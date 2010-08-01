Equi-News.de

Das traditionelle Pfingstturnier in Wiesbaden findet - wie immer - im wunderbaren Biebericher Schlosspark statt. Ingrid Klimke siegte im Sattel ihres Top-Pferds Hale Bob im CIC***und sattelte gleich darauf auch in der Dressur. Hier war die frisch verheiratete Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier in beiden Grand Prix de Dressage unschlagbar - sie ließ sowohl mit D’Agostino als auch mit Nachwuchscrack Fabregaz der Konkurrenz keine Chance. Und die bislang größten Springprüfungen gingen nach Brasilien und Schweden. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The traditional Pfingstturnier competition in Wiesbaden takes part - as usual - in the beautiful castle garden of Bieberich Castle. Here, Ingrid Klimke and her top mount Hale Bob were the winners in the three-star CIC and Ingrid directly went on in the dressage saddle in the Grand Prix. The newlywed Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier was in wining form in both Grand Prix de Dressage and left no chance to her competitors with both her horses D’Agostino and the up-and-coming Fabregaz. And the up to now two most important jumping competition went on to Brazil and Sweden. Here are the results:

CIC***

1:

Ingrid Klimke

GER

Hale Bob

23,80 Pts. 22,20 + 0 + 1,6 2: Oliver Townend GBR

Clinabradden Evo

25,30 Pts.

22,80 + 0 + 2,4 3: Julia Krajewski

GER

Samurai du Thot

29,10 Pts. 28,30 + 0 + 0,8 4: Tim Lips

NED

Bayro

31,70 Pts.

27,70 + 0 + 4,0 5: Tim Price

NZL

Cekatinka

35,40 Pts.

31,40 + 4 + 0.0

Grand Prix de Dressage (Kür-Tour / for freestyle )

1:

Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier

GER

D’Agostino

73,087%

2: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER

Unee

72,674%

3: Ingrid Klimke

GER Franziskus

72,587%

4: Jean-Rene Luijmes

NED

Aswin

69,761%

5: Britta Rasche-Merkt GER

Xerez

69,348%



Grand Prix de Dressage (Spécial-Tour / for Spécial )

1:

Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier

GER

Fabregaz 73,043%

2: Dorothee Schneider GER Faustus

72,957%

3: Hubertus Schmidt

GER Imperio

72,043%

4: Masanao Takahashi JPN

Rubicon

71,196%

5: Victoria Michalke

GER

Novia 69,239%



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m

1:

Francisco José Mesquita Musa

BRA

Sharapova 0 / 64,87 Sec. 2: Laura Kraut USA

Whitney

0 / 65,29 Sec. 3: Denis Lynch

IRL

Fairview Aliquidam

0 / 65,92 Sec. 4: Felix Haßmann GER

Captain America 0 / 67.04 Sec. 5: Walter Gabathuler

SUI

Silver Surfer 0 / 68,66 Sec.

Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

1:

Douglas Lindelöw

SWE

Zacramento 0 / 43,86 Sec. 2: Daniel Deusser GER

Cassini Bay

0 / 44,96 Sec. 3: Denis Lynch IRL Fairview Aliquidam

0 / 45,23 Sec. 4: Max Kühner

AUT

Alfa Jordan 0 / 46,63 Sec. 5: Christoph Brüse

GER

Flying Wonder 0 / 47,03 Sec.