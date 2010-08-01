Equi-News.de

Mit Horses & Dreams meet the Royal Kingdom of Jordan startete die deutsche Grüne Saison richtig durch. Für die Dressurreiter kam es zum ersten Aufeinandertreffen in 2018 zwischen Emilio und Cosmo - was im Grand Prix mit einem glanzvollen Sieg von Emilio und im Spécial mit einem Triumph von Cosmo (Foto) endete. Grand Prix und Kür der zweiten Dressur-Tour sah Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados zurück in alter guter Form. Und in der Louisdor-Quali ging der Sieg nach Dänemark vor einem tollen 2. Platz für einen Nachwuchscrack mit Hubertus Schmidt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With Horses & Dreams meet the Royal Kingdom of Jordan, the German outdoor season takes off. For the dressage riders, this was the first rendezvous in 2018 between Emilio and Cosmo - which ended with a glamourous win of Emilio in the Grand Prix and with Cosmo’s (pictured) triumph in the Grand Prix Spécial. The second Grand Prix and the freestyle to music saw Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados back in top form. And the Louisdor-qualifier went on to Denmark ahead of a super talented runner-up, who was piloted by Hubertus Schmidt. Here are the results:

Grand Prix de Dressage (Spécial-Tour)

1: Isabell Werth GER

Emilio 81,326%

2: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl

GER

Zaire

75,696%

3: Sönke Rothenberger

GER

Cosmo

75,261%

4: Patrik Kittel

SWE

Well Done de la Roche

74,457% 5: Therese Nilshagen

SWE Dante Weltino

73,587%



Grand Prix Spécial

1: Sönke Rothenberger GER

Cosmo 82,255%

2: Isabell Werth

GER

Emilio

81,382%

3: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER

Zaire

77,877%

4: Therese Nilshagen SWE

Dante Weltino

76,362% 5: Patrik Kittel SWE Well Done de la Roche

74,170%



Grand Prix de Dressage (Kür-Tour / for freestyle )

1: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER

Desperados 79,109%

2: Severo Jurado Lopez

ESP Deep Impact

75,152%

3: Patrik Kittel SWE

Delaunay

75,109%

4: Daniel Bachmann Andersen DEN Blue Hors Don Olymbrio

74,087% 5: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER D’Agostino FRH

73,413%



Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER

Desperados 83,850%

2: Severo Jurado Lopez

ESP Deep Impact

80,025%

3: Patrik Kittel SWE

Delaunay

79,875%

4: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER D’Agostino FRH

77,100% 5: Hubertus Schmidt GER Imperio 76,800%



Qualifikation zum Louisdor-Finale / Qualifier for the Louisdor Final

1: Daniel Bachmann Andersen DEN

Blue Hors Veneziano 74,023%

2: Hubertus Schmidt GER Chrysler 71,442%

3: Benjamin Werndl GER Famoso 71,116%

4: Ronald Lüders GER Quantaz

69,767% 5: Hubertus Schmidt GER Escorial 68,977%

