Equi-News.de

Der Grand Prix der fünf Sterne-Tour, der erste Teil der Nationenpreis-Wertung, endete mit einem Sieg der US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves (Foto), einer tollen Runde von Helen Langehanenberg, einem Emilio im Streik und der unerwarteten Führung der US-Amerikaner in der Teamwertung. The Grand Prix of the five star-tour, first part of the nations’ cup, ended with a victory of US-rider Laura Graves (pictured), a super round from Helen Langehanenberg, an Emilio who was on strike and the unexpected fact that the US-team is in the lead of the nations’ ranking.

Laura Graves war mit dem festen Vorsatz nach Aachen gekommen, zu gewinnen. Letztes Jahr war ihr das im Grand Prix Spécial in Aachen bereits gelungen, aber in der letztjährigen Kür in Aachen und auch beim Worldcup-Finale in Paris musste sie sich Isabell Werth geschlagen geben. Und im “großen” Grand Prix am gestrigen Tag gelang ihr ein weiterer Triumph in der Soers: Laura Graves steuerte ihr Powerpaket Verdades grandios gut durchs Viereck mit Highlights in den Trab-Traversalen, den Piaff-Passage-Übergängen und wirklich grandios guten Wechseltouren. Am Ende standen 80,606% für diese Kombination fest - das bedeutete den Sieg.

Denn ihre schärfste Konkurrentin Isabell Werth landete völlig abgeschlagen mit 72,516% auf Platz 17. Einen solchen Platz hat Isabell Werth in Aachen vermutlich in ihrer ganzen Karriere noch nicht belegt. Grund dafür war die Erkenntnis, dass Emilio offenbar Gewerkschaftsmitglied ist - er trat in der 1. Piaffe nämlich in den Streik. Anstatt zu piaffieren, änderte er kurzfristig das Programm und zeigte eine gelungene Levade. Eine kurzfristig verblüffte Isabell Werth ließ sich zunächst aber nicht gross irritieren, sondern ließ Emilio zu Korrekturzwecken quasi endlos piaffieren. Dass es dafür noch Noten bis zur 7,5 gab, mag allerdings wirklich verwundern - bei aller Konzilianz war das nun wirklich nicht mehr realistisch. Isabell Werth war nun auf der Hut, konnte aber dennoch nicht verhindern, dass Emilio auch in der zweiten Piaffe die Schulen über der Erde zeigte. Dann war die Konzentration beim Pferd offenbar völlig weg, er packte noch einen Fehler in die Zweierwechsel und Isabell Werth war für den Rest der Prüfung um Schadensbegrenzung bemüht. Nach dem Grand Prix hatte die Reiterin zunächst keine Erklärung für den Streik ihrer 1b im Stall. Da müsse sie jetzt erst mal drüber nachdenken, meinte Isabell grübelnd.

Beste deutsche Reiterin war Helen Langehanenberg, die im Sattel von Damsey eine grandios gute Runde gezeigt hatte und mit einem Ergebnis von 77,034% auf Rang drei gelandet war. Nur vier Wochen und einen Tag nach der Geburt von Töchterchen Finja zeigte Helen, die ja nur für Sönke Rothenberger ins Team nachgerückt war, dass sie in Bestform aus der Babypause zurückgekommen ist. Der starke Schritt von Damsey war einer der besten, die in der ganzen Prüfung gezeigt wurde, und auch die Pirouetten - vor allen Dingen die Rechtspirouette - waren wirklich hervorragend. Überhaupt war die Galopptour des 16-jährigen Hannoveraner Hengstes sehr schön, die Piaffen hätte man sich jedoch weniger im Vorwärts gewünscht und für die Passage eine etwas weniger deutliche Hilfengebung der Reiterin.

Zwischen Laura Graves und Helen Langehanenberg konnte sich die Dänin Cathrine Dufour mit Cassidy den zweiten Platz sichern (78,494%). Der 15-jährige dänische Wallach zeigte eine nicht spektakuläre, aber sehr korrekte Runde, hatte allerdings einen Haken in der dritten Passage. Die Galopptour ist das Highlight dieses Pferdes, und Cathrine Dufour zelebrierte Pirouetten, die lehrbuchmässiger nicht gehen und die - völlig zu Recht - bis zur Traumnote 10 bewertet wurden.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl wurde mit der hochtalentierten Dalera Vierte (76,848%), gefolgt von der US-Amerikanerin Kasey Perry-Glass mit Dublet (76,801%) und Dorothee Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr (75,916%).

Gegenwärtig liegt das US-Team mit 231,988% im Nationenpreis in Führung, gefolgt von Deutschland (229,798%) und Dänemark (223,106%). Am Samstag gibt es mit dem Grand Prix Spécial die Entscheidung im Nationenpreis.

Laura Graves came to Aachen with the firm goal to win. She achieved it already in Aachen’s Grand Prix Spécial in 2017, but in last year’s freestyle and also in this year’s world cup final in Paris she had Isabell Werth in front of her. But in yesterday’s “big” Grand Prix she managed to win again in the Soers: Laura Graves piloted her “power pack” Verdades with a super round through the arena and presented highlights in the trot half-passes, the piaff-passage transitions and really super tempi changes. At the end, her score of 80,606% were the victory for this combination.

Because her main competitor Isabell Werth finished far behind on 17th (!) place with a score of 72,516%. It can be guessed that this was the first time in her entire career that Isabell Werth landed on a 17th place in Aachen. The reason was that obviously Emilio is member in an union - in the first piaffe, he went on strike. Instead of showing a piaffe, he modified the programm and presented a really successful levade. Or, with other words, he reared. First, Isabell Werth was a bit surprised, but not irritated and let her horse showing the piaffe for a nearly endless time. Well, that the judges gave scores up to a 7,5 is really not understandable - even considering any generosity and whatever. Well, Isabell Werth now was on the watch, but she still could not avoid that Emilio made it a double in the next piaffe and again showed “schools above the ground”. Then, the concentration was fully away, there was also a mistake in the two-tempis and Isabell Werth’s only aim for the rest of the test was a damage limitation. After the test, the rider first had no real explanation for what happened with her no. 1b-horse. A pondering Isabell meant, that now she would have something to think about.

Best German rider was Helen Langehanenberg, who had shown a super round with Damsey, for which she got 77,034% and a third place. Only four weeks and one day after having given birth to her second baby girl Finja, Helen - who only slotted in the nations’ cup team after Sönke Rothenberger’s withdrawal - proved, that she is back in top shape after the baby break. Damsey’s extended walk was one of the best in the whole competition and also the pirouettes - especially the one to the right, were super. The whole canter tour of the 16-year old Hannoverian stallion is quite nice, the piaffes, however, were a bit too much forward and one could have wished less hihgly visible aides during the passage.

Between Laura Graves and Helen Langehanenberg, Danish rider Cathrine Dufour and Cassidy finished on runner-up spot (78,494%). The 15-year old Danish gelding showed a not spectactular, but very precise round, there was, however, a hook in the third passage. The canter tour is Cassidy’s highlight, and Cathrine Dufour “celebrated” pirouettes, wich could not have been better and which were scored quite correct up to the dream score 10.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and her highly talented Dalera finished fourth (76,848%), followed by US-rider Kasey Perry-Glass with Dublet (76,801%) and Dorothee Schneider with Sammy Davis jr. (75,916%).

Currently, the US-team is in the lead in the nations’ ranking with 231,988%, followed by Germany (229,798%) and Denmark (223,106%). On saturday, the decision will be taken in the Grand Prix Spécial.