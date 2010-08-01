Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Dt. Derby: Nicola Philippaerts siegt im Championat von Hamburg

    hufe-sprung.JPG“Das” deutsche Kult-Turnier, das Deutsche Spring- und Dressurderby im Derbypark von Hamburg Klein-Flottbek, ist in vollem Gange. Zugleich Station der Longines Global Champions Tour und der DKB Riders Tour, sind die besten Springreiter der Welt mit von der Partie. Im Mercedes Benz Championat von Hamburg, Teil der Global Champions Tour und Global Champions League-Qualifikation, siegte der junge Belgier Nicola Philippaerts und konnte sich über ein Auto des Prüfungssponsors freuen. Von den deutschen Reitern schaffte es in diesem Zeitspringen keiner in die Top Ten. Hier ist das Ergebnis: “The” German legendary competition, the German Jumping- and Dressage Derby, taking place in the Derby gardens of Hamburg Klein-Flottbek, is in full swing. Being both leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the DKB Riders Tour, the best of the best came to Hamburg to compete. The Mercedes Benz Hamburg Championships (part of the Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League-qualifiers), young Belgian gun Nicola Philippaerts was in winning form and could enjoy a really nice car from the title sponsor as his price. From the Germans, no rider managed to finish in the top ten. Here is the result:

    Mercedes Benz Championat von Hamburg

    Int. Springprüfung nach Zeit und Fehlern 1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m against the clock

             
      1: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Harley vd Bisschop
    		 0 / 69,37 Sec.
      2: Luciana Diniz
    		 POR
    		 Lennox
    		 0 / 71,32 Sec.
      3: Shane Breen
    		 IRL
    		 CanYa Makan
    		 0 / 71,77 Sec.
      4: Sergio Alvarez Moya
    		 ESP
    		 Charmeur
    		 0 / 71,82 Sec.
      5: Piergiorgio Bucci
    		 ITA
    		 Deniro
    		 0 / 74,14 Sec.
      6: Henrik von Eckermann
    		 SWE
    		 Cantinero
    		 0 / 74,16 Sec.
      7:
    		 Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 Caracas
    		 0 / 74,56 Sec.
      8: Roger Yves Bost
    		 FRA
    		 Sunshine du Phare
    		 0 / 75,05 Sec.
      9: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Giovani de la Pomme
    		 0 / 75,26 Sec.
    10:
    		 Gregory Wathelet
    		 BEL
    		 Nevados
    		 0 / 75,62 Sec.
             
             