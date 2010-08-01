Equi-News.de

Über den Sieg in der zweiten Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour kann sich die nach wie vor für Ihre Heimat Australien startende Edwina Tops-Alexander freuen. Im Sattel von California setzte sie sich im fünfköpfigen Stechen gegen Bassem Hassan Mohammed aus Qatar (schlußendlich Rang 2) und den Iren Darragh Kenny (Dritter) durch. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Edwina Tops-Alexander, who is still competing for her home counry Australia, could enjoy the victory of the second leg of the Longines Global Champions in Miami Beach. Riding California in a jump-off of five, she left no chance to Bassem Hassan Mohammed from Qatar (who finished as runner-up) and Darragh Kenny from Ireland (3rd place). Here are the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Miami Beach (CSI*****)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Edwina Tops-Alexander AUS

California 0 / 32,07 Sec.

2: Bassem Hassan Mohammed

QAT

Gunder

0 / 35,47 Sec.

3: Darragh Kenny

IRL

Cassini Z

4 / 30,87 Sec.

4: Pieter Devos

BEL

Claire Z

4 / 30,98 Sec.

5: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar

ESP

Fidux

4 / 33,90 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

1: Maikel van der Vleuten NED Arera C 0 / 33,09 Sec.

2: Alberto Zorzi

ITA

Fair Light van’t Heike

0 / 33,25 Sec.

3: Ben Maher

GBR

Don Vito

0 / 33,70 Sec.

4: Nicola Philippaerts

BEL

Harley vd Bisschop

0 / 33,77 Sec.

5: Piergiorgio Bucci

ITA

Alicante

0 / 35,71 Sec.



Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases