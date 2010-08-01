Equi-News.de

CSIO Rom: Italy first - di Luca siegt im Großen Preis, Italien im Nationenpreis
Zum CSIO von Italien auf der Piazza di Siena in den Gärten der weltberühmten Villa Borghese waren die meisten der weltbesten Springreiter in die Ewige Stadt gekommen. Große Namen holten sich die Prüfungen - Steve Guerdat und der Weltrangenlisten-Erste waren siegreich, aber auch die Italiener hatten eine Menge zu feiern: Italien siegte im Nationenpreis (der in Italien nicht Teil der Longines FEI-Serie ist) und mit Lorenzo di Luca ging auch der Große Preis von Rom an einen Local Hero. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Many of world’s best showjumpers headed for the Eternal City for the CSIO of Italy at the Piazza di Siena in the gardens of world-famous Villa Borghese in Rome. Big names were in the winners’ lists of the big competitions - like Steve Guerdat and world’s no. 1 Harrie Smolders, but also the Italian audience had much to cheer about with the Italian team winning the nations cup (which in Italy is not part of the Longines FEI-serie) and with Lorenzo di Luca being in winning form in the Grand Prix of Rome. Here are the results:
Grand Prix Roma
Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
|1:
|Lorenzo di Luca
|ITA
|Halifax vh Kluizebos
|0 / 0 / 45,37 Sec.
|2:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Hector van’t Abdijhoeve
|0 / 0 / 45,97 Sec.
|3:
|Edwina Top-Alexander
|AUS
|Inka Boy
|0 / 0 / 51,67 Sec.
|4:
|McLain Ward
|USA
|Azur
|4 / 0 / 43,38 Sec.
|5:
|Leopold van Asten
|NED
|Beauty
|0 / 4 / 46,49 Sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l juming competition 1,50m against the clock
|1:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Hannah
|0 / 62,72 Sec.
|2:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Filou Carlo
|0 / 63,89 Sec.
|3:
|Luciana Diniz
|POR
|Fit for Fun
|0 / 64,56 Sec.
|4:
|Leopold van Asten
|NED
|Beauty
|0 / 64,78 Sec.
|5:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello Shelby
|0 / 65,06 Sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l juming competition 1,50m against the clock
|1:
|Emilio Bicocchi
|ITA
|Faliane
|0 / 57,56 Sec.
|2:
|Derin Demirsoy
|TUR
|Dadiak
|0 / 58,18 Sec.
|3:
|Gianni Govoni
|ITA
|Suzie
|0 / 58,27 Sec.
|4:
|Niklaus Rutschi
|SUI
|Carassina
|0 / 58,64 Sec.
|5:
|Johnny Pals
|NED
|Wesselina
|0 / 58,85 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l juming competition 1,50m/1,55m with jump-off
|1:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Cas
|0 / 34,14 Sec.
|2:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Alamo
|0 / 35,04 Sec.
|3:
|Emanuele Gaudiano
|ITA
|Chalou
|0 / 35,40 Sec.
|4:
|Samantha McIntosh
|NZL
|Check In
|0 / 38,00 Sec.
|5:
|Paolo Adamo Zuvadelli
|ITA
|Chaccieny
|0 / 38,78 Sec.