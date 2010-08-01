Equi-News.de

Die Niederlande hat beim niederländischen CHIO in Rotterdam den Nationenpreis in der Dressur gewonnen. Gegen bärenstarke Schweden hatten die Niederländer dank zweier Siege von Edward Gal mit Zonik (Foto) schlußendlich doch die Nase vorn. Die USA wurde Dritter. The Dutch team has won the dressage nations cup at the Dutch CHIO in Rotterdam. Against the husky Swedes the Dutch were able to claim the victory owing to two wins from Edward Gal with Zonik (pictured). The US-team finished on third place.

Edward Gal und Zonik sicherten dem niederländischen Team den Sieg im Nationenpreis Dressur. Mit seinen Siegen in Grand Prix und in der Kür legte Gal den Grundstein für den Triumph der Niederländer. Zum Team gehörten weiterhin Hans Peter Minderhoud mit Dream Boy (Achter im Grand Prix und Zweiter im Spécial), Emelie Scholtens mit Apache (jeweils Vierte im Grand Prix und im Spécial) und Madeleine Witte-Vrees mit Cennin (die als 12. im Grand Prix und Sechste in der Kür das Streichergebnis lieferte).

Knapp hinter der Niederlande wurde das in Top-Besetzung angetretene schwedische Team Zweite - für die Schweden gingen Patrik Kittel / Well Done, Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino (Siegerpaar im Spécial), Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven / Paridon Magi und Juliette Ramel / Buriel ins Viereck.

Die US-Amerikaner, die gegenwärtig wieder für mehrere Monate in Belgien Station machen und auf den großen europäischen Turnieren ihre Form für die Weltreiterspiele in Tryon überprüfen, gingen mit einem Team und um die US-Dressurlegende Steffen Peters an den Start. In der Besetzung Peters / Rosamunde, Adrienne Lyle / Salvino, Kasey Perry Glass / Dublet und Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir eritten sich die Amerikaner den dritten Platz.

Mit riesigem Abstand dahinter kamen die Deutschen, die mit nur drei Reitern vor Ort waren (Anabel Balkenhol / Heuberger, Kathleen Keller / San Royal, Frederic Wandres / Duke of Britain) auf Rang vier.

Edward Gal and Zonik secured the triumph on home turf for the Dutch dressage team. With his victories both in the Grand Prix and the freestyle to music, Gal laid the ground for the Dutch win. His team mates were Hand Peter Minderhoud and Dream Boy (who finished on 8th place in the Grand Prix and as runner-up in the Spécial), Emelie Scholtens with Apache (who finished on fourth place both in the Grand Prix and the Spécial) and Madeleine Witte-Vrees with Cenning (12th in the Grand Prix and 6th in the freestyle, which was the drop score).

Sweden, who had sent their top combinations to Rotterdam, finished with just a tiny bit of a margin behind as runner-ups - the Swedish team riders were Patrik Kittel / Well Done, Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino (who won the Spécial) , Tinne Vielhelmso Silfven / Paridon Magi and Juliette Ramel / Buriel.

The US-American riders are currently on their “tour through Europe”. Based in Belgium as their “home away from home”, they are competing at the big European shows for see if they are fit as a fiddle for their “home” WEG in Tryon later this year. Team captain Robert Dover had sent a team around the US dressage legend Steffen Peters to Rotterdam. The riders Peters / Rosamunde, Adrienne Lyle / Salvino, Kasey Perry Glass / Dublet and Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir claimed an undefeated bronze spot in Rotterdam.

With a hell of a margin behind, the Germans - who had only sent three riders to their neighbour country (Anabel Balkenhol / Heuberger, Kathleen Keller / San Royal, Frederic Wandres / Duke of Britain) - finished on fourth place.