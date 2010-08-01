Equi-News.de

S ie ist wieder zurück! Auf dem wunderschönen Schindlhof in österreichischen Fritzens brachte Isabell Werth - unangekündigt - ihren Superstar Bella Rose nach über drei (!) Jahren Pause zurück ins Viereck - und siegte sowohl im Grand Prix als auch im Spécial. She is back! At the beautiful Schindlhof in Fritzens (Austria), Isabell Werth brought - without any previous information - her superstar Bella Rose after a more than three (!) years’ compulsory break back into the competition arena - and was back in winning form.

Der Schindlhof der Familie Swarovski bot die traumhafte Location für die Dressursensation des Jahres!

Was für ein Comeback! Nach dreieinhalb Jahren ist Bella Rose wieder zurück. Isabell Werth präsentierte im Grand Prix das “Pferd ihres Lebens” - und gewann. Zwar ist die Stute noch nicht wieder in ihrer kompletten Glanzform (der starke Trab war recht verhalten und auch die Zweierwechsel kann die Stute eigentlich schöner zeigen), aber die Piaff-Passage-Tour ist nach wie vor von genialer Leichtigkeit. Mit 77,522% setzte sich Bella Rose an die Spitze des Feldes. Natürlich waren an diesem emotionalen Tag alle an Isabells Seite - ihre Turnierpflegerin Steffi Wiegand ja ohnehin, aber natürlich auch Isabells Märzenin Madeleine Winter-Schulze (für die Bella Rose’s Comeback das schönste Geburtstagsgeschenk war) und auch Isabells Schülerin Lisa Müller. Isabell Werth selber brach nach dem Ritt in Tränen aus - wie viele auch sogenannte Experten hatten Bella Rose, die im November 2014 zum letzten Mal öffentlich im Viereck war, schon abgeschrieben!

Im Grand Prix Spécial war Bella Rose schon wieder komplett im “Turniermodus”, stand aber noch ziemlich unter Spannung. Isabell Werth ritt auch heute wieder auf Risikominierung, konnte aber dennoch nicht verhindern, dass sich der Übereifer der Stute im Übergang von Passage in den Galopp niederschlug. Sei’s drum - 80,17%, der zweite Comeback-Sieg und eine überglückliche Isabell Werth standen am Ende des Tages für dieses Weltpferd auf der Habenseite.

Man darf gespannt sein, wo und wann man die “Wunderstute” wieder sehen wird - es ist zu vermuten, dass Isabell Werth, die sich so lange Zeit genommen hat, um die Stute in Ruhe gesund werden zu lassen und sie dann ganz behutsam, quasi Schritt für Schritt wieder aufzubauen, sich auch beim Comeback von Bella Rose alle Zeit der Welt nimmt.

The Schindlhof, which is owned by the Swarovski-family, was the dream-like scenery for the dressage sensation of the year!

What a comeback! After three and half years, Bella Rose is back. Isabell Werth presented the “horse of her life” in the Grand Prix - and won. Well, admittedly the mare is not yet back in her glorious top shape (the extended trot was quite cautios and also the two-tempis can be shown somewhat better), but the piaffe-passage-tour is still of a breathtaking effortlessness and easiness. With a score of 77,522%, Bella Rose claimed the lead of the test. For sure, everybody was present at this highly emotional day for Isabell - naturally her competition groom Steffi Wiegand, but also Isabell’s sponsor Madeleine Winter-Schulze (for whom Bella Rose’s comeback was the best possible birthday present) and also Isabell’s student Lisa Müller. After the test, Isabell Werth bursted into tears - how many so-called experts had written off the mare, who was seen in the competition arena in November 2014 for the last time!

In the Grand Prix Spécial, Bella Rose was back in “competition mode”, but there was still quite some tension. Isabell Werth did her best to minimize any risk, but still could not avoid, that the mare’s overeagerness was clearly shown in the transition from passage to canter. Anyway, 80.17%, the second comeback-victory and Isabell Werth being over the moon were the result of Bella Rose’s second day of competition.

Well, it will be interesting to see where and when Isabell’s “wonder mare” will be shown again. It can be guessed that Isabell Werth, who had invested so much time to allow the mare to fully recover and then train her from the very beginning, step by step, will also take no risk at the comeback.