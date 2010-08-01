Equi-News.de

Die erste europäische Station der diesjährigen Longines Global Champions Tour findet derzeit in Madrids exklusivem Club de Campo Villa statt. Im GCT-Springen hatte nach 10-köpfigem Stechen der Brite Ben Maher mit Explosion die Nase vorn; die Spanier konnten den gemeinsamen zweiten Platz ihres Landsmanns Eduardo Alvarez Aznar (zusammen mit Nicola Philippaerts) feiern. Daniel Deusser und Marcus Ehning kamen noch einem Abwurf im Umlauf als beste Deutsche auf die Plätze 13 und 14. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The first European leg of this year’s Longines Global Champions Tour currently takes place in Madrid’s very exclusive Club de Campo Villa. The GCT-competition saw British showjumper Ben Maher with Explosion in winning form after a jump-off of 10; the Spanish audience could jubilate their local hero’s Edurardo Alvarez Aznar’s shared runner-up spot (with Nicola Philippaerts). Daniel Deusser and Marcus Ehning, who bothe had one fence down in the first round, were the best-placed German riders on 13th and 14th place. Here is the result:

Longines Global Champions Tour Madrid (ESP)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off