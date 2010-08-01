Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Balve: Sönke Rothenberger ist auch Kür-Meister!

    rothenberger-cosmo2.jpgAlle guten Dinge sind - zwei. Zwei Meistertitel für Sönke Rothenberger und Cosmo. Denn die beiden jungen Superstars holten sich in Balve auch den Meistertitel in der Kür. Mit einem grandiosen Ergebnis von 88,425% erritt sich Sönke - allerdings in Abwesenheit von “richtiger” Konkurrenz die Goldmedaille vor Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr. und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. All the best things are - two. Two titles of German national champion for Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo. In Balve, the two young superstars also claimed the national title in the freestyle to music. With a super score of 88,425%, Sönke won gold ahead of Dorothee Schneider with Sammy Davis jr. and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera - however, there was no “real” competition.

    Deutsche Meisterschaft Dressur - Kür / German National Championships Dressage -freestyle to music

             
    Gold
    		Sönke Rothenberger
    		 GER
    		 Cosmo
    		 88,425%
    Silver
    		 Dorothee Schneider GER
    		 Sammy Davis jr.
    		 82,975%
    Bronze
    		 Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Dalera
    		 82,675%
     4:
    		 Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER
    		 Zaire
    		 79,750%
     5:
    		 Benjamin Werndl GER
    		 Daily Mirror
    		 76,825%
             