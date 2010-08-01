Equi-News.de

La Baule: Nationenpreis für Brasilien, Großer Preis für Patrice Delaveau
Beim Jumping International de La Baule, Station der Longines FEI Nationenpreis-Serie der Springreiter, gewann die Mannschaft Brasiliens vor dem Team aus den Niederlanden; Deutschland wurde Fünfter. Patrice Delaveau siegte im Großen Preis und auch Simon Delestre und der Schwede Peder Fredricson freuten sich über Siege in der fünf-Sterne-Tour. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Jumping International de La Baule, leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup jumping, the team from Brazil claimed the victory ahead of the Dutch riders, Germany slotted in fifth place. Patrice Delaveau claimed the victory in the showjumping Grand Prix; other five-star victories went on to Simon Delestre and Swedish showjumper Peder Fredricson. Here are the results:
Longines FEI Nations CupInt. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
| 1:
|Patrice Delaveau
|FRA
|Aquila
|0 / 38,58 Sec.
|2:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Gazelle
|0 / 39,28 Sec.
|3:
|Gudrun Patteet
|BEL
|Just the Music
|0 / 39,70 Sec.
|4:
|Shane Sweetnam
|IRL
|Chaqui Z
|4 / 39,07 Sec.
|5:
|Thierry Rozier
|FRA
|Venezia d’Ecaussines
|4 / 39,44 Sec.
| 1:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Sultan de Beaufour
|0 / 69,09 Sec.
|2:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Zinius
|0 / 69,23 Sec.
|3:
|Paul Estermann
|SUI
|Curtis Sitte
|0 / 69,45 Sec.
|4:
|Alexandra Francart
|FRA
|Volnay du Boisdeville
|0 / 70,96 Sec.
|5:
|Shane Sweetnam
|IRL
|Don’t Touch du Bois
|0 / 71,01 Sec.
| 1:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|Hansson WL
|0 / 49,92 Sec.
|2:
|Alexandra Paillot
|FRA
|Tonio La Goutelle
|4 / 47,12Sec.
|3:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Calanda
|4 / 47,56 Sec.
|4:
|Pedro Junqueira Muylaert
|BRA
|C’est Dorijke
|4 / 47,58 Sec.
|5:
|Cameron Hanley
|IRL
|Aiyetoro
|4 / 48,80 Sec.