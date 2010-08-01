Equi-News.de

Der neue Deutsche Meister Grand Prix Spécial heißt Sönke Rothenberger. Im Sattel von Cosmo ritt Rothenberger (Foto) zu Gold und verwies die Nummer 1 der Welt, Isabell Werth mit Weihegold, auf den Silberrang. Bronze ging an Doro Schneider. New German National Champion Grand Prix Spécial is Sönke Rothenberger. Riding Cosmo, Rothenberger (pictured) claimed gold and only left the silver medal for world’s no. 1, Isabell Werth with Weihegold. Dorothee Schneider won bronze.

Gold für Cosmo! Gold für Sönke Rothenberger! Das ist das Ergebnis des Grand Prix Spécial in Balve. Und das, obwohl Sönke Rothenberger sich auch noch verritten hatte. Aber Rothenberger korrigierte und auch Cosmo ließ sich nicht aus dem Konzept bringen. Trabverstärkungen bis zur Traumnote 10 und eine ebenfalls bis zur Höchstnote bewertete Passage wurden von dem sympathischen jungen Duo quasi zelebriert. Auch sonst gelang die Prüfung hervorragend, von den ein wenig hakeligen Übergängen in der Passage - starker Trab - Passage-Tour einmal abgesehen. 83,706% bedeuteten dann den klaren Sieg und den Meistertitel.

Cosmos einzige echte Konkurrenz, Weihegold unter Isabell Werth, präsentierte sich zwar eindeutig verbessert gegenüber dem Grand Prix, aber der Trainingsrückstand nach der “Babypause” (bei Weihegold wurde wie im letzten Jahr versucht, Embryos zu spülen, was heuer allerdings nicht gelang) ist natürlich noch deutlich erkennbar. Isabell Werth hatte ursprünglich mit Weihegold im Spécial gar nicht starten wollen (die Stute sollte nur den Grand Prix gehen), aber nachdem Emilio verletzungsbedingt ausgefallen war, war die Entscheidung gefallen, Weihegold doch zwei Prüfungen gehen zu lassen. Doch Isabell Werth ritt eine sichere Runde ohne großes Risiko, was sich natürlich besonders in den Verstärkungen niederschlug, außerdem versemmelte Weihegold die Einerwechsel. Auf der Habenseite standen aber die wunderbare Passage und die großartigen Piaffen der Stute sowie lehrbuchreife Pirouetten. 82,804% bedeuteten die Silbermedaille.

Das Duell um den dritten Platz entschied Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr. für sich - ihr Ergebnis von 76,804% bedeutete 6,5 Punkte Vorsprung vor Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera (76,549%) und somit die Bronzemedaille für Doro Schneider. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl kam zusätzlich mit Zaire auf den fünften Rang (74,600%).

Gold medal for Cosmo! Gold medal for Sönke Rothenberger! This was the result of the Grand Prix Spécial in Balve. And this despite the fact that Sönke Rothenberger took a wrong line during the test. But Rothenberger corrected his mistake immediately and also Cosmo stayed fully concentrated. Trot extensions up to the “dream score” 10 and a passage which also got the highest possible marks were nearly “celebrated” by this likeable young combination. And also the remaining test was geat; only in the transitions on the half pass - extended trot - half pass-line there were some tiny hooks. 83,706% were the clear victory and the champion’s title.

Cosmo’s only real competition, Weihegold with Isabell Werth, was much better as in the Grand Prix, but the lack of training after the “baby break” (as in past year, it was tried to get embryos from Weihegold for breeding purpose, but this couldn’t be achieved this year) was clearly visible. Originally it was planned that Isabell Werth would only compete Weihegold in the Grand Prix and not more, but after Emilio’s injury, Isabell confirmed her participation in the Spécial as well. Isabell Werth rode a safe round without taking any big risk, which was extremely visible in the extensions, moreover Weihegold messed up the one-tempis. But on the other hand, there was that beautiful passage and great piaffes as well as picturebook-like pirouettes. 82,804% at the end were the silver medal.

In the duel for bronze it was Dorothee Schneider with Sammy Davis jr who had the better cards yesterday - her score of 76,804% meant a 6,5 pts-margin ahead of Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera (76,549%) and therefore the bronze medal. Moreover, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl finished on fifth place with Zaire (74,600%).