Equi-News.de

    • CSIO Rom: Italy first - di Luca siegt im Großen Preis, Italien im Nationenpreis

    springen.JPGZum CSIO von Italien auf der Piazza di Siena in den Gärten der weltberühmten Villa Borghese waren die meisten der weltbesten Springreiter in die Ewige Stadt gekommen. Große Namen holten sich die Prüfungen - Steve Guerdat und der Weltrangenlisten-Erste waren siegreich, aber auch die Italiener hatten eine Menge zu feiern: Italien siegte im Nationenpreis (der in Italien nicht Teil der Longines FEI-Serie ist) und mit Lorenzo di Luca ging auch der Große Preis von Rom an einen Local Hero. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Many of world’s best showjumpers headed for the Eternal City for the CSIO of Italy at the Piazza di Siena in the gardens of world-famous Villa Borghese in Rome. Big names were in the winners’ lists of the big competitions - like Steve Guerdat and world’s no. 1 Harrie Smolders, but also the Italian audience had much to cheer about with the Italian team winning the nations cup (which in Italy is not part of the Longines FEI-serie) and with Lorenzo di Luca being in winning form in the Grand Prix of Rome. Here are the results:

    Grand Prix Roma

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds






    1: Lorenzo di Luca
    		 ITA Halifax vh Kluizebos  0 / 0 / 45,37 Sec.
    2: Bertram Allen IRL
    		 Hector van’t Abdijhoeve
    		 0 / 0 / 45,97 Sec.
    3: Edwina Top-Alexander
    		 AUS
    		 Inka Boy
    		 0 / 0 / 51,67 Sec.
    4: McLain Ward
    		 USA
    		 Azur 4 / 0 / 43,38 Sec.
    5: Leopold van Asten
    		 NED
    		 Beauty
    		 0 / 4 / 46,49 Sec.

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m  / Int’l juming competition 1,50m against the clock



    1: Steve Guerdat SUI Hannah 0 / 62,72 Sec.
    2: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Filou Carlo
    		 0 / 63,89 Sec.
    3: Luciana Diniz
    		 POR  Fit for Fun
    		 0 / 64,56 Sec.
    4: Leopold van Asten
    		 NED
    		 Beauty
    		 0 / 64,78 Sec.
    5: Scott Brash
    		 GBR
    		 Hello Shelby
    		 0 / 65,06 Sec.

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m  / Int’l juming competition 1,50m against the clock



    1: Emilio Bicocchi ITA Faliane 0 / 57,56 Sec.
    2: Derin Demirsoy
    		 TUR Dadiak
    		 0 / 58,18 Sec.
    3: Gianni Govoni
    		 ITA
    		 Suzie
    		 0 / 58,27 Sec.
    4: Niklaus Rutschi
    		 SUI
    		 Carassina
    		 0 / 58,64 Sec.
    5: Johnny Pals
    		 NED
    		 Wesselina   0 / 58,85 Sec.

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit Stechen  / Int’l juming competition 1,50m/1,55m with jump-off






    1: Harrie Smolders NED Cas 0 / 34,14 Sec.
    2: Steve Guerdat   SUI Alamo
    		 0 / 35,04 Sec.
    3: Emanuele Gaudiano ITA
    		 Chalou
    		 0 / 35,40 Sec.
    4: Samantha McIntosh
    		 NZL
    		 Check In
    		 0 / 38,00 Sec.
    5: Paolo Adamo Zuvadelli
    		 ITA
    		 Chaccieny   0 / 38,78 Sec.