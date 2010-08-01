Equi-News.de

Der Grand Prix in Balve geriet zum Duell zwischen Cosmo und Weihegold. Alle anderen ReiterInnen mussten sich mehr oder weniger mit den Statistenrollen begnügen. Wobei in Balve auch wirklich ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Duell stattfand - welches mit einem hauchdünnen Vorsprung für Cosmo endete. The Grand Prix de Dressage was a duel between the four-legged giants Cosmo and Weihegold. More or less all other riders had to take the walk-ons at today’s competition. But, admittedly, it was a real nip-and-tuck-race between those two - and at the end, Cosmo scraped into the lead.

Cosmo ist in Bestform über den Winter gekommen. Dies konnte man - nach seinem Turniereinstieg in Hagen - auch heute in Balve wieder beobachten. Sönke Rothenberger pilotierte Cosmo zu herausragenden Trab- und Galoppverstärkungen und auch die Galoppwechsel gelangen hervorragend. Bei den Piaffen ist immer noch Luft nach oben - die erste Piaffe war nach wie vor leicht im vorwärts, die zweite Piaffe vermurkste Cosmo komplett - es war mehr eine zu kurze Passage mit ein paar Piafftritten darin. Ansonsten gab es aber wirklich eine tolle Runde mit einer persönlichen Bestleistung von 82,82%.

Da kam die beste Kombination der Welt, Isabell Werth mit Weihegold, heuer nicht ganz heran. Weihegold ist erst seit ca. 14 Tagen nach einer “Zuchtpause” wieder zurück im Training;die Stute wird via Embryotransfer züchterich eingesetzt. In Balve machte sich der Trainingsrückstand ein wenig bemerkbar: Im ersten starken Trab wollte Weihegold von der Fahne gehen; daraufhin ritt Isabell Werth mit angezogener Handbremse weiter. Trotzdem hakte es im Übergang nach der Galopptour gewaltig. Und bereits zuvor waren die Zick-Zack-Traversalen ein hartes Stück Arbeit gewesen. Alles in allem reichte es aber trotzdem noch zu 82,72% - 0,1% oder 2,5 Punkte Abstand hinter dem Sieger.

Dritte wurde eine überglückliche Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit ihrer 11-jährigen Trakehnerstute Dalera und einem Ergebnis von 78,36% (und wurde auch noch Fünfte hinter Doro Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr) im Sattel von Zaire.

Cosmo has returned from his winter break in top shape. After his comeback in Hagen, this could also easily be seen today in Balve. Sönke Rothenberger piloted Cosmo to great trot- and canter extensions and also the tempi changes were picture-book like. Well, indeed, the piaffes still have room for improvement - the first piaffe was still a bit forward and Cosmo entirely messed up the second piaffe - this was more or less a too-short half-pass with some piaffe-steps in between. But a personal best score of 82,82% were the correct score for a really great round.

And today, also world’s no. 1-combination, Isabell Werth and Weihegold, could not beat them. Weihegold has had a “breeding break” (the mare is used for embryo transfer) and is only back in training since approx. two weeks. Indeed, that Weihegold lacks a bit of training could be seen in Balve: In the first trot extension, Weihegold wanted to beat loose; after this Isabell Werth continued with the hand brakes on. Despite this, there was a big hook in the transition after the canter tour. And already some minute before, the zig-zags were quite a huge amount of work. Anyway, the round was good enough for 82,7% - 0,1% or 2,5 pts margin behind the winner.

An overjoyed Jessica von Bredow-Werndl finished third with her 11-year old Trakehner-mare and a final score of 78,6% and she also finished on fifth place behind Doro Schneider with Sammy Davis jr, riding Zaire.

Grand Prix de Dressage