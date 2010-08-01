Equi-News.de

GCT Chantilly: Philippaerts siegt vor Deußer
Die Longines Global Champions Tour blieb auch am vergangenen Wochenende in Frankreich: Vor Schloss Chantilly - unweit von Paris - machte die Tour Station und sah im GCT-Springen den Sieg eines Belgiers vor einem Deutschen. Nicola Philippaerts siegte mit Chilli Willi nach einem 10-köpfigem Stechen mit einem Wimpernschlag vor Daniel Deußer mit Tobago Z. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour stayed in France also at the past weekend: In front of the famous Chantilly Castle - not far away from Paris - the Tour had it’s next leg and in the GCT-competition saw a Belgian rider winning ahead of a German: Nicola Philippaerts and Chilli Willi claimed the victory after a jump-off of 10 with a tiny bit of a margin ahead of Daniel Deußer with Tobago Z. Here is the result:
Longines Global Champions Tour, Chantily (FRA)
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Chilli Willi
|0 / 37,26 Sec.
|2:
|Daniel Deußer
|GER
|Tobago Z
|0 / 37,30 Sec.
|3:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Contanga
|0 / 38,63 Sec.
|4:
|Jérôme Guery
|BEL
|Garfiled de Tiji des Templiers
|4 / 35,66 Sec,
|5:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|4 / 35,72 Sec.
| 6:
|Cedric Angot
|FRA
|Saxo de la Cour
|4 / 40,15 Sec.
|7:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Lukas
|4 / 44,49 Sec.
|8:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Clintexo Z
|4 / 49,19 Sec.
|9:
|Jos Verloy
|BEL
|Caracas
|8 / 37,76 Sec.
|10:
|Bassem Hassan Mohammed
|QAT
|Gunder
|8 / 39,25 Sec.