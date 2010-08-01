Equi-News.de

“Das” deutsche Kult-Turnier, das Deutsche Spring- und Dressurderby im Derbypark von Hamburg Klein-Flottbek, ist in vollem Gange. Zugleich Station der Longines Global Champions Tour und der DKB Riders Tour, sind die besten Springreiter der Welt mit von der Partie. Im Mercedes Benz Championat von Hamburg, Teil der Global Champions Tour und Global Champions League-Qualifikation, siegte der junge Belgier Nicola Philippaerts und konnte sich über ein Auto des Prüfungssponsors freuen. Von den deutschen Reitern schaffte es in diesem Zeitspringen keiner in die Top Ten. Hier ist das Ergebnis: “The” German legendary competition, the German Jumping- and Dressage Derby, taking place in the Derby gardens of Hamburg Klein-Flottbek, is in full swing. Being both leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the DKB Riders Tour, the best of the best came to Hamburg to compete. The Mercedes Benz Hamburg Championships (part of the Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League-qualifiers), young Belgian gun Nicola Philippaerts was in winning form and could enjoy a really nice car from the title sponsor as his price. From the Germans, no rider managed to finish in the top ten. Here is the result:

Mercedes Benz Championat von Hamburg

Int. Springprüfung nach Zeit und Fehlern 1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m against the clock