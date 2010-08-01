Equi-News.de

Bei der Royal Windsor Horse Show, dem Traditions-Turnier vor Schloss Windsor, gab es zwei Königinnen. Zum einen natürlich die Hausherrin, IM Queen Elizabeth II, die auch mit 92 Jahren noch interessierte Beobachterin ist, und zum anderen die britische Dressur-Queen Charlotte Dujardin. Die präsentierte einmal mehr ihre Nachwuchshoffnung Mount St. John Freestyle und bewies eindrucksvoll, dass Groß-Britannien spätestens bei den Weltreiterspielen erneut zum Angriff auf die deutsche Dominanz im Dressurviereck blasen wird. Und auch mit Carl Hester und dessen Nachwuchscrack Hawtins Delicato sollte man rechnen Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the traditional competition at Windsor Castle, there were two queens this time. First, naturally, the landlady at Windsor, HM Queen Elizabeth II, who is a keen observer despite her age of 92 years - and British dressage queen Charlotte Dujardin. Charlotte presented her up-and-coming crack Mount St. John Freestyle and gave an impressive demonstration that Great-Britain will sound the charge on the German dominance in the dressage arena at the World Equestrian Games at the very latest. And you should also have Carl Hester and his up-and-coming Hawtins Delicato on the bill. Here are the results: Grand Prix de Dressage



Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music