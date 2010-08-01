Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Horses & Dreams: Emilio glänzt im Grand Prix, Cosmo in der Kür, Desperados meldet sich zurück

    rothenberger-cosmo2.jpgMit Horses & Dreams meet the Royal Kingdom of Jordan startete die deutsche Grüne Saison richtig durch. Für die Dressurreiter kam es zum ersten Aufeinandertreffen in 2018 zwischen Emilio und Cosmo - was im Grand Prix mit einem glanzvollen Sieg von Emilio und im Spécial mit einem Triumph von Cosmo (Foto) endete. Grand Prix und Kür der zweiten Dressur-Tour sah Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados zurück in alter guter Form. Und in der Louisdor-Quali ging der Sieg nach Dänemark vor einem tollen 2. Platz für einen Nachwuchscrack mit Hubertus Schmidt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With Horses & Dreams meet the Royal Kingdom of Jordan, the German outdoor season takes off. For the dressage riders, this was the first rendezvous in 2018 between Emilio and Cosmo - which ended with a glamourous win of Emilio in the Grand Prix and with Cosmo’s (pictured) triumph in the Grand Prix Spécial. The second Grand Prix and the freestyle to music saw Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados back in top form. And the Louisdor-qualifier went on to Denmark ahead of a super talented runner-up, who was piloted by Hubertus Schmidt. Here are the results:

    Grand Prix de Dressage (Spécial-Tour)

             
     1: Isabell Werth GER
    		 Emilio  81,326%
     2: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Zaire
    		 75,696%
     3: Sönke Rothenberger
    		 GER
    		 Cosmo
    		 75,261%
     4: Patrik Kittel
    		 SWE
    		 Well Done de la Roche
    		 74,457%
     5: Therese Nilshagen
    		 SWE Dante Weltino
    		 73,587%
             

    Grand Prix Spécial

             
     1: Sönke Rothenberger GER
    		 Cosmo  82,255%
     2: Isabell Werth
    		 GER
    		 Emilio
    		 81,382%
     3: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER
    		 Zaire
    		 77,877%
     4: Therese Nilshagen SWE
    		 Dante Weltino
    		 76,362%
     5: Patrik Kittel SWE Well Done de la Roche
    		 74,170%
             

    Grand Prix de Dressage (Kür-Tour / for freestyle)

             
     1: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER
    		 Desperados  79,109%
     2: Severo Jurado Lopez
    		 ESP Deep Impact
    		 75,152%
     3: Patrik Kittel SWE
    		 Delaunay
    		 75,109%
     4: Daniel Bachmann Andersen DEN  Blue Hors Don Olymbrio
    		 74,087%
     5: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER D’Agostino FRH
    		 73,413%
             

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

             
     1: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe    GER
    		 Desperados  83,850%
     2: Severo Jurado Lopez
    		 ESP Deep Impact
    		 80,025%
     3: Patrik Kittel SWE
    		 Delaunay
    		 79,875%
     4: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER  D’Agostino FRH
    		 77,100%
     5: Hubertus Schmidt GER Imperio 76,800%
             

    Qualifikation zum Louisdor-Finale / Qualifier for the Louisdor Final 

             
     1: Daniel Bachmann Andersen    DEN
    		 Blue Hors Veneziano   74,023%
     2: Hubertus Schmidt GER Chrysler 71,442%
     3: Benjamin Werndl GER  Famoso 71,116%
     4: Ronald Lüders GER  Quantaz
    		 69,767%
     5: Hubertus Schmidt GER Escorial 68,977%
             

    Archivphoto: bmp - J. Stils