Equi-News.de

    hufe-sprung.JPGBeim Jumping International de La Baule, Station der Longines FEI Nationenpreis-Serie der Springreiter, gewann die Mannschaft Brasiliens vor dem Team aus den Niederlanden; Deutschland wurde Fünfter. Patrice Delaveau siegte im Großen Preis und auch Simon Delestre und der Schwede Peder Fredricson freuten sich über Siege in der fünf-Sterne-Tour. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Jumping International de La Baule, leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup jumping, the team from Brazil claimed the victory ahead of the Dutch riders, Germany slotted in fifth place. Patrice Delaveau claimed the victory in the showjumping Grand Prix; other five-star victories went on to Simon Delestre and Swedish showjumper Peder Fredricson. Here are the results:

    Longines FEI Nations Cup

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
     
     
    1: Brasilien / Brazil- ttl.7 pen. pts.
    Luiz Felipe de Azevedo Filho / Chaccomo - 1 / 1, Felipe Amaral / Germanico T ( 5) / (9), Yuri Mansur / Vitiki - 0 / 4, Pedro Veniss / Quabri de L’Isle  1 / 0 pen. pts.
           
    2: Niederlande / Netherlands - ttl. 8 pen. pts. 
    Jur Vrieling / Glasgow vh Merelsnest - 4 / (9), Frank Schuttert / Chianti’s Champion -  0 / 4, Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Calimero - (5) / 0, Harrie Smolders / Don - 0 / 0
           
    3: Schweiz / Switzerland - ttl. 9 pen. pts.
    Werner Muff / Daimler - 4 / (11), Paul Estermann / Lord Pepsi - 0 / 4, Alain Jufer / Rahmannshof Tic Tac  -  / 0, Steve Guerdat / Hannah - (8) / 0
     
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
     

             
     1:
    		 Patrice Delaveau   FRA
    		 Aquila   0 / 38,58 Sec.
     2: Kent Farrington
    		 USA
    		 Gazelle
    		 0 / 39,28 Sec.
     3: Gudrun Patteet
    		 BEL
    		 Just the Music 0 / 39,70 Sec.
     4: Shane Sweetnam IRL
    		 Chaqui Z
    		 4 / 39,07 Sec.
     5: Thierry Rozier FRA
    		 Venezia d’Ecaussines 4 / 39,44 Sec.
             
             
     
     
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Simon Delestre FRA
    		 Sultan de Beaufour   0 / 69,09 Sec.
     2: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Zinius
    		 0 / 69,23 Sec.
     3: Paul Estermann
    		 SUI
    		 Curtis Sitte
    		 0 / 69,45 Sec.
     4: Alexandra Francart
    		 FRA
    		 Volnay du Boisdeville
    		 0 / 70,96 Sec.
     5: Shane Sweetnam IRL
    		 Don’t Touch du Bois
    		 0 / 71,01 Sec.
             
             
     
    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
     

             
     1:
    		 Peder Fredricson  SWE
    		 Hansson WL   0 / 49,92 Sec.
     2: Alexandra Paillot
    		 FRA Tonio La Goutelle  4 / 47,12Sec.
     3: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER  Calanda 4 / 47,56 Sec.
     4: Pedro Junqueira Muylaert
    		 BRA
    		 C’est Dorijke
    		 4 / 47,58 Sec.
     5: Cameron Hanley
    		 IRL
    		 Aiyetoro
    		 4 / 48,80 Sec.
             
             
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     