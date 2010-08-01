Equi-News.de

Der Turkish Airlines-Preis von Europa war das erste “große” Springhighlight in der Soers. Nach einem neunköpfigen Stechen siegte Henrik von Eckermann mit Castello; Marcus Ehning und Funky Fred beendeten das Springen als Dritte und waren somit die beste deutsche Kombination. Zwei Stürze im Stechen drückten auf die Stimmung. The Turkish Airlines Price of Europe was the first “big” jumping highlight in the Soers. After a jump-off of nine, Henrik von Eckmernan and Castello claimed the victory, Marcus Ehning and Funky Fred finished on third place and therefore were the best-placed German combination. Two bad falls in the jump-off had a bad impact on the overall good atmosphere.

Sieg mit einem “Leihpferd” - das muss Henrik von Eckermann erst einmal jemand nachmachen. Denn Castello, ein 10-jähriger Cristallo 7-Sohn, gehört eigentlich seiner Schülerin Evelina Tovek. Doch für Aachen hat sich von Eckermann das Pferd “ausgeliehen” und mit seinem Sieg im Preis von Europa der Springwelt gezeigt, was für ein grandioses Talent Evelina Tovek da im Stall hat. Nach einem neunköpfigen Stechen (11 ReiterInnen hatten sich qualifiziert, aber Laura Klaphake mit Catch me if you can und Philipp Weishaupt mit Convall hatten auf das wirklich üppig gebaute Stechen zur Schonung ihrer Pferde verzichtet) siegte von Eckermann vor McLain Ward mit seinem bewährten Azur und Marcus Ehning mit Funky Fred. Dieser dritte Platz war für Ehning ein ganz besonderer - denn mit beiden Elternteilen des 13-jährigen Wallachs ist Ehning in Aachen geritten: mit der Pilot-Tochter Panama und dem großartigen For Pleasure.

Im Stechen kam es zu zwei Stürzen: Während der US-Amerikanerin Laura Kraut und ihrem Confu nichts passierte, sah es für den Brasilianer Yuri Mansur und seinen Vitiki böser aus. Vitiki bekam am DHL-Oxer die Stange zwischen Beine und war nach dem Sturz stocklahm - in der Notfallambulanz in der Soers wurde eine Fesselbein-Verletzung diagnostiziert und der Hengst wurde umgehend in eine Klinik verbracht, Vitiki hatte Mansur beim Sturz mit den Hinterbeinen noch getroffen, aber der Reiter konnte den Platz alleine verlassen.

Victory with a “loan horse” - what a great test by Henrik von Eckermann. Because Castello, a 10-year old Cristallo 7-son, is owned by his student Evelina Tovek. But Eckermann had asked Tovek to “borrow” him the horse and with the victory in the Price of Europe has shown the world which great talent is standing in Evelina’s stall. After a jump-off of nine (11 riders had qualified for the jump-off, but Laura Klaphake with Catch me if you can and Philipp Weishaupt with Convall had withdrawn from the really heavy jump-off for the benefit of their horses), von Eckermann won ahead of McLain Ward with his famous Azur and Marcus Ehning with Funky Fred. This third place was quite emotional for Ehning, because he rode both the dam and the sire of Funky Fred in Aachen years ago: the Pilot-daughter Panama and his world-famous For Pleasure.

There were two bad falls in the jump-off: While things got off lighly for US-rider Laura Kraut and Confu, Brazilian rider Yuri Mansur and his Vitiki weren’t that lucky. Vitiki had a fall at the DHL-oxer and got a bar between his legs. After the fall, he was quite lame - in the emergency veterinary unit in the Soers, an injury at the pastern bone was diagnosed and the stallion was transported to a veterinary hospital immediately. Vitiki had hit Mansur with his hind leg during the fall, but the rider could leave the arena unaided.

1:

Henrik von Eckermann SWE

Castello

0 / 47,30 Sec.

2: McLain Ward

USA

Azur

0 / 47,56 Sec.

3: Marcus Ehning

GER

Funky Fred

0 / 48,72 Sec.

4: Darragh Kenny

IRL

Westbrook

4 / 49,13 Sec.

5: Luciana Diniz

POR

Fit for Fun

4 / 50.65 Sec.

6: Steve Guerdat

SUI

Bianca

4 / 53,50 Sec.

7: Leopold van Asten

NED

Miss Untouchable 8 / 51,65 Sec.

8: Laura Kraut

USA

Confu

Elim

8: Yuri Mansur BRA

Vitiki

Elim

