Equi-News.de

    • GCT Chantilly: Philippaerts siegt vor Deußer

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Longines Global Champions Tour blieb auch am vergangenen Wochenende in Frankreich: Vor Schloss Chantilly - unweit von Paris - machte die Tour Station und sah im GCT-Springen den Sieg eines Belgiers vor einem Deutschen. Nicola Philippaerts siegte mit Chilli Willi nach einem 10-köpfigem Stechen mit einem Wimpernschlag vor Daniel Deußer mit Tobago Z. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour stayed in France also at the past weekend: In front of the famous Chantilly Castle - not far away from Paris - the Tour had it’s next leg and in the GCT-competition saw a Belgian rider winning ahead of a German: Nicola Philippaerts and Chilli Willi claimed the victory after a jump-off of 10 with a tiny bit of a margin ahead of Daniel Deußer with Tobago Z. Here is the result:

     

    Longines Global Champions Tour, Chantily (FRA)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

     1: Nicola Philippaerts BEL
    		 Chilli Willi
    		 0 / 37,26 Sec.
     2: Daniel Deußer
    		 GER
    		 Tobago Z
    		 0 / 37,30 Sec.
     3: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Contanga
    		 0 / 38,63 Sec.
     4: Jérôme Guery
    		 BEL
    		 Garfiled de Tiji des Templiers
    		 4 / 35,66 Sec,
     5: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		 4 / 35,72 Sec.
     6:
    		 Cedric Angot
    		 FRA
    		 Saxo de la Cour
    		 4 / 40,15 Sec.
     7: Christian Kukuk
    		 GER
    		 Lukas
    		 4 / 44,49 Sec.
     8: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Clintexo Z
    		 4 / 49,19 Sec.
     9: Jos Verloy
    		 BEL
    		 Caracas
    		 8 / 37,76 Sec.
    10:
    		 Bassem Hassan Mohammed
    		 QAT
    		 Gunder
    		 8 / 39,25 Sec.
             