Equi-News.de

Bella Rose ist zurück in der Soers - und siegt. Isabell Werth pilotierte ihr “Herzenspferd” zum Sieg im vier-Sterne Grand Prix und verwies damit Dorothee Schneider mit dem wieder genesenen Showtime und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Zaire auf die Plätze 2 und 3. Bella Rose is back in the Soers - and wins. Isabell Werth rode the “horse of her heart” to a victory in the four star-Grand Prix and therefore left only the second and third spot for Dorothee Schneider with the fully recovered Showtime and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Zaire.

Sie kam, sie ritt, sie siegte - und freute sich riesig über einen Ritt, der zwar keineswegs fehlerfreie war, aber der beste Beweis dafür, dass ihr “Herzenspferd” wieder voll zurück im Sport ist: Isabell Werth erritt sich mit der jetzt 14-jährigen Bella Rose einen Score von 77,587% und damit den Sieg im Grand Prix der vier-Sterne Tour.”Bella”, wie die Stute meist genannt wird, hatte ein paar Haken in der Prüfung - sie versemmelte sowohl die Einer- als auch die Zweierwechsel, aber sie brillierte in der Piaff- und Passage-Tour wie vor ihrer dreieinhalbjährigen Verletzungspause, auch wenn sie in der ersten Piaffe mit einem Hinterbein kurz zurücktrat. Die Stute war beim Betreten des Stadions eindeutig “an” und Isabell Werth versuchte mit all’ ihrer Routine, erst einmal die Spannung aus dem Pferd zu bekommen. Die Traversalen waren grandios gut, aber der starke Trab hatte eindeutig noch Luft nach oben, und auch die Pirouetten sind noch nicht wieder auf Bellas “altem” Niveau, aber das verbucht Isabell Werth unter noch mangelnder Feinabstimmung.

Dass sich Bella Rose nach ihrem Comeback, welches sie auf dem beschaulichen Turnier in Fritzens gab, nunmehr im Aachener Dressurstadion überhaupt so super präsentierte, ist jedoch grandios und dass sich Isabell Werth riesig darüber freut, nur zu verständlich. Isabell Werths Fernziel mit Bella Rose sind die Olympischen Spiele in Tokyo in zwei Jahren; die Teilnahme in Tryon wäre natürlich ein Traum, aber man wird sehen. Dafür stehen ja mit Weihegold und Emilio noch zwei weitere Weltpferde im Stall Werth bereit.

Zweite im Grand Prix mit einem Ergebnis von 75,652% wurde Dorothee Schneider mit ihrer Nummer 1 im Stall, Showtime. Auch der 12-jährige Sandro Hit-Sohn meldete sich nach langer Verletzungspause zurück und gab in der Soers sein Comeback. Auch Showtime kam nicht fehlerfrei aus dem Viereck - auch er vergeigte sowohl Einer- als auch Zweierwechsel. Eine grandios gute Passage und sehr schöne Pirouetten standen hier aber eindeutig auf der Habenseite.

Auch die schlußendlich Drittplatzierte, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Zaire, kam nicht fehlerfrei durch die Wechsel und versemmelte die Einer. Die Stute zeigte eine grandiose Schlusslinie mit der schönsten der drei Piaffen und präsentierte auch sehr schöne Passagen - 72,609%.

Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier und Fabragaz wurden mit 71,935% Vierte und landeten somit vor dem deutschstämmigen US-Amerikaner Steffen Peters mit Suppenkasper (71,870%). Suppenkasper zeigte einen imposanten starken Trab und tolle Traversalen, aber die Passagen gerieten schwankend. Die Linkspirouette war sehr gut, der Wechsel zwischen den Pirouetten gelang jedoch zunächst nicht, was dann wohl auch die Vorbereitung vor der Rechtspirouette störte. Hinter Peters kam seine Landsfrau Olivia Lagoy-Weltz mit Lonoir auf den sechsten Rang.

She came, she rode, she won - and was over the moon with her round, which was in no way faultfree, but the very best prove for the fact, that the “horse of her heart” is completely back in top sport: Isabell Werth and the now 14-year old Bella Rose got a score of 77,587% and with this claimed the victory in the four-star Grand Prix. “Bella”, as the mare is called at home, had some hooks in the test - she messed up both the one- and two-tempis, but the piaff- and passage-tour was simply beautiful and on the same incredible level as before her compulsory break. However, in the first piaffe, there was a tiny step backwards with one hind leg. The mare was quite tensed when entering the arena, but Isabell Werth used all her routine to calm her down. The half-passes were sensational, but the extended trot left quite room for improvement and also the pirouettes were not yet back on Bella’s former top level. But this was considered by Isabell Werth as a lack in finetuning. Well, anyway, it’s great that Bella Rose, who gave her comeback at the nice, quiet competition in Fritzens two weeks ago after having been sidelined for more than three and a half years, presented herself in that way in the famous dressage arena of Aachen and it’s more than understandable that Isabell Werth is just over the moon. Isabell Werth’s far aim with Bella Rose are the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but participating at the WEG in Tryon would be a dream. One will see. For Tryon, thre are also two other world-class horses in the Werth’s barn - Weihegold and Emilio.

The runner-up spot with a score of 75,652% went on to Dorothee Schneider with her 1-horse Showtime. Also the 12-year old Sandro Hit-son gave his comeback in Aachen after a long injury-related break. But also Showtime did not showed a faultfree test - he also messed up the one- and two-tempis. However, a super nice passage and really nice pirouettes were adding high points.

And also the third-placed Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Zaire had their poblems with the tempi changes - they had mistakes in the one tempis. The mare, however, showed a beautiful last center line with the best of all thee piaffes and also has a really nice passage - 72,609%. Fabienne Müller-Lütkemeier and Fabregaz finished foulth with 71,935% and therefore ranked ahead of German-born US-rider Steffen Peters with Suppenkasper (71,870%). Suppenkasper presented an impressive extended trot and really nice half-passes, but was a bit unbalanced in the passage. The pirouette to the left was great, but there was a hook in the tempi change between the pirouettes and due to this another hook when entering the pirouette to the right. Behind Steffen, his compatriote Olivia Lagoy-Weltz and Lonoir finished sixth.