Equi-News.de

Alle guten Dinge sind - zwei. Zwei Meistertitel für Sönke Rothenberger und Cosmo. Denn die beiden jungen Superstars holten sich in Balve auch den Meistertitel in der Kür. Mit einem grandiosen Ergebnis von 88,425% erritt sich Sönke - allerdings in Abwesenheit von “richtiger” Konkurrenz die Goldmedaille vor Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr. und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. All the best things are - two. Two titles of German national champion for Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo. In Balve, the two young superstars also claimed the national title in the freestyle to music. With a super score of 88,425%, Sönke won gold ahead of Dorothee Schneider with Sammy Davis jr. and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera - however, there was no “real” competition.

Deutsche Meisterschaft Dressur - Kür / German National Championships Dressage -freestyle to music