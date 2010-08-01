Equi-News.de

Pfingstturnier Wiesbaden: Ergebnisse / Results
Das traditionelle Pfingstturnier in Wiesbaden findet - wie immer - im wunderbaren Biebericher Schlosspark statt. Ingrid Klimke siegte im Sattel ihres Top-Pferds Hale Bob im CIC***und sattelte gleich darauf auch in der Dressur. Hier war die frisch verheiratete Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier in beiden Grand Prix de Dressage unschlagbar - sie ließ sowohl mit D’Agostino als auch mit Nachwuchscrack Fabregaz der Konkurrenz keine Chance. Und die bislang größten Springprüfungen gingen nach Brasilien und Schweden. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The traditional Pfingstturnier competition in Wiesbaden takes part - as usual - in the beautiful castle garden of Bieberich Castle. Here, Ingrid Klimke and her top mount Hale Bob were the winners in the three-star CIC and Ingrid directly went on in the dressage saddle in the Grand Prix. The newlywed Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier was in wining form in both Grand Prix de Dressage and left no chance to her competitors with both her horses D’Agostino and the up-and-coming Fabregaz. And the up to now two most important jumping competition went on to Brazil and Sweden. Here are the results:
CIC***
| 1:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Hale Bob
|23,80 Pts.
|22,20 + 0 + 1,6
|2:
|Oliver Townend
|GBR
|Clinabradden Evo
|25,30 Pts.
|22,80 + 0 + 2,4
|3:
|Julia Krajewski
|GER
|Samurai du Thot
|29,10 Pts.
|28,30 + 0 + 0,8
|4:
|Tim Lips
|NED
|Bayro
|31,70 Pts.
|27,70 + 0 + 4,0
|5:
|Tim Price
|NZL
|Cekatinka
|35,40 Pts.
|31,40 + 4 + 0.0
Grand Prix de Dressage (Kür-Tour / for freestyle)
| 1:
|Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier
|GER
|D’Agostino
|73,087%
|2:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Unee
|72,674%
|3:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Franziskus
|72,587%
|4:
|Jean-Rene Luijmes
|NED
|Aswin
|69,761%
|5:
|Britta Rasche-Merkt
|GER
|Xerez
|69,348%
Grand Prix de Dressage (Spécial-Tour / for Spécial)
| 1:
|Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier
|GER
|Fabregaz
|73,043%
|2:
|Dorothee Schneider
|GER
|Faustus
|72,957%
|3:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Imperio
|72,043%
|4:
|Masanao Takahashi
|JPN
|Rubicon
|71,196%
|5:
|Victoria Michalke
|GER
|Novia
|69,239%
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m
| 1:
|Francisco José Mesquita Musa
|BRA
|Sharapova
|0 / 64,87 Sec.
|2:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Whitney
|0 / 65,29 Sec.
|3:
|Denis Lynch
|IRL
|Fairview Aliquidam
|0 / 65,92 Sec.
|4:
|Felix Haßmann
|GER
|Captain America
|0 / 67.04 Sec.
|5:
|Walter Gabathuler
|SUI
|Silver Surfer
|0 / 68,66 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
| 1:
|Douglas Lindelöw
|SWE
|Zacramento
|0 / 43,86 Sec.
|2:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Cassini Bay
|0 / 44,96 Sec.
|3:
|Denis Lynch
|IRL
|Fairview Aliquidam
|0 / 45,23 Sec.
|4:
|Max Kühner
|AUT
|Alfa Jordan
|0 / 46,63 Sec.
|5:
|Christoph Brüse
|GER
|Flying Wonder
|0 / 47,03 Sec.
Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils