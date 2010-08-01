Equi-News.de

Horses & Dreams: Emilio glänzt im Grand Prix, Cosmo in der Kür, Desperados meldet sich zurück
Mit Horses & Dreams meet the Royal Kingdom of Jordan startete die deutsche Grüne Saison richtig durch. Für die Dressurreiter kam es zum ersten Aufeinandertreffen in 2018 zwischen Emilio und Cosmo - was im Grand Prix mit einem glanzvollen Sieg von Emilio und im Spécial mit einem Triumph von Cosmo (Foto) endete. Grand Prix und Kür der zweiten Dressur-Tour sah Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados zurück in alter guter Form. Und in der Louisdor-Quali ging der Sieg nach Dänemark vor einem tollen 2. Platz für einen Nachwuchscrack mit Hubertus Schmidt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With Horses & Dreams meet the Royal Kingdom of Jordan, the German outdoor season takes off. For the dressage riders, this was the first rendezvous in 2018 between Emilio and Cosmo - which ended with a glamourous win of Emilio in the Grand Prix and with Cosmo’s (pictured) triumph in the Grand Prix Spécial. The second Grand Prix and the freestyle to music saw Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados back in top form. And the Louisdor-qualifier went on to Denmark ahead of a super talented runner-up, who was piloted by Hubertus Schmidt. Here are the results:
Grand Prix de Dressage (Spécial-Tour)
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|81,326%
|2:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Zaire
|75,696%
|3:
|Sönke Rothenberger
|GER
|Cosmo
|75,261%
|4:
|Patrik Kittel
|SWE
|Well Done de la Roche
|74,457%
|5:
|Therese Nilshagen
|SWE
|Dante Weltino
|73,587%
Grand Prix Spécial
|1:
|Sönke Rothenberger
|GER
|Cosmo
|82,255%
|2:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|81,382%
|3:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Zaire
|77,877%
|4:
|Therese Nilshagen
|SWE
|Dante Weltino
|76,362%
|5:
|Patrik Kittel
|SWE
|Well Done de la Roche
|74,170%
Grand Prix de Dressage (Kür-Tour / for freestyle)
|1:
|Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
|GER
|Desperados
|79,109%
|2:
|Severo Jurado Lopez
|ESP
|Deep Impact
|75,152%
|3:
|Patrik Kittel
|SWE
|Delaunay
|75,109%
|4:
|Daniel Bachmann Andersen
|DEN
|Blue Hors Don Olymbrio
|74,087%
|5:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|D’Agostino FRH
|73,413%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
|GER
|Desperados
|83,850%
|2:
|Severo Jurado Lopez
|ESP
|Deep Impact
|80,025%
|3:
|Patrik Kittel
|SWE
|Delaunay
|79,875%
|4:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|D’Agostino FRH
|77,100%
|5:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Imperio
|76,800%
Qualifikation zum Louisdor-Finale / Qualifier for the Louisdor Final
|1:
|Daniel Bachmann Andersen
|DEN
|Blue Hors Veneziano
|74,023%
|2:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Chrysler
|71,442%
|3:
|Benjamin Werndl
|GER
|Famoso
|71,116%
|4:
|Ronald Lüders
|GER
|Quantaz
|69,767%
|5:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Escorial
|68,977%
Archivphoto: bmp - J. Stils