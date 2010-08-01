Equi-News.de

Balve: Sönke Rothenberger ist auch Kür-Meister!
Alle guten Dinge sind - zwei. Zwei Meistertitel für Sönke Rothenberger und Cosmo. Denn die beiden jungen Superstars holten sich in Balve auch den Meistertitel in der Kür. Mit einem grandiosen Ergebnis von 88,425% erritt sich Sönke - allerdings in Abwesenheit von “richtiger” Konkurrenz die Goldmedaille vor Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr. und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. All the best things are - two. Two titles of German national champion for Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo. In Balve, the two young superstars also claimed the national title in the freestyle to music. With a super score of 88,425%, Sönke won gold ahead of Dorothee Schneider with Sammy Davis jr. and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera - however, there was no “real” competition.
Deutsche Meisterschaft Dressur - Kür / German National Championships Dressage -freestyle to music
|Gold
|Sönke Rothenberger
|GER
|Cosmo
|88,425%
|Silver
|Dorothee Schneider
|GER
|Sammy Davis jr.
|82,975%
|Bronze
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Dalera
|82,675%
| 4:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Zaire
|79,750%
| 5:
|Benjamin Werndl
|GER
|Daily Mirror
|76,825%