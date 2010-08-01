Equi-News.de

    • Die GCT macht in Madrid Station und Ben Maher gewinnt

    springen.JPGDie erste europäische Station der diesjährigen Longines Global Champions Tour findet derzeit in Madrids exklusivem Club de Campo Villa statt. Im GCT-Springen hatte nach 10-köpfigem Stechen der Brite Ben Maher mit Explosion die Nase vorn; die Spanier konnten den gemeinsamen zweiten Platz ihres Landsmanns Eduardo Alvarez Aznar (zusammen mit Nicola Philippaerts) feiern. Daniel Deusser und Marcus Ehning kamen noch einem Abwurf im Umlauf als beste Deutsche auf die Plätze 13 und 14. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The first European leg of this year’s Longines Global Champions Tour currently takes place in Madrid’s very exclusive Club de Campo Villa. The GCT-competition saw British showjumper Ben Maher with Explosion in winning form after a jump-off of 10; the Spanish audience could jubilate their local hero’s Edurardo Alvarez Aznar’s shared runner-up spot (with Nicola Philippaerts). Daniel Deusser and Marcus Ehning, who bothe had one fence down in the first round, were the best-placed German riders on 13th and 14th place. Here is the result:

    Longines Global Champions Tour Madrid (ESP)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion  0 / 37,73 Sec.
     2: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Harley vd Bisschop
    		 0 / 39,79 Sec.
     2: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar
    		 ESP
    		 Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Margot
    		 0 / 39,79 Sec.
     4: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Espoir
    		 0 / 40,54 Sec.
     5: Scott Brash
    		 GBR
    		 Ursula
    		 0 / 40,77 Sec.
     6:
    		 Pedro Veniss
    		 BRA
    		 Pedro de l’Isle
    		 0 / 41,64 Sec.
      7:
    		 Marc Houtager
    		 NED
    		 Sterrehof’s Calimero
    		 0 / 43,29 Sec.
      8: Danielle Goldstein
    		 ISR
    		 Lizziemary
    		 4 / 37,28 Sec.
      9:
    		 Edwina Tops-Alexander
    		 AUS
    		 Calirfornia
    		 4 / 40,59 Sec.
    10:
    		 Paolo Amilibia Puig
    		 ESP
    		 Gaudi
    		 4 / 49,13 Sec.
             
             