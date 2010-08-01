Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour blieb auch am vergangenen Wochenende in Frankreich: Vor Schloss Chantilly - unweit von Paris - machte die Tour Station und sah im GCT-Springen den Sieg eines Belgiers vor einem Deutschen. Nicola Philippaerts siegte mit Chilli Willi nach einem 10-köpfigem Stechen mit einem Wimpernschlag vor Daniel Deußer mit Tobago Z. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour stayed in France also at the past weekend: In front of the famous Chantilly Castle - not far away from Paris - the Tour had it’s next leg and in the GCT-competition saw a Belgian rider winning ahead of a German: Nicola Philippaerts and Chilli Willi claimed the victory after a jump-off of 10 with a tiny bit of a margin ahead of Daniel Deußer with Tobago Z. Here is the result:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Chantily (FRA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off