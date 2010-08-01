Equi-News.de

Die monegassische Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour sah Shane Breen aus Irland als Sieger im Hauptspringen. Mit Ipswich vd Wolfsakker siegte Breen nach sechsköpfigen Stechen vor dem für Jan Tops reitenden Italiener Alberto Zorzi und seinem Landsmann Denis Lynch. Christian Kukuk verpasste aufgrund eines Zeitfehlers im Umlauf ganz knapp das Stechen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The monegasque leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour saw Irish showjumper Shane Breen as winner of the main GCT-competition. Riding Ipswich vd Wolfsakker, Breen claimed the victory after a jump-off of six ahead of Alberto Zorzi from Italy (who is riding for Jan Tops) and his compatriote Denis Lynch. Germany’s Christian Kukuk missed the jump-off due to one tiny time Penalty point from the first round. Here are the results: Longines Global Champions Tour, Monte Carlo / MonacoInt. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off



1: Shane Breen IRL Ipswich vd Wolfsakker 0 / 35,56 Sec. (j-off) 2: Alberto Zorzi ITA Fair Light van’t Heike 0 / 35,72 Sec. (j-off) 3: Denis Lynch IRL Bella Baloubet 0 / 40,43 Sec. (j-off) 4: Harrie Smolders NED Cas 4 / 34,16 Sec. (j-off) 5: Jerôme Guery BEL Celvin 4 / 36,05 Sec. (j-off) 6: Pius Schwizer SUI Chidame Z 8 / 37,73 Sec. (j-off) 7: Christian Kukuk GER Cordess 1 / 71,34 Sec. 8: Ben Maher GBR Winning Good 4 / 66,19 Sec. 9: Christian Rhomberg AUT Saphyr des Lacs 4 / 67,16 Sec. 10: Rolf-Göran Bengtsson SWE Carlyle 4 / 67,22 Sec.