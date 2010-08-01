Equi-News.de

Zum CSIO von Italien auf der Piazza di Siena in den Gärten der weltberühmten Villa Borghese waren die meisten der weltbesten Springreiter in die Ewige Stadt gekommen. Große Namen holten sich die Prüfungen - Steve Guerdat und der Weltrangenlisten-Erste waren siegreich, aber auch die Italiener hatten eine Menge zu feiern: Italien siegte im Nationenpreis (der in Italien nicht Teil der Longines FEI-Serie ist) und mit Lorenzo di Luca ging auch der Große Preis von Rom an einen Local Hero. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Many of world’s best showjumpers headed for the Eternal City for the CSIO of Italy at the Piazza di Siena in the gardens of world-famous Villa Borghese in Rome. Big names were in the winners’ lists of the big competitions - like Steve Guerdat and world’s no. 1 Harrie Smolders, but also the Italian audience had much to cheer about with the Italian team winning the nations cup (which in Italy is not part of the Longines FEI-serie) and with Lorenzo di Luca being in winning form in the Grand Prix of Rome. Here are the results:

Grand Prix Roma

Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds











1: Lorenzo di Luca

ITA Halifax vh Kluizebos 0 / 0 / 45,37 Sec. 2: Bertram Allen IRL

Hector van’t Abdijhoeve

0 / 0 / 45,97 Sec. 3: Edwina Top-Alexander

AUS

Inka Boy

0 / 0 / 51,67 Sec. 4: McLain Ward

USA

Azur 4 / 0 / 43,38 Sec. 5: Leopold van Asten

NED

Beauty

0 / 4 / 46,49 Sec.



Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l juming competition 1,50m against the clock











1: Steve Guerdat SUI Hannah 0 / 62,72 Sec. 2: Simon Delestre

FRA

Filou Carlo

0 / 63,89 Sec. 3: Luciana Diniz

POR Fit for Fun

0 / 64,56 Sec. 4: Leopold van Asten

NED

Beauty

0 / 64,78 Sec. 5: Scott Brash

GBR

Hello Shelby

0 / 65,06 Sec.



Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l juming competition 1,50m against the clock











1: Emilio Bicocchi ITA Faliane 0 / 57,56 Sec. 2: Derin Demirsoy

TUR Dadiak

0 / 58,18 Sec. 3: Gianni Govoni

ITA

Suzie

0 / 58,27 Sec. 4: Niklaus Rutschi

SUI

Carassina

0 / 58,64 Sec. 5: Johnny Pals

NED

Wesselina 0 / 58,85 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l juming competition 1,50m/1,55m with jump-off