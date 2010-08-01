Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Global Champions Tour Monaco - Ergebnisse / Results

    springen.JPGDie monegassische Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour sah Shane Breen aus Irland als Sieger im Hauptspringen. Mit Ipswich vd Wolfsakker siegte Breen nach sechsköpfigen Stechen vor dem für Jan Tops reitenden Italiener Alberto Zorzi und seinem Landsmann Denis Lynch. Christian Kukuk verpasste aufgrund eines Zeitfehlers im Umlauf ganz knapp das Stechen.  Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The monegasque leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour saw Irish showjumper Shane Breen as winner of the main GCT-competition. Riding Ipswich vd Wolfsakker, Breen claimed the victory after a jump-off of six ahead of Alberto Zorzi from Italy (who is riding for Jan Tops) and his compatriote Denis Lynch. Germany’s Christian Kukuk missed the jump-off due to one tiny time Penalty point from the first round. Here are the results:Longines Global Champions Tour, Monte Carlo / MonacoInt. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

           
      1: Shane Breen  IRL  Ipswich vd Wolfsakker    0 / 35,56 Sec. (j-off)
      2: Alberto Zorzi ITA Fair Light van’t Heike 0 / 35,72 Sec. (j-off)
      3: Denis Lynch IRL  Bella Baloubet  0 / 40,43 Sec. (j-off)
      4: Harrie Smolders NED  Cas  4 / 34,16 Sec. (j-off)
      5: Jerôme Guery BEL  Celvin  4 / 36,05 Sec. (j-off)
      6:  Pius Schwizer SUI  Chidame Z  8 / 37,73 Sec. (j-off)
      7: Christian Kukuk GER  Cordess  1 / 71,34 Sec. 
      8: Ben Maher GBR  Winning Good  4 / 66,19 Sec. 
      9: Christian Rhomberg AUT  Saphyr des Lacs 4 / 67,16 Sec.
    10:  Rolf-Göran Bengtsson   SWE  Carlyle  4 / 67,22 Sec. 
             