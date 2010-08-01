Equi-News.de

Beim Jumping International de La Baule, Station der Longines FEI Nationenpreis-Serie der Springreiter, gewann die Mannschaft Brasiliens vor dem Team aus den Niederlanden; Deutschland wurde Fünfter. Patrice Delaveau siegte im Großen Preis und auch Simon Delestre und der Schwede Peder Fredricson freuten sich über Siege in der fünf-Sterne-Tour. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Jumping International de La Baule, leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup jumping, the team from Brazil claimed the victory ahead of the Dutch riders, Germany slotted in fifth place. Patrice Delaveau claimed the victory in the showjumping Grand Prix; other five-star victories went on to Simon Delestre and Swedish showjumper Peder Fredricson. Here are the results:

Longines FEI Nations Cup

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

1: Brasilien / Brazil - ttl.7 pen. pts.

Luiz Felipe de Azevedo Filho / Chaccomo - 1 / 1, Felipe Amaral / Germanico T ( 5) / (9), Yuri Mansur / Vitiki - 0 / 4, Pedro Veniss / Quabri de L’Isle 1 / 0 pen. pts.

2: Niederlande / Netherlands - ttl. 8 pen. pts.

Jur Vrieling / Glasgow vh Merelsnest - 4 / (9), Frank Schuttert / Chianti’s Champion - 0 / 4, Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Calimero - (5) / 0, Harrie Smolders / Don - 0 / 0

3: Schweiz / Switzerland - ttl. 9 pen. pts.

Werner Muff / Daimler - 4 / (11), Paul Estermann / Lord Pepsi - 0 / 4, Alain Jufer / Rahmannshof Tic Tac - / 0, Steve Guerdat / Hannah - (8) / 0

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off



1:

Patrice Delaveau FRA

Aquila 0 / 38,58 Sec.

2: Kent Farrington

USA

Gazelle

0 / 39,28 Sec.

3: Gudrun Patteet

BEL

Just the Music 0 / 39,70 Sec.

4: Shane Sweetnam IRL

Chaqui Z

4 / 39,07 Sec.

5: Thierry Rozier FRA

Venezia d’Ecaussines 4 / 39,44 Sec.



Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock



1:

Simon Delestre FRA

Sultan de Beaufour 0 / 69,09 Sec.

2: Harrie Smolders

NED

Zinius

0 / 69,23 Sec.

3: Paul Estermann

SUI

Curtis Sitte

0 / 69,45 Sec.

4: Alexandra Francart

FRA

Volnay du Boisdeville

0 / 70,96 Sec.

5: Shane Sweetnam IRL

Don’t Touch du Bois

0 / 71,01 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

