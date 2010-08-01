Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Pfingstturnier Wiesbaden: Ergebnisse / Results

    wiesbaden-schloss.jpgDas traditionelle Pfingstturnier in Wiesbaden findet - wie immer - im wunderbaren Biebericher Schlosspark statt. Ingrid Klimke siegte im Sattel ihres Top-Pferds Hale Bob im CIC***und sattelte gleich darauf auch in der Dressur. Hier war die frisch verheiratete Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier in beiden Grand Prix de Dressage unschlagbar - sie ließ sowohl mit D’Agostino als auch mit Nachwuchscrack Fabregaz der Konkurrenz keine Chance. Und die bislang größten Springprüfungen gingen nach Brasilien und Schweden. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The traditional Pfingstturnier competition in Wiesbaden takes part - as usual - in the beautiful castle garden of Bieberich Castle. Here, Ingrid Klimke and her top mount Hale Bob were the winners in the three-star CIC and Ingrid directly went on in the dressage saddle in the Grand Prix. The newlywed Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier was in wining form in both Grand Prix de Dressage and left no chance to her competitors with both her horses D’Agostino and the up-and-coming Fabregaz. And the up to now two most important jumping competition went on to Brazil and Sweden. Here are the results:

    CIC***

     1:
    		 Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Hale Bob
    		 23,80 Pts. 22,20 + 0 + 1,6
     2: Oliver Townend  GBR
    		 Clinabradden Evo
    		 25,30 Pts.
    		 22,80 + 0 + 2,4
     3: Julia Krajewski
    		 GER
    		 Samurai du Thot
    		 29,10 Pts. 28,30 + 0 + 0,8
     4: Tim Lips
    		 NED
    		 Bayro
    		 31,70 Pts.
    		 27,70 + 0 + 4,0
     5: Tim Price
    		 NZL
    		 Cekatinka
    		 35,40 Pts.
    		 31,40 + 4 + 0.0

    Grand Prix de Dressage (Kür-Tour / for freestyle)

             
     1:
    		 Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier
    		 GER
    		 D’Agostino
    		 73,087%
     2: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl   GER
    		 Unee
    		 72,674%
     3: Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER Franziskus
    		 72,587%
     4: Jean-Rene Luijmes
    		 NED
    		 Aswin
    		 69,761%
     5: Britta Rasche-Merkt GER
    		 Xerez
    		 69,348%

    Grand Prix de Dressage (Spécial-Tour / for Spécial)

             
     1:
    		 Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier
    		 GER
    		 Fabregaz    73,043%
     2: Dorothee Schneider   GER    Faustus
    		 72,957%
     3: Hubertus Schmidt
    		 GER Imperio
    		 72,043%
     4: Masanao Takahashi JPN
    		 Rubicon
    		 71,196%
     5: Victoria Michalke
    		 GER
    		 Novia 69,239%

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m

             
     1:
    		 Francisco José Mesquita Musa
    		 BRA
    		 Sharapova    0 / 64,87 Sec.
     2: Laura Kraut   USA
    		 Whitney
    		 0 / 65,29 Sec.
     3: Denis Lynch
    		 IRL
    		 Fairview Aliquidam
    		 0 / 65,92 Sec.
     4: Felix Haßmann GER
    		 Captain America 0 / 67.04 Sec.
     5: Walter Gabathuler
    		 SUI
    		 Silver Surfer 0 / 68,66 Sec.

    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Douglas Lindelöw
    		 SWE
    		 Zacramento 0 / 43,86 Sec.
     2: Daniel Deusser   GER
    		 Cassini Bay
    		 0 / 44,96 Sec.
     3: Denis Lynch IRL Fairview Aliquidam
    		 0 / 45,23 Sec.
     4: Max Kühner
    		 AUT
    		 Alfa Jordan 0 / 46,63 Sec.
     5: Christoph Brüse
    		 GER
    		 Flying Wonder 0 / 47,03 Sec.

     Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils