh Kenny from Ireland (3rd place). Here are the results:
Longines Global Champions Tour, Miami Beach (CSI*****)
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Edwina Tops-Alexander
|AUS
|California
|0 / 32,07 Sec.
|2:
|Bassem Hassan Mohammed
|QAT
|Gunder
|0 / 35,47 Sec.
|3:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Cassini Z
|4 / 30,87 Sec.
|4:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Claire Z
|4 / 30,98 Sec.
|5:
|Eduardo Alvarez Aznar
|ESP
|Fidux
|4 / 33,90 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|1:
|Maikel van der Vleuten
|NED
|Arera C
|0 / 33,09 Sec.
|2:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Fair Light van’t Heike
|0 / 33,25 Sec.
|3:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Don Vito
|0 / 33,70 Sec.
|4:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Harley vd Bisschop
|0 / 33,77 Sec.
|5:
|Piergiorgio Bucci
|ITA
|Alicante
|0 / 35,71 Sec.
Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases
|1:
|Philipp Weishaupt
|GER
|Sansibar
|0 / 0 / 21,80 Sec.
|2:
|Georgina Bloomberg
|USA
|Paola
|0 / 0 / 21,89 Sec.
|3:
|Eric Lamaze
|CAN
|Chacco Kid
|0 / 0 / 22,14 Sec.
|4:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Instit de Jucaso
|0 / 0 / 22,41 Sec.
|5:
|Leopold van Asten
|NED
|Beauty
|0 / 0 / 22,77 Sec.